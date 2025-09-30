What’s being done to fix six ailing Dundee school buildings – and find out your school’s condition

Six Dundee school buildings are in poor condition, according to data released on every school in Scotland.

Barnhill, Blackness, Craigiebarns, Eastern, St Fergus’ RC, and St Mary’s RC primary school buildings are all rated C, which means they are considered to have major defects or not be operating adequately.

You can find out the condition of your Dundee school in the table at the bottom of this article.

However, the following work is being undertaken to improve five of the six poor buildings.

Craigiebarns

£550,000 on roof repairs – completed in 2024/25 and 2025/26

Further £300,000 of roof repairs – planned for 2026/2027

St Mary’s

£200,000 on roof repairs – completed in 2024/2025

Further £100,000 on roof repairs – planned for 2026/2027

Barnhill

£800,000 on rewiring – completed in 2024/2025 and 2025/26

£125,000 on toilets upgrade – planned for 2026/2027

Blackness

£125,000 on toilets upgrade – completed in 2025/2026

Further £125,000 on toilets upgrade – planned for 2026/2027

Eastern

£500,000 on windows and toilets upgrade – completed in 2025/26

Further £350,000 on windows upgrade – planned for 2026/27

St Fergus’

No work planned or completed

Most of Dundee City Council’s schools are in good condition. Sixteen have an A rating.

Twelve schools have a B rating of satisfactory. This means they show minor deterioration.

St Fergus’ had a B rating in 2024 but has since deteriorated.

Craigie High School and Braeview Academy were also poor, but they have since merged in the new Greenfield Academy.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best learning environment for our young people.

“Over £3 million has been spent, or is due to be spent, on upgrading schools in Dundee with a poor rating, to improve the condition of school buildings.

“We regularly review the condition of our education establishments and maintain them to the highest standard for our children and young people to learn in.”

Data released by the Scottish Government is based on condition surveys conducted during January and February 2025.