Balwearie High School pupils prepping for -35°C temperatures during epic Arctic adventure

Returning to school means double maths, PE, and preparing for exams for most high school kids.

For Isla Burston, Eilidh Murphy, and Aimee Gibbs it also signals the start of training for an expedition in the Arctic Circle.

The Balwearie High School girls are among 30 Fife schoolchildren selected to take part in Polar Academy.

It will see them trek across the snowy wilderness of Lapland, in northern Finland, in temperatures which could fall to minus 35 degrees Celsius.

Starting the ‘intensely hard’ training

And to ensure they are physically and mentally fit for the mission, last week they began an intensive training programme of the like professional athletes follow.

Eilidh, 16, from Burntisland, says: “The training will definitely build character, because it seems insanely hard!”

Each year two Scottish schools are selected for the Polar Academy programme.

Last year pupils from Braeview Academy, in Dundee, took part.

Balwearie High School, in Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes High School will take part in the 2026 trips.

A team of 15 from each school has been selected. Ten from Balwearie will go to Finland, while five will form a leadership team back home. The Glenrothes pupils will go to Greenland.

What is Polar Academy?

Polar Academy‘s mission is to arm young people who “feel invisible”, whether due to bullying, bereavement, or other trauma, with the self-belief to realise their full potential.

Over several months they are trained for their Arctic expedition, 10 days and nights of skiing and trekking through forests, by lakes and down rivers.

Camping wild, they will have to haul their kit behind them on sledges weighing 45kg.

They will also conduct experiments testing CO2 release from the environment for Glasgow University.

So for Isla, Eilidh, and Aimee this will be lifechanging.

Isla, 16, from Kinghorn, says: “I think it’s going to have a huge impact on you as a person because you’re putting yourself in that situation.

“Normally, life is busy, everything’s constant, you’re doing stuff and there’s stimulation.

“But somewhere like that, it’s so empty and just so different.

“It’s just a total change of scenery, and you will have to trust the people around you.

“On the trips to Greenland they had to put up polar bear fencing.”

Meeting reindeer and elk

The girls have been assured there are no polar bears in Finland but they could meet reindeer and elk.

Isla says: “It’s just insane to think that you’re going to be around wildlife like that.

“It’s going to be amazing, I’m just so excited.”

“It’s going to be chilly!” adds Aimee, 17, from Kirkcaldy. “But it’s going to be really, really beautiful.

“It will take physical and mental stamina but the scenery will be worth it.”

Aimee’s right, it will definitely be chilly. So chilly their sweat will freeze on their faces, according to Polar Academy founder Craig Mathieson.

So cold sweat freezes on your skin

Eilidh says: “I’m trusting in Craig, because he said that we won’t be cold because of the suits we will be wearing.

“It’s such a weird thought that the sweat freezes on your skin!”

But that thought does not put her off.

“It’s going to be just a crazy experience, and I’m so excited.”

The Balwearie pupils will travel to Finland in March.

Until then, their focus is on building fitness and resilience.

That involves Insanity sessions, often referred to as one of the hardest workouts ever. It mixes bodyweight exercises and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

It also means tyre hauls, to prepare the young polar explorers for the rigors of pulling their tents and supplies.

“I can’t say that I’m looking forward to that,” laughs Eilidh.

“But I think getting through it I will prove to myself I can do it.”

Aimee, on the other hand, says: “Honestly, I am kind of looking forward to it. It will be a chance to get to know everyone on the team better.”

“It’s going to be really hard,” says Isla. “But once you get started you prove to yourself you can do it and it will get easier.

“I’m excited to prove to myself I can do more than I think I can and getting fit. That will be really good for my physical and mental health.”

How is Polar Academy funded?

Polar Academy funds most of the £25,000 cost per child for the programme, but parents and pupils are asked to raise funds to contribute.

The Balwearie parents have already started fundraising and have a series of events planned.

Isla’s mum, Kate Burston, is enthused by the benefits she believes Polar Academy will bring to Isla and her teammates.

She says: “Craig says that the children who are chosen for Polar Academy are the ones who are not really seen in school.

“I think we are all aware of the potential that our children have. But there are just these barriers, with confidence, or whatever, that are stopping them from being able to get to where they want to go.

“Isla is very clear where she wants to go in life, but it’s just having the confidence to do it.

“And I think that’s what this will give her.”

Balwearie High School Polar Academy team aims to raise £15,000 to contribute to the expedition.