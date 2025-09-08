New head teacher’s love of Scotland brought her – and campervan Big Jeff – to Methilhill

Head teacher Alison McGlade has always yearned to live in Scotland.

So taking the reins at Methillhill Primary School is a dream come true.

It’s also taken her from an affluent school in Manchester back to teaching children from a deprived community.

She says: “When I was seeking a new headship, I was seeking this kind of school.

“I feel I can make a big difference here, having had experience of working in a similar context.”

Alison, 59, officially started as Methilhill Primary head teacher three weeks ago, but spent some time at the Fife school before the summer holiday.

We met her to find out who she is, where she came from and her hopes for Methilhill.

Where did Mrs McGlade come from?

Alison, originally from Oldham, was previously head teacher at English Martyr’s Primary School, in Urmston, in the Trafford area of Manchester.

She says: “Urmston’s quite a well-to-do area, quite affluent. There is a selective grammar school system in place in Trafford, so a lot of families want to move into the area to access the grammar school education.

“Lots of the children had private tutors.

“When I did nursery visits to the homes, children had playrooms bigger than my house!

“Every school has its challenges so it was just a different set of challenges there.

“Before that I was deputy head at a school in Oldham, which is very similar to here in terms of deprivation.

“That’s what I really missed.

“Having the experience of working in a similar school with those [poverty-related] attainment gaps, that’s what I really want to get in to.”

Why did she move to Methilhill?

Alison developed a love for Scotland holidaying as a child here. She also wanted to be near her son and two grandchildren who live in Edinburgh.

“It’s always been my dream to live in Scotland. I spent a lot of time as a child here.

“My aunt went to live and work on a Shetland pony farm when I was a little girl. We always started of at my aunt’s then headed further north.

“I just love the countryside and the sea.

“I’ve got two little grandsons now, and I never wanted to be a distant grandma. Grandmas are important in our family.”

She and husband Rory have moved to Kirkliston, west of Edinburgh.

“Although school is very busy, I do feel the pace of life is slightly slower in Scotland. I don’t know if it’s my connection to the place or the fact I’ve spent a lot of time here on holiday.

“I just feel more relaxed so it’s good for my wellbeing to be here.

“I’m just so grateful things have worked out as they have.”

Her first impressions of Methilhill Primary School

Alison started her post as Methillhill Primary head teacher with an all-school assembly.

She says: “The children are very friendly and very welcoming, and so are the staff and leadership team.

“It’s a very vibrant, very busy environment with lots going on.

“I’ve not worked in an open plan school like this since the 90s.

“The shared learning spaces give the feeling of lots going on, but also there’s that supportiveness because staff can see each other and it’s easy to get help if anyone needs a hand.”

Alison’s aims as Methilhill Primary head teacher

Bringing consistency is Alison’s first aim for Methillhill Primary School.

Ultimately, she wants to improve attainment, attendance and engagement, which she sees as inextricably linked.

“I think the school has had a bit of a tricky journey to this point,” she says. “They’ve not had a head teacher just for them.”

Methilhill’s P6 and P7 pupils have just been given their own iPads under Fife Council’s Transforming Learning programme to improve digital literacy.

Alison says: “I think that will be quite revolutionary in terms of engagement and attainment.

“We do have quite a lot of children here with complex barriers to learning; additional needs, trauma, maybe a result of deprivation within the area.

“We need to make sure our planning is not just effective but engaging for the children.

“How can we make that appealing to children to so that they want to come to school?

“Attendance is also a challenge here.

“So we need to be looking at attainment, engagement and attendance altogether because they all impact on each other.”

A Formula 1 project at the school last year is an example of that approach, she says.

“That got them [the children] really fired up and it incentivised the staff to think more widely about what vehicles we can use to deliver our objectives and make them more engaging.”

Behaviour is an opportunity not a challenge

With a degree in psychology as well as education, Alison sees herself as attuned to people’s emotions and behaviour.

In a previous posting, she led adoption of trauma-informed practice – a shift from dealing with ‘bad’ behaviour to understanding the reasons for a child’s actions.

“We revisited the school relationships and behaviour policy and tried to change the focus from the behaviour to the message that the behaviour was giving us.

“I know Fife [schools] are quite far on in that journey and a lot of the staff here are trauma-informed in their approach, which is wonderful.

“Instead of seeing something as a negative or a problem, I try to see it as an opportunity to make a positive change.”

Alison’s office walls are plastered with colourful posters bearing uplifting slogans, such as ‘watch us bloom’ and ‘we can do hard things’.

“I am generally a positive person,” she explains. “I believe positive relationships underpin everything we do.”

Wild swimming and campervan travels in ‘Big Jeff’

When she’s not in school, Alison can often be found swimming outdoors or driving around Scotland in her beloved campervan, Big Jeff.

Now living and working near the Forth gives her ample opportunity to do the former.

“I love being near the sea,” she says. “Wild swimming has been my hobby for many years. Back in Manchester it was reservoirs and rivers.”

Her favourite spots here so far are South Queensferry, Pittenweem and St Monans.

But she adds: “I’m discovering more all the time.”

When she’s not spending her time with grandsons Archie, 3, and Alfie, 2, Alison likes to hit the road with Big Jeff.

“I did the North Coast 500 last Easter alone. I love travelling alone. You get to meet lots of people and you can come and go as you please; do a big walk if you want or read your book.

“I went to the Outer Hebrides last year and island hopped. I’ve been to Malaig, Arisaig, the Isle of Mull.

“I’ve explored quite a bit but I know there’s so much more to explore.

“I’ve got my eye on Norway next.”