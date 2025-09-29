Workload made Perth teacher quit classroom – despite ‘dream job’ crafting madcap experiments in private school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

Workload made Perth teacher quit classroom – despite ‘dream job’ crafting madcap experiments in private school

Ben Leadbetter believes kids are missing out on science in primary school, and now runs STEM parties to spark their passion.

Ben Leadbetter sitting on Lego boxes full of equipment for STEM Squad Perth
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Science teacher Ben Leadbetter had what he describes as the ‘dream job’ at a private Perthshire school.

He was given free rein to buy what he needed for the spectacular experiments to inspire kids that he says are lacking in local authority schools.

Yet the demands of the role he loved were still too much.

Ben, 35, from Perth, has returned to work in the financial sector as a pension consultant.

But he continues to share his passion for science and technology with kids, through madcap experiments in STEM workshops and parties.

He says: “I love teaching but it’s very stressful, very intense.

“The work-life balance was just too demanding.”

Although he has returned to finance, Ben continues to champion science education through running STEM Squad parties, workshops and training sessions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ben left Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, in July last year and set up STEM Squad.

He taught kids aged from four to 17 and says: “The school was brilliant, the kids were amazing.

“Every school has its challenges but Morrison’s Academy, of all schools, is one of the easier ones you can teach in, with smaller classes.

“I had an amazing budget; I could buy anything I needed.

“From that point of view, it was like the dream teaching job.”

But he said, teaching around 400 pupils meant a mountain of reports and paperwork. Then there were extracurricular activities, school trips and events.

“There was always something extra to do and there was never enough time to do it,” he says.

Why Ben thinks children are missing out on science lessons

Wife Claire, who taught at Strathallan School, left teaching shortly before him for the same reasons.

“Teaching just became too much work,” he says.

Having worked in a state school in his home town, Carlisle, previously, Ben knows that the pressure can be even greater in local authority schools.

Often, he would have 35 pupils in one class.

And, he fears, as a result of that pressure state primary schools are unable to nurture a passion in children for science and other STEM subjects.

“A lot of primary schools don’t do any science or very little science because they’ve got no resources, no training.

Working at Morrison’s Academy was a ‘dream job’. But the teacher workload was still too much. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“When teachers go through the PGDE [teacher training diploma] they learn how to be a primary school teacher but they get little, if any, specific science knowledge. Like how to plan an experiment, how to risk assess, and conduct it properly.

“When you’ve got 25, 30 kids in a class it’s hard to do practical experiments.

“A lot of that is down to confidence. Why, if you’re already tired and under pressure, would you risk doing an experiment that’s going to cover your classroom in mess and chaos and ruin the rest of the day if it goes wrong? And then you still have English and maths to do.

“My lessons are very energetic. If I was in a state school there’s no way I would have been able to do half the stuff I was doing.”

‘I had 3D printers while other schools lacked paper’

A teacher in a Dundee school told him she had run out of paper.

“I was sat there with 3D printers and VR headsets and there are schools where they don’t even have paper to write on,” he says.

“The biggest challenges, are resources and confidence. Teachers don’t have the training, so they don’t have the confidence and don’t know what resources are useful and which aren’t.

“How can you make an argument for resources if you can’t say how useful they will be? How do you know what’s useful until you’ve tried it? It’s a negative cycle.”

And to encourage young people to take STEM subjects in and beyond secondary school, children need to develop a fascination in primary school, he reckons.

All play and no work(books)

In his final year at Morrison’s Academy Ben did no workbook lessons.

“It was all experiment after experiment.

“If they [pupils] are not excited by it, why bother taking it later on in life?”

The experiments and demonstrations Ben does with STEM Squad in Perth are designed to capture young imaginations.

Edible poo and a pair of tights teach children how the digestive system works.

Stomp rockets illustrate propulsion and aerodynamics.

And a toilet roll gun fashioned from a leaf blower and paint roller provides a dramatic show opener.

Ben inspires a love of science through fun experiments and demonstrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ben’s garage is full of ingredients and props, such as slime, bubble guns, and Lego bricks in their tens of thousands.

He has delivered workshops for charities and groups including Perth Autism Support, Letham4All, Pars Foundation, Brownies and Guides, and he offers training for educators.

STEM Squad was named children’s activity provider of the year UK (North) at the Business Success Network Awards 2025.

Running it outside his pensions job enables Ben to indulge his love of teaching but outside the classroom.

Why science should be practical and fun

And it allows him to keep showing children how captivating science can be, by demonstrating it in action.

“You can do all the equations, the theory,” he says. “But if you don’t link it to something relevant, something fun, something exciting, then there’s just no benefit.

“Without doing the formulas, they [kids] can work out what makes something go further, or how to make something more powerful by adding elastic bands, or by pulling something back further, or by dropping it from a greater height.

“Then it makes more connections. If they don’t have that concrete connection with something real they are going to disengage, especially when they become teenagers.

“As a science teacher, you think it’s all very important.

“But kids have a list of priorities, and science is not top of that list.”

Unless, of course, you make it fun like Ben does.

More from Schools

A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
12
Biker airborne in Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025
Our best photos from Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships at Comrie Croft
The £80 million Perth High School opened in August
New Perth High School to reopen after three-day closure due to power fault
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Madras College to be extended next year to ease overcrowding at St Andrews…
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? Pitcairn Primary was one pupil short…
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How full is your Stirling school? Wallace High is near its maximum
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High and Madras College among 10 over…
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How full is your Angus school? Tiny Stracathro Primary at its pupil limit
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary one of two over capacity
4
A science teacher at heart, Ben has a garage full of ingredients and props for experiments and Lego and slime parties. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pupils' five favourite parts of new Monifieth High School

Conversation