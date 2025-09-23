EXCLUSIVE: Madras College to be extended next year to ease overcrowding at St Andrews secondary

The new Madras College building is to be extended next year, having become overcrowded only three years after it opened.

Additional teaching space is to be created in the undercroft of the St Andrews secondary.

And this could be just the first phase of extension, as hundreds of new homes are built in and around the town.

Fife Council hopes the work will be complete for the start of the next school year in August 2026.

Madras College had 1,469 pupils last year – breaching its 1,450 capacity.

Madras College extension anticipated at outset

The new school, which replaced campuses in South Street and Kilrymont Road, opened in August 2021.

With extensive residential expansion in and around the town, it was known before it was built that it was likely to exceed its pupil limit.

The situation mirrors that of another Fife school. Viewforth High School is also to be extended due to overcrowding caused by housing expansion.

The Kirkcaldy high school breached its 600-pupil capacity three years after opening in 2019.

However, Fife Council’s head of education, Shelagh McLean, said that bigger schools could not be built until the housing that would bring the extra pupils materialised.

She said: “With both Viewforth and Madras, we were building new schools before the house builders had full planning permission.

“We had to build them on the basis of our projections before the house building.”

As well as being more expensive, building bigger schools at the outset would, she said, have risked losing out on financial contribution from housing developers.

How Madras College population is expected to grow

Or, if housing proposals fell through, resulted in unnecessarily large buildings.

“We could have [built bigger schools],” she explained, “but Fife Council would have had to fund that upfront and there’s always the risk the developer doesn’t build.”

Pupil projections from 2023 show the school is expected to remain over capacity – peaking at 1,536 – until 2031.

But a council report published in 2020 while the school was under construction predicted 1,700 pupils.

Madras College extension will bring the school’s pupil limit to 1,580. Further extension will increase that if required.

Mrs McLean said: “When we were building Madras and Viewforth we knew there was the possibility of these [housing] developments coming forward in the future so we made sure the schools were designed with the capacity to be extended.”

Detailed designs are being developed for the Madras extension and, if planning permission is granted, construction could begin in December.

Madras College cost £55 million to build.

Fife Council has budgeted £5.7m for its extension, and will require contributions from housing developers.

Why house builders will help pay for Madras College extension

When councils grant planning permission for houses, they can seek what’s known as a section 75 legal agreement or planning obligation.

This can require the developer to help pay for infrastructure, such as schools.

So if the local school is over capacity they have to contribute to extending or building a new school or nursery.

Mrs McLean said: “We are required, for a period of time, to use the existing capacity [of a school]. We can’t take that [planning] obligation until, effectively, we are going to breach that capacity.”

That point, she said, is when the developer starts building the houses.

Mrs McLean insisted the work at Madras will have minimal disruption.

“The space we are using is used as social space just now and we can fill it in very easily without having much impact while the school is in operation.

“The work that would have an impact, we will do during the holidays.”

Impact of overcrowding on pupils

Every available space is in use at Madras College, she said, removing the timetabling flexibility normally desired in a school.

For example, it’s understood PE space is being used for other classes.

She said: “That’s not having any detrimental impact on young people but it would if it had to go on for longer.

“That is why we need this extension.”

A £4.4m extension is to be built at Viewforth High School, increasing its capacity to 750.

It is hoped work there will start in July next year, with completion in 2027.