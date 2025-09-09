Pupils’ five favourite parts of new Monifieth High School

New Monifieth High School has been described as an “inspiring building” with “incredible sustainable features”.

Those are the words of a civic leader and construction boss behind the £66.5 million facility.

But more important than what they think are what the pupils using it each day like about Monifieth Learning Campus.

So we asked some young people what their favourite elements of the new Monifieth High School are.

Less than three weeks in, they’re still finding their way around the corridors (wider corridors, they stress!).

But Rebecca Anderson, Mehr-un-Nisa Syed and Ciaran Tolland have already found their favourite spots.

1) Science labs

Facilities in all classrooms are excellent, according to Mehr-un-Nisa, but particularly in the science block.

“There’s better ventilation in the science classrooms,” she says, “which is really important for experiments when you are working with chemicals.

“The tables are higher, which also makes it better for experiments, and there’s a lot more space.

“Generally, there are bigger windows in all the classrooms, which gives better lighting and just creates a better study environment.

“There are touchscreen boards in the classrooms, which we had in the old school, but it’s all updated technology.”

2) Auditorium

New Monifieth High School has a dedicated assembly hall with retractable seating.

And that’s a real plus point for Rebecca.

“In the old school, the social was just kind of a general space for everything. It’s really good that we have our own auditorium now.

“It connects to the drama studio, which makes it better for putting on shows. And we’ll have our prizegiving there.”

3) Library

The open-plan library really impresses Ciaran.

“It’s more spacious,” he says, “and there’s generally a better flow.

“There are a lot more dedicated spaces for things. There’s a row of computers for school work, there are study tables and more comfortable chairs and tables for private reading or more casual study.”

4) Break-out spaces

There are break-out spaces with tables and chairs throughout the school.

Rebecca thinks these are a great addition for Monifieth High School.

“The breakout areas are really good. People can just sit there and do work.

“They are next to the classrooms so teachers can use them too if they are working on your folder.

“We had a meeting [last] Monday in one of them, so that was really good to use them.”

5) Gym hall

The large gym hall is right in the middle of the new Monifieth High School.

And Mehr-un-Nisa says it’s a “really nice space”.

She says: “It’s way bigger than the old one and there’s a partition so you can have two PE classes going on at the same time.

“It’s a lot more central, so that’s much better for PE and any sporting events.”

What else does Monifieth High have?

The new Monifieth High School also boasts a fitness suite, drama and dance studios, barista bar, theatre and e-sports spaces. A swimming pool is expected to open in October.

It was built to Passivhaus energy-efficiency standards, with its design minimising heat loss and energy demand.

Ciaran says pupils are proud of their new school – but are still finding their way around the three floors!

“People are still getting used to it,” he says. “It’s a very new building and vastly different to what we had before.

“People are still getting lost!”