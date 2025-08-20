Schools Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross (part two) More pictures of children starting or returning to school for the new term, shared with us by their parents. Ariyah Chalmers, from Carnoustie, is among the children starting school this week. Image: supplied. By Cheryl Peebles August 20 2025, 5:00pm August 20 2025, 5:00pm Share Back to school photos of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross (part two) Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5313860/back-to-school-photos-dundee-angus-fife-perth-kinross-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of children across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross are returning to school this week. And for many that means the first days at primary or secondary school. We asked readers to share the day with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves. Here is our second batch from the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross. Our first gallery was published yesterday. Look out for a selection being published in print in The Courier and Evening Telegraph. Back to school photos Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth Kinross 2025 Jaxx Robertson, 7, and Junior Robertson, 6, Dundee Rhue Taylor, 5, Dundee Monroe, 9, and Theo, 10, Dundee Talana Thomson, 8, Dundee AJ Seago, 7, and Lewis Cameron, 5, Perth Gracie Dunn, 4, Dundee Mason Cummins, 5, Dundee Abdul Moiz, 13, Perth Leo Smith, 7, Dundee Scarlett Peddie, 5, Dundee Luca Smith, 12, Dundee RJ Reid, 6, Kirkcaldy Gabriella Neos, 7, Dundee Hudson Peebles, 4, Dundee Lottie Mackinnon, 7, Edzell Calan Fyall, 7, and Lochie Fyall, 5, Carnoustie Zariyah Georgie Duffy, 6, Dundee Finley Smith, 8, Arbroath Blair Morrison, 7, Dundee Benjamin Evans, 8, Forfar Lulu Murray, 5, and Bonnie Murray, 9, Brechin Kaitie, 11, and Billie, 9, Arbroath Ella Malone, 4, Dundee Poppy Conners and Indie Easton, P6, Kincardine Luca Flinn, 4, Leslie Matthew Bain, 9, Kirkcaldy Matheo Emmanuel Adesina, Burntisland Cooper Stephen, 10, and Milla Stephen, 8, Blairgowrie Myla, 4, Mollie, 5, and Nathan, 6, Perth Koben Smith, 8, and Kruz Smith, 5, Angus Maeve McGurk, 4, Lochgelly Oliver Snowden, 3, Kinross Emily Hutton, 6, Dundee Nora Frame, 6, Dundee Nuallan Nicoll-Donalds, St Andrews Ernest Webster, 5, Arbroath Katie-leigh, 10, and Kiera, 8, Kirkcaldy. Dennis Tasker, 4, Markinch. Lincoln Walker, 5, Dundee Dominic, 9, and Isabelle, 5, Laurencekirk Teddy Macfarlane, 3, Dundee Melody Feeney-Brown, 8, Dundee Sofia Violet Beattie, Dundee Leo Burns, 4, Kinglassie Clark Conway, 7, Dundee Lucus Syme, 12, Dundee Elsie-Mae, 5, Deryn, 9, and Leo, 12, Dundee Georgia Surgeon, 4, Kirkcaldy Lily, 5, Wormit Ramsay Coull, 5, Kirkcaldy Jacob McKinlay, 4, Lochgelly Ferne Hamilton, P5, Wormit Harrison Moore, Dysart Robert Bacon, 9, and William Bacon, 4, Comrie Harper Jane Stewart, Dunfermline Rae, 8, with Freddie, Dundee Quinn Winter, 12, Dundee Piper Murray, 6, Brechin Ailidh Johnston, 5, Brechin Ava, 5, Perth Caoimhe Falconer, Arbroath Shruthi, 5, Dundee Calder Smith, 5, Perth Pixie Star Gallazi, 5, Inchture Aria Mann, 7, and Jasper Mann, 7, Dundee Logan Garvie, 16, Alexander Scott, 12, and Harper Scott, 3, Dundee Charlotte Pirie, 6, Perth Aja Mann, 12, Dundee Iona, 13, and Andrew, 6, Kirriemuir Ariyah Chalmers, Carnoustie Theo Bradley, Dundee Luke Douglas, 6, Dundee Ellie Armstrong, 8, and Reece Armstrong, 3, Kirriemuir John, 11, Skye, 6, and Willow, 2, Perth Jacob Fox, 4, Dundee Charlie, 5, Dundee Millar Hendrie, 8, Dundee Layla McCabe, 10, and Jaxon McCabe, 8, Dundee Koben Smith, 8, Angus Kieran Halliday, 10, Dundee Katie Goff, P7, Dundee Zac and Roary Dorward, P3 and P5, Dundee Kruz Smith, 5, Angus Evie MacGilp, 4, and Ollie MacGilp, 10, Dundee
