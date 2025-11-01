Is Nasa space suit designer Andrew Abercromby Buckhaven High’s most stellar former pupil?

When Buckhaven High School pupil Andrew Abercromby was called to the head teacher’s office he worried he was in trouble.

Instead it was the moment which launched a stellar career with Nasa.

Dr Abercromby is a scientist and biomedical engineer who has developed spacesuits and rovers for the American space agency.

And he is among the most high-flying alumni of the Fife secondary, which was replaced in 2016 by Levenmouth Academy.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish, and House of Lords peer Baroness Ruth Davidson are others.

“She was in the year above me,” recalls Andrew, 45, of Baroness Davidson. “We were on the same bus.” Both were brought up in Lundin Links.

On that fateful day in 1997, Andrew’s head teacher was not about to give the 17-year-old detention. Far from it.

From Buckhaven High to Johnson Space Center

“It was my Higher biology exam that day,” Andrew says. “I remember sitting down in the assembly hall where we took our exams and one of the teachers asked me to go and see the rector after the exam finished. But gave me no context.”

Andrew nervously knocked on the door.

He learned he had been selected for an international Space School programme.

Two months later he flew to Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas.

“I had never even been on a plane before that trip,” he says. “I still remember taking off from Edinburgh Airport and climbing up through the clouds.”

Andrew and a group of 16 schoolchildren from around the world were immersed in the work of Nasa for three weeks.

The attitude of those who worked there made a profound impact on him.

When 17-year-old Andrew Abercromby made Nasa his goal

“They had a willingness to do difficult things, and to fail,” he says. “And that was not something I had experienced before.

“Contrary to the popular tagline that failure is not an option, they saw failure as essential if you’re going to do anything difficult.

“It was this idea that they didn’t know how to do something YET.

“Nothing fazed them. They were like ‘we’ll figure it out, no matter how long it takes.’

“That’s when I knew what I wanted to do.”

Andrew studied mechanical engineering to masters level at Edinburgh University and has a PhD in kinesiology from Houston University.

For his masters degree, he worked in the flight mechanics lab in Johnson Space Center helping to design a crew return vehicle for the International Space Station.

Then he secured an internship with Nasa.

During his 19 years with the agency he held many roles. Latterly he was associate chief health and performance officer on the Moon to Mars programme, leading spacecraft and spacesuit development for Artemis Moon missions.

Spacecraft he has worked on include an exploration vehicle he describes as “like a space camper van with spacesuits on the back”.

He left Nasa in March, and founded a consulting firm called X-3PO. Now he provides expert advice to companies such as DEEP, an international research and development firm establishing modern subsea habitats for humans to live underwater.

From frozen Arctic lakes to Hawaiian volcanos

Andrew’s work with Nasa has taken him around the world, from Arctic landscapes similar to moon craters, to Mars-like volcanic fumaroles on Hawaii.

And rather than up into space, it’s taken him deep under the ocean. That has included living for two weeks as an aquanaut in the Aquarius subsea research laboratory.

He explains: “In that environment you can simulate reduced gravity. You can use the buoyancy and then add different amounts of weight or floatation to simulate microgravity, lunar gravity, Mars gravity.

“A combination of things make it very similar to space flight. You’ve got this bubble of life support that’s keeping crew members alive in an environment where otherwise they can’t survive.

Why living underwater and in space are similar

“With saturation missions where you’re living underwater, you can’t just leave when you’re tired of it. You’d probably be killed by decompression sickness if you don’t come back to the surface in a very controlled way.

“It’s a high stress, high tempo environment where every minute of every day is scheduled, much like space flights.

“And going out and doing dives are a lot like space walks.”

Missions like these have helped Andrew to understand what astronauts need not just to survive but to function at a high level.

It was on Aquarius, off the coast of Florida, that Andrew celebrated his 30th birthday.

“We got a phone call from the International Space Station while we were underwater,” he recalls. “They sent down some treats and toys and stuff for us to celebrate!”

Being on Aquarius is a highlight of his career.

Watching marine life over breakfast

He says: “It was one of the most impactful, enjoyable and challenging experiences I’ve ever had.

“It was important work, very different from anything I’d done before.

“You’re at your breakfast table looking out the window and seeing all sorts of fish and marine life swimming around, eating each other.

“And, of course, you’re living in close quarters with other people. Fortunately, we had a great crew and got on fantastically well.

“You can imagine, if people don’t get on well, they’re going to learn a lot about each other!

“It was very helpful to me to understand from a crew member perspective.

“So that when I was helping design and build, whether it was experiments or technologies or spacecraft, I had that perspective on what things would be helpful, what things might not be helpful, what would be annoying.”

Living deep under the ocean isn’t the most inhospitable environment Andrew has encountered, though.

No frills camping in Antarctica

That honour goes to Antarctica.

“We were camping on rocks,” he says. “There’s no nice, grassy spot to pitch your tent!

“It was no frills. But even then because it was meaningful work and exciting and new it was one of the most enjoyable experiences as well.”

But for Andrew the team around him is more critical than the physical surroundings.

“The most challenging environment, I’d say, is where you have a lack of clear direction, a lack of trust, poor communication.

“I’m very fortunate that a very small fraction of my career has been in those circumstances, but that’s where I struggle.

“Conversely, when you have trust and capable people and a clear vision, stars are aligned and you can do great things.”

Andrew’s life in California

Andrew’s resignation from Nasa was a result of the executive order announced in January by President Trump, ending remote working in federal agencies.

“My home base is in California,” he explains. His ‘office’ in Houston was more than 1,700 miles away.

“I’ve got two daughters – Ali and Kasey – who have a couple of years left in high school and they’re very happy in California.

“Their whole lives are here, their friends.

“So it was a non-decision. It was clear that I was going to leave Nasa at that point.”

With DEEP, he is helping to establish spaceflight analogues – simulated environments – similar to Aquarius.

Life after Nasa

He says: “When I left Nasa I wanted to work on something challenging, all the same sort of things that attracted me to Nasa in the first place.

“The subsea work that I’d done, that was some of the most enjoyable work I did with Nasa.

“So this ended up being a really perfect landing spot.”

In all his time at Nasa, Andrew has never been into space himself.

With commercial space travel becoming more accessible, he doesn’t rule that out.

But his focus is on going down rather than up.

“I’m more optimistic and currently more interested in spending more time underwater. I absolutely love that experience and hope that with DEEP I’m going to have the opportunity to live subsea again.

“If the opportunity to fly in space comes along then great. But I’m certainly not planning anything around that.”

Andrew’s advice? Go outside your comfort zone

For young people reaching for the stars in their careers like he did after Space School, Andrew has advice.

Using the analogy of a high jump, he says: “You don’t know how high you can jump until you fail.

“So you’ve got to set the bar high and not be afraid of failing. When you do fail, put the bar back and try again.”

He adds: “Look for opportunities and be ready to take them when they come.

“Sometimes they land in your lap, like mine did, but nine times out of 10 that won’t be what happens. You have to go out and look.

“Do the small things that make you a little bit better prepared and better qualified.

“Go outside your comfort zone. To this day I still have to actively push myself to do things outside my comfort zone.

“And that’s when I am able to make progress and do good things.”