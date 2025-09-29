Workload made Perth teacher quit classroom – despite ‘dream job’ crafting madcap experiments in private school

Science teacher Ben Leadbetter had what he describes as the ‘dream job’ at a private Perthshire school.

He was given free rein to buy what he needed for the spectacular experiments to inspire kids that he says are lacking in local authority schools.

Yet the demands of the role he loved were still too much.

Ben, 35, from Perth, has returned to work in the financial sector as a pension consultant.

But he continues to share his passion for science and technology with kids, through madcap experiments in STEM workshops and parties.

He says: “I love teaching but it’s very stressful, very intense.

“The work-life balance was just too demanding.”

Ben left Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, in July last year and set up STEM Squad.

He taught kids aged from four to 17 and says: “The school was brilliant, the kids were amazing.

“Every school has its challenges but Morrison’s Academy, of all schools, is one of the easier ones you can teach in, with smaller classes.

“I had an amazing budget; I could buy anything I needed.

“From that point of view, it was like the dream teaching job.”

But he said, teaching around 400 pupils meant a mountain of reports and paperwork. Then there were extracurricular activities, school trips and events.

“There was always something extra to do and there was never enough time to do it,” he says.

Why Ben thinks children are missing out on science lessons

Wife Claire, who taught at Strathallan School, left teaching shortly before him for the same reasons.

“Teaching just became too much work,” he says.

Having worked in a state school in his home town, Carlisle, previously, Ben knows that the pressure can be even greater in local authority schools.

Often, he would have 35 pupils in one class.

And, he fears, as a result of that pressure state primary schools are unable to nurture a passion in children for science and other STEM subjects.

“A lot of primary schools don’t do any science or very little science because they’ve got no resources, no training.

“When teachers go through the PGDE [teacher training diploma] they learn how to be a primary school teacher but they get little, if any, specific science knowledge. Like how to plan an experiment, how to risk assess, and conduct it properly.

“When you’ve got 25, 30 kids in a class it’s hard to do practical experiments.

“A lot of that is down to confidence. Why, if you’re already tired and under pressure, would you risk doing an experiment that’s going to cover your classroom in mess and chaos and ruin the rest of the day if it goes wrong? And then you still have English and maths to do.

“My lessons are very energetic. If I was in a state school there’s no way I would have been able to do half the stuff I was doing.”

‘I had 3D printers while other schools lacked paper’

A teacher in a Dundee school told him she had run out of paper.

“I was sat there with 3D printers and VR headsets and there are schools where they don’t even have paper to write on,” he says.

“The biggest challenges, are resources and confidence. Teachers don’t have the training, so they don’t have the confidence and don’t know what resources are useful and which aren’t.

“How can you make an argument for resources if you can’t say how useful they will be? How do you know what’s useful until you’ve tried it? It’s a negative cycle.”

And to encourage young people to take STEM subjects in and beyond secondary school, children need to develop a fascination in primary school, he reckons.

All play and no work(books)

In his final year at Morrison’s Academy Ben did no workbook lessons.

“It was all experiment after experiment.

“If they [pupils] are not excited by it, why bother taking it later on in life?”

The experiments and demonstrations Ben does with STEM Squad in Perth are designed to capture young imaginations.

Edible poo and a pair of tights teach children how the digestive system works.

Stomp rockets illustrate propulsion and aerodynamics.

And a toilet roll gun fashioned from a leaf blower and paint roller provides a dramatic show opener.

Ben’s garage is full of ingredients and props, such as slime, bubble guns, and Lego bricks in their tens of thousands.

He has delivered workshops for charities and groups including Perth Autism Support, Letham4All, Pars Foundation, Brownies and Guides, and he offers training for educators.

STEM Squad was named children’s activity provider of the year UK (North) at the Business Success Network Awards 2025.

Running it outside his pensions job enables Ben to indulge his love of teaching but outside the classroom.

Why science should be practical and fun

And it allows him to keep showing children how captivating science can be, by demonstrating it in action.

“You can do all the equations, the theory,” he says. “But if you don’t link it to something relevant, something fun, something exciting, then there’s just no benefit.

“Without doing the formulas, they [kids] can work out what makes something go further, or how to make something more powerful by adding elastic bands, or by pulling something back further, or by dropping it from a greater height.

“Then it makes more connections. If they don’t have that concrete connection with something real they are going to disengage, especially when they become teenagers.

“As a science teacher, you think it’s all very important.

“But kids have a list of priorities, and science is not top of that list.”

Unless, of course, you make it fun like Ben does.