Our best photos from Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships at Comrie Croft

Pupils from Courier Country schools were among hundreds to tear round Comrie Croft in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships.

Morrison’s Academy hosted the event on Tuesday with Scottish Cycling and Comrie Croft.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there as almost 500 young people from more than 100 secondary schools competed.

Teams travelled from across Scotland for the annual Perthshire event.

And they were cheered on by former Morrison’s pupil and world champion rider Charlie Aldridge.

Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025 in pictures

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Local schools with teams participating in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025 were: Perth High School, Perth Academy, Morrison’s Academy, Harris Academy, Monifieth High School, St John’s Academy, Craigclowan School, Glenalmond College, Crieff High School, High School of Dundee, Blairgowrie High School, McLaren High School, Fairview International School, Community School of Auchterarder, Dunblane High School, Balfron High School, Arbroath Academy, Arbroath High School, Forfar Academy, Grove Academy, Kinross High School, St Modan’s High School and Stirling High School.