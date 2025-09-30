What’s being done to fix six ailing Dundee school buildings – and find out your school’s condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

What’s being done to fix six ailing Dundee school buildings – and find out your school’s condition

Search for your school's condition rating in our table.

Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Six Dundee school buildings are in poor condition, according to data released on every school in Scotland.

Barnhill, Blackness, Craigiebarns, Eastern, St Fergus’ RC, and St Mary’s RC primary school buildings are all rated C, which means they are considered to have major defects or not be operating adequately.

You can find out the condition of your Dundee school in the table at the bottom of this article.

B-listed Blackness Primary School is among Dundee’s oldest school buildings. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, the following work is being undertaken to improve five of the six poor buildings.

Craigiebarns

  • £550,000 on roof repairs – completed in 2024/25 and 2025/26
  • Further £300,000 of roof repairs – planned for 2026/2027

St Mary’s

  • £200,000 on roof repairs – completed in 2024/2025
  • Further £100,000 on roof repairs – planned for 2026/2027

Barnhill

  • £800,000 on rewiring – completed in 2024/2025 and 2025/26
  • £125,000 on toilets upgrade – planned for 2026/2027

Blackness

  • £125,000 on toilets upgrade – completed in 2025/2026
  • Further £125,000 on toilets upgrade – planned for 2026/2027

Eastern

  • £500,000 on windows and toilets upgrade – completed in 2025/26
  • Further £350,000 on windows upgrade – planned for 2026/27

St Fergus’

  • No work planned or completed

Most of Dundee City Council’s schools are in good condition. Sixteen have an A rating.

Twelve schools have a B rating of satisfactory. This means they show minor deterioration.

St Fergus’ had a B rating in 2024 but has since deteriorated.

Craigie High School and Braeview Academy were also poor, but they have since merged in the new Greenfield Academy.

Greenfield Academy has replaced the poor buildings of Craigie High and Braeview Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best learning environment for our young people.

“Over £3 million has been spent, or is due to be spent, on upgrading schools in Dundee with a poor rating, to improve the condition of school buildings.

“We regularly review the condition of our education establishments and maintain them to the highest standard for our children and young people to learn in.”

Data released by the Scottish Government is based on condition surveys conducted during January and February 2025.

More from Schools

Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
First Class 2025: P1 photos from Angus schools
Ben Leadbetter sitting on Lego boxes full of equipment for STEM Squad Perth
Workload made Perth teacher quit classroom - despite 'dream job' crafting madcap experiments in…
2
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
12
Biker airborne in Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2025
Our best photos from Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships at Comrie Croft
The £80 million Perth High School opened in August
New Perth High School to reopen after three-day closure due to power fault
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Madras College to be extended next year to ease overcrowding at St Andrews…
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? Pitcairn Primary was one pupil short…
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
How full is your Stirling school? Wallace High is near its maximum
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High and Madras College among 10 over…
Barnhill Primary School, in Broughty Ferry, is in poor condition. But work is being undertaken to improve it. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
How full is your Angus school? Tiny Stracathro Primary at its pupil limit

Conversation