Our best photos from Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships at Comrie Croft

Pupils from Angus, Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling schools competed.

Biker airborne in Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025
Pupils from 23 Courier Country schools competed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Pupils from Courier Country schools were among hundreds to tear round Comrie Croft in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships.

Morrison’s Academy hosted the event on Tuesday with Scottish Cycling and Comrie Croft.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there as almost 500 young people from more than 100 secondary schools competed.

Teams travelled from across Scotland for the annual Perthshire event.

And they were cheered on by former Morrison’s pupil and world champion rider Charlie Aldridge.

Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025 in pictures

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A close field in the S3 and S4 boys’ race.
Concentration is key.
Wheels in motion.
Ahead of the pack.
The terrain was undulating.
The contest was for pupils from S1 to S6.
Leaving the competition in their dust.
Navigating the course.
A leap of faith.
Wheelie action.
Taking the corner.
Keeping an eye on the competition.
A downhill stretch.
On the bend.
Picking up the speed.
A balancing act.
Making the descent.
Leaning into the bend.
Up and over.
Almost 500 pupils from across Scotland competed.
There were mixed, boys, and girls team races.
Alpine Bikes was among the sponsors.
Over 100 schools participated.
On Comrie Croft bike trails.
Pushing uphill from the start line.
On the flat.
Airborne on the bumps.
Staying in control.

Local schools with teams participating in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025 were: Perth High School, Perth Academy, Morrison’s Academy, Harris Academy, Monifieth High School, St John’s Academy, Craigclowan School, Glenalmond College, Crieff High School, High School of Dundee, Blairgowrie High School, McLaren High School, Fairview International School, Community School of Auchterarder, Dunblane High School, Balfron High School, Arbroath Academy, Arbroath High School, Forfar Academy, Grove Academy, Kinross High School, St Modan’s High School and Stirling High School.

