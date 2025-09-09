Pupils’ five favourite parts of new Monifieth High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils’ five favourite parts of new Monifieth High School

The school's captains tell us what's great about Monifieth Learning Campus - three weeks after moving in.

Ciaran Tolland, Mehr-un-Nisa Syed, and Rebecca Anderson pick out the best bits of their new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

New Monifieth High School has been described as an “inspiring building” with “incredible sustainable features”.

Those are the words of a civic leader and construction boss behind the £66.5 million facility.

But more important than what they think are what the pupils using it each day like about Monifieth Learning Campus.

So we asked some young people what their favourite elements of the new Monifieth High School are.

Ciaran Tolland, Rebecca Anderson and Mehr-un-Nisa Syed tell us what's good about new Monifieth High School.

Less than three weeks in, they’re still finding their way around the corridors (wider corridors, they stress!).

But Rebecca Anderson, Mehr-un-Nisa Syed and Ciaran Tolland have already found their favourite spots.

1) Science labs

Facilities in all classrooms are excellent, according to Mehr-un-Nisa, but particularly in the science block.

“There’s better ventilation in the science classrooms,” she says, “which is really important for experiments when you are working with chemicals.

Mehr-un-Nisa tests out some of the equipment in a science classroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The tables are higher, which also makes it better for experiments, and there’s a lot more space.

“Generally, there are bigger windows in all the classrooms, which gives better lighting and just creates a better study environment.

“There are touchscreen boards in the classrooms, which we had in the old school, but it’s all updated technology.”

2) Auditorium

New Monifieth High School has a dedicated assembly hall with retractable seating.

And that’s a real plus point for Rebecca.

Rebecca likes that Monifieth High has a dedicated auditorium, which can be used for assemblies, shows, ceremonies and other events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“In the old school, the social was just kind of a general space for everything. It’s really good that we have our own auditorium now.

“It connects to the drama studio, which makes it better for putting on shows. And we’ll have our prizegiving there.”

3) Library

The open-plan library really impresses Ciaran.

“It’s more spacious,” he says, “and there’s generally a better flow.

The open plan library has impressed Ciaran. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There are a lot more dedicated spaces for things. There’s a row of computers for school work, there are study tables and more comfortable chairs and tables for private reading or more casual study.”

4) Break-out spaces

There are break-out spaces with tables and chairs throughout the school.

Rebecca thinks these are a great addition for Monifieth High School.

Break-out spaces can be used for meetings, informal chats and more. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The breakout areas are really good. People can just sit there and do work.

“They are next to the classrooms so teachers can use them too if they are working on your folder.

“We had a meeting [last] Monday in one of them, so that was really good to use them.”

5) Gym hall

The large gym hall is right in the middle of the new Monifieth High School.

And Mehr-un-Nisa says it’s a “really nice space”.

The games hall is bigger and more central. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She says: “It’s way bigger than the old one and there’s a partition so you can have two PE classes going on at the same time.

“It’s a lot more central, so that’s much better for PE and any sporting events.”

What else does Monifieth High have?

The new Monifieth High School also boasts a fitness suite, drama and dance studios, barista bar, theatre and e-sports spaces. A swimming pool is expected to open in October.

The dining area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It was built to Passivhaus energy-efficiency standards, with its design minimising heat loss and energy demand.

Ciaran says pupils are proud of their new school – but are still finding their way around the three floors!

“People are still getting used to it,” he says. “It’s a very new building and vastly different to what we had before.

“People are still getting lost!”

Conversation