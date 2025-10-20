New Dens Road Primary School boss on becoming head teacher and a father

Becoming a head teacher and taking charge of a school must be a challenging step.

But it’s nowhere near as daunting as becoming a dad, says new Dens Road Primary head teacher Daniel Albayati!

And he should know, because he did both at the same time.

Daniel, 34, was just five days into his first term as boss when daughter Maura was born.

“It was an absolute whirlwind,” he says. “But the best thing ever.”

Daniel joined Dens Road from Longhaugh Primary School, where he was depute head teacher, just before the summer holiday.

His first term as head teacher began on Monday August 18 and wife Christine gave birth on Friday August 22.

The joy of parenthood has also given him something to bond with his new pupils over, eager as they are for news of little Maura.

What children ask new Dens Road Primary head teacher

“The children are intrigued,” Daniel says. “I’ve been showing them photographs and talking to them about her.

“They’ll ask ‘how is baby Maura today? They’ll ask about when she was born and what clothes we have for her.

“It’s been really good for the children to be able to ask me things, see a little bit into my personal life and get to know me.

“I think that’s helped the children to see a bit of my background and get to know me.”

Another connection with pupils has been Daniel’s love of football. Both as an amateur player with Dryburgh Athletic and Dundee United fan.

“They all know that I love football, because I make that clear in a lot of my conversations with the children, so that’s something else they can ask me about.”

When Daniel spots a Dundee United football strip in PE, he’ll comment and have a joke with the kids.

And his passion for football is something that he hopes will benefit the school.

Building links with Dundee United Football Club

Talks have been held between the football club and school about how they can work together.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of community work with Dundee United,” says Daniel. “A lot of intergenerational work and charity work.

“As a head teacher I need to think about what community links I can make that can benefit the children of Dens Road, and give back to the community.

“A school, ultimately, has to be at the heart of any community.”

Dundee born and bred, Daniel knows the area well so is well-placed to build and maintain relationships.

Daniel’s own school days as a Dundee lad

As a boy, he went to Ancrum Road Primary School then Harris Academy.

When he was training to become a teacher he returned to both schools to gain classroom experience – alongside some of his old teachers.

His first job as a newly qualified teacher was at St Pius Primary, where he met Christine, who is also a teacher.

After only two and a half years he became principal teacher then depute head teacher there.

Dens Road, one of Dundee’s older schools, is very different from his last school. Longhaugh Primary is part of the modern North East Campus.

Making historic Dens Road Primary School a better environment

Improving the surroundings is one of his early goals.

“It’s such an old building, built in 1909, so definitely one of our priorities this year is looking at the learning environment and enhancing it for children.

“Also looking at our inclusive learning environments to ensure that all of our classrooms are as inclusive as possible for the children.”

One early change has been buying new tables and chairs. A neutral colour scheme has also been adopted on display walls throughout the school for consistency and to aid transition.

“Children in Dens Road deserve the best, and absolutely that’s what we want to give them.”

Another priority is further improving attendance, which had risen to 94% last year.

“This was very successful last year so we’re continuing that this year to see if we can get our attendance a little bit higher,” says Daniel.

“That’s very much around utilising the work of our school and family development worker, that we’re lucky enough to have in Dens Road.

“Building bridges with families, inviting families in. If there are any concerns around attendance, seeing how we can support the families.

“It’s not about questioning families, ‘why is your child not in?’

Goal number three

“It’s very much ‘how can we support you?’, ‘how can we turn this around?’

“When there’s poor attendance it could be there’s something we don’t yet know about that is causing the child to be late.

“Then we can look at our own resources here or to agencies, charities, partners to see if referrals can be made.”

And that leads into Daniel’s third priority, improving attainment.

“We want to ensure that there’s high quality learning and teaching consistently across all the classrooms within the school.

“So obviously we need the children to be here to be included in that high quality learning and teaching.”

New Dens Road Primary head teacher’s first impressions

And what does Daniel think of Dens Road Primary School?

“I love it here,” he says. “The children are just the best. They are fantastic, and so welcoming and polite.”

(A couple held doors open for us as we walked to Daniel’s office.)

“They’re eager to share successes with you. Seeing the smiles on their faces, whether it’s showing you a piece of their work, or getting a sticker for something they’ve done, they are just over the moon.

“Little things like that really brighten up your day.

“And I think it’s really important we share their successes, whether that’s sending photographs home to parents or phoning to let them know how well their children are doing.”

Our visit to Dens Road Primary School is in the last week before the holidays.

And Daniel says: “Our wider achievement wall is almost full and it’s not even the end of term one.”