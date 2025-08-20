Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross (part two)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross (part two)

More pictures of children starting or returning to school for the new term, shared with us by their parents.

Ariyah Chalmers, from Carnoustie, is among the children starting school this week. Image: supplied.
Ariyah Chalmers, from Carnoustie, is among the children starting school this week. Image: supplied.
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross are returning to school this week.

And for many that means the first days at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the day with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is our second batch from the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Our first gallery was published yesterday.

Look out for a selection being published in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Back to school photos Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth Kinross 2025

Jaxx Robertson, 7, and Junior Robertson, 6, Dundee
Rhue Taylor, 5, Dundee
Monroe, 9, and Theo, 10, Dundee
Talana Thomson, 8, Dundee
AJ Seago, 7, and Lewis Cameron, 5, Perth
Gracie Dunn, 4, Dundee
Mason Cummins, 5, Dundee
Abdul Moiz, 13, Perth
Leo Smith, 7, Dundee
Scarlett Peddie, 5, Dundee
Luca Smith, 12, Dundee
RJ Reid, 6, Kirkcaldy
Gabriella Neos, 7, Dundee
Hudson Peebles, 4, Dundee
Lottie Mackinnon, 7, Edzell
Calan Fyall, 7, and Lochie Fyall, 5, Carnoustie
Zariyah Georgie Duffy, 6, Dundee
Finley Smith, 8, Arbroath
Blair Morrison, 7, Dundee
Benjamin Evans, 8, Forfar
Lulu Murray, 5, and Bonnie Murray, 9, Brechin
Kaitie, 11, and Billie, 9, Arbroath
Ella Malone, 4, Dundee
Poppy Conners and Indie Easton, P6, Kincardine
Luca Flinn, 4, Leslie
Matthew Bain, 9, Kirkcaldy
Matheo Emmanuel Adesina, Burntisland
Cooper Stephen, 10, and Milla Stephen, 8, Blairgowrie
Myla, 4, Mollie, 5, and Nathan, 6, Perth
Koben Smith, 8, and Kruz Smith, 5, Angus
Maeve McGurk, 4, Lochgelly
Oliver Snowden, 3, Kinross
Emily Hutton, 6, Dundee
Nora Frame, 6, Dundee
Nuallan Nicoll-Donalds, St Andrews
Ernest Webster, 5, Arbroath
Katie-leigh, 10, and Kiera, 8, Kirkcaldy.
Dennis Tasker, 4, Markinch.
Lincoln Walker, 5, Dundee
Dominic, 9, and Isabelle, 5, Laurencekirk
Teddy Macfarlane, 3, Dundee
Melody Feeney-Brown, 8, Dundee
Sofia Violet Beattie, Dundee
Leo Burns, 4, Kinglassie
Clark Conway, 7, Dundee
Lucus Syme, 12, Dundee
Elsie-Mae, 5, Deryn, 9, and Leo, 12, Dundee
Georgia Surgeon, 4, Kirkcaldy
Lily, 5, Wormit
Ramsay Coull, 5, Kirkcaldy
Jacob McKinlay, 4, Lochgelly
Ferne Hamilton, P5, Wormit
Harrison Moore, Dysart
Robert Bacon, 9, and William Bacon, 4, Comrie
Harper Jane Stewart, Dunfermline
Rae, 8, with Freddie, Dundee
Quinn Winter, 12, Dundee
Piper Murray, 6, Brechin
Ailidh Johnston, 5, Brechin
Ava, 5, Perth
Caoimhe Falconer, Arbroath
Shruthi, 5, Dundee
Calder Smith, 5, Perth
Pixie Star Gallazi, 5, Inchture
Aria Mann, 7, and Jasper Mann, 7, Dundee
Logan Garvie, 16, Alexander Scott, 12, and Harper Scott, 3, Dundee
Charlotte Pirie, 6, Perth
Aja Mann, 12, Dundee
Iona, 13, and Andrew, 6, Kirriemuir
Ariyah Chalmers, Carnoustie
Theo Bradley, Dundee
Luke Douglas, 6, Dundee
Ellie Armstrong, 8, and Reece Armstrong, 3, Kirriemuir
John, 11, Skye, 6, and Willow, 2, Perth
Jacob Fox, 4, Dundee
Charlie, 5, Dundee
Millar Hendrie, 8, Dundee
Layla McCabe, 10, and Jaxon McCabe, 8, Dundee
Koben Smith, 8, Angus
Kieran Halliday, 10, Dundee
Katie Goff, P7, Dundee
Zac and Roary Dorward, P3 and P5, Dundee
Kruz Smith, 5, Angus
Evie MacGilp, 4, and Ollie MacGilp, 10, Dundee

 

