Home Education Schools

How magic, wonder, sofas and beanbags make this Stirling school officially excellent

Allan's Primary School received the highest ratings from inspectors. The Courier visited to find out what makes it so special.

Curiosity and creativity are key at Allan's Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Curiosity and creativity are key at Allan's Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

OCT 27 ‘We feel very proud of our school,” says P6 pupil Stevie.

And so she and her classmates should.

Allan’s Primary, in Stirling, is one of only eight Scottish schools to be rated excellent from more than 300 vetted by Education Scotland inspectors during 2024/25.

Children in the garden of Allans Primary after its inspection rated it excellent
P6 pupils (from left) Caelan, Stevie, Felicity and Zoe gave us a tour and told us about the ‘Allan’s family’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

So we visited to find out what makes the place, nestled in the shadow of Stirling Castle, so impressive.

Head teacher Lindsey Howland described how her staff create magic and wonder, preparing children for jobs that don’t yet exist.

Head teacher Lindsey Howland outside the school - Allan's Primary inspection
Head teacher Lindsey Howland was ‘over the moon’ with the Allan’s Primary inspection result. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And she told us how swapping some desks and tables for sofas and beanbags was ‘revolutionary’.

1. Magic and wonder

“Our curriculum is full of magic and wonder,” says Lindsey. “It’s also full of meaning and purpose.

“Children love to learn if it’s delivered in a really creative, inspiring way.

children in Kings Park. Outdoor learning was highlighted in Allan's Primary inspection
An outdoor lesson in Kings Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“A lot of the work that the children do is about why we’re doing it, what impact is it going to have on them.

“We want to make them leaders of the future and change-makers so meaning and purpose is really important.”

Fundamental to that magic and wonder is regular outdoor learning, whether at nearby Back Walk, Kings Park or in the school’s own garden, known as The Hub.

2. Sofas, beanbags and spinny seats

Children choose where they want to learn in Allan’s Primary School – whether that’s sat on a sofa or beanbag or at a more traditional table and chair.

Flexible seating, says Lindsey, has been “revolutionary”.

Working on a classroom sofa funded by the school’s parent council. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The system, which provides a range of seating options, was tested three years ago in P7.

Seeing its benefits, Allan’s Primary parent council funded its extension to other classes this year.

“Children have agency to sit where they feel is best for them to learn,” Lindsey says.

“Some like the comfy settee, some like to sit at a high table, some like to be right at the whiteboard.”

More fidgety children might choose a swivel chair, or if working with peers they can choose a round table.

P6 pupils (from left) Felicity, Stevie, Caelan and Zoe work at a bench with high chairs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ashleigh Craig’s P4 class started using flexible seating last term. She had the same children in P3 last year and says: “They’re more focussed.

“It puts ownership on them to make the choice in terms of who they can work well with, what helps them learn. ‘Do I need a spinny seat to be able to move?’ Or ‘I can’t focus in a beanbag so I’m not going to choose that’.

3. Training for jobs that don’t yet exist

The bedrock of education at Allan’s Primary are the 5Cs – communication, creativity, curiosity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Lindsey explains: “The 5Cs were born because asked, how are we going to get our children to a point where they can go into a job that doesn’t exist right now?

“We want our children to be able to collaborate when they are older in the workplace, to be able to take on board other people’s opinions and negotiate.

“When they go into the workplace they will be confident because they’ve developed these 21st Century skills. They can think outside the box.

“Our local high school say they can pick out an Allan’s child because of the way they learn and tackle things.”

4. Solving real-life problems

Desertification, reducing ice caps, water sanitation – these are all international issues Allan’s pupils have pondered.

“It’s about getting knee-deep into the dilemma and the problem, igniting that curiosity and thinking what are we going to do about it,” says Lindsey.

This often happens in the school’s makerspace – an area with tools and bits and pieces pupils can create things from.

Expressing their creative selves in one of the junior classes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The school also follows A Curriculum of Hope, which connects children’s learning with the world around them.

P6 pupil Felicity says: “When we are doing makerspace, you go to your creative self; you can build whatever you want.

“You have a free rein to use what you want, as long as you stay in the design brief.

“The tasks are usually important and connected to real life situations. We have worked on projects to help homeless people, clean dirty water, as well as promoting our rights and anti-bullying.

“We could change the world with just one idea.”

5. Pupil parliament leads assembly

Allan’s Primary P7 class forms a school parliament, complete with ministers, which leads assemblies.

“Empowerment is crucial,” says Lindsey. “I stand up and put my tuppence-worth in at assemblies but it’s all led by the children.”

Stevie says: “We have the power to make changes in the school, because all the teachers listen to our opinions.”

6. Allan’s family

More than half of the school’s pupils have additional support needs. So inclusion is also a priority – both children and their parents.

Kenneth enjoys time in Chillville with support for learning assistant and trauma practitioner Maria Pridden. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Our parents talk about when they come in the door feeling part of the Allan’s family,” says Lindsey.

“That’s really important to us, that sense of belonging and pride.”

Children overwhelmed in class can visit Chillville – a cosy neuk equipped with a bunkbed, nooks and crannies, cushions and sensory objects – to decompress.

Allan’s primary inspection findings

That’s what impressed us at Allan’s Primary School.

Here’s what Education Scotland HM inspectors liked.

They rated two out of four aspects assessed as excellent. These were leadership of change, and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

The other two – learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and acheivement – were rated very good.

Flagged as key strengths were:

  • inspirational and strategic leadership of the head teacher
  • motivated, inclusive and respectful children
  • proactive and creative leadership by all staff
  • extensive range of approaches to support and promote wellbeing and inclusion of all children and families
  • creative and engaging delivery of learning
  • high-quality interactions between practitioners and children in the nursery.

