Stirling parents fear for autistic daughter’s future when specialist school closes

When Erica and Kelly Burrows finally won the right for their 12-year-old daughter to attend a specialist school, it felt like the end of a long battle.

The Stirling couple fought for two years to secure Ava a place at New Struan School.

And since she enrolled last August, Ava – who is autistic, non-verbal and has complex learning needs – has come on leaps and bounds.

She is a much happier and more confident child.

“Ava came home smiling, she was laughing again,” Erica says.

“She started joining in with us in the evenings and she’d pick her own dinner.

“Ava’s eye contact has also been out of this world.

“She now turns and looks at you when you are talking to her instead of looking down at the floor or out the window.

“The change in her has been amazing.”

But next summer that could all change.

Scottish Autism – which runs New Struan School – has announced the school is to close in June 2026.

It says the facility – which currently has just six pupils – is “no longer financially viable”.

But for parents like Erica and Kelly who rely on it, the news is devastating.

‘No consultation’

Kelly remembers the day the principal teacher at New Struan School phoned to tell her the bad news.

“I just kept saying: ‘So what are we supposed to do now? What will happen to Ava?’ She didn’t have an answer.

“The next day we got an email from Scottish Autism basically saying the school is no longer financially viable.”

Erica adds: “There was no consultation, no warning.

“We thought Ava would be safe there until she was 18. We fought so hard to get her a place there – and now this.”

When was Stirling’s Ava diagnosed with autism?

Ava and her twin brother Matthew were diagnosed with autism aged two and a half.

Both struggled with early milestones.

While Matthew went on to thrive in a local mainstream provision, Ava’s needs became much greater.

She is still in nappies, and has hypermobility that limits how far she can walk.

Initially she coped well in a school with provision for children with additional support needs.

Erica says: “To begin with it started off nice and quiet and there were only 10 children.

“But then as the years went on, more kids were getting put in, and eventually it was up to 24 children.

“And at this point, Ava just could not cope. It was far too busy.

“She was sitting in a corner in the classroom, rocking back and forward until she could regulate herself.

“Then when she would come home she would hide away in her bedroom.

“She wouldn’t engage with anyone.”

Erica and Kelly looked at other options for their daughter and discovered New Struan.

Securing Ava’s place at specialist school

New Struan is a specialist school for children with autism aged five to 18.

The Stirling couple knew immediately it was the right place for Ava.

“Every child had one-to-one support, there was a sensory room, a massive outdoor space and it was really calm,” Erica says.

But the couple’s request to place Ava in the school in 2022 was rejected by Stirling Council.

The council argued their daughter’s needs were being met in a primary school provision.

Erica and Kelly disagreed and took their case to a tribunal which they eventually won in April last year.

“Ava started at New Struan after the summer holidays in 2024,” Kelly says.

“Within a month, she was a different girl.”

At New Struan, Ava began cooking classes, swimming sessions and even day trips to Glasgow by train.

“She’s got a job now cleaning tables.

“I never thought I would see the day she would be doing something like that,” Erica says proudly.

“Ava also helps to make soup and scones at New Struan and she’s got friends. She’s found a community.”

But that progress, they fear, could vanish if the closure goes ahead.

Bid to save school from closure

Erica and Kelly are determined to do all they can to keep New Struan School open.

This includes backing an online petition to save the school from closure which has over 970 signatures so far.

The couple have also emailed the Scottish Government and MSPs looking for support.

But say they have had no response so far.

“It feels like no-one cares about these children and I have lost complete faith in the Scottish Government.

“We have fought for Ava her whole life.

“And it’s so upsetting because now we have an amazing girl who is totally flourishing.

“But if New Struan closes, her future’s just bleak.”

‘It has not been an easy decision’

New Struan School, which opened in 1977, was originally built to support 42 pupils.

But currently there are only six learners, three of whom are due to leave in the summer.

Scottish Autism chief executive Dorry McLaughlin says the decision to close the school was not taken lightly.

“We understand this decision is upsetting for families,” she says.

“It has not been an easy decision and it gives us no pleasure to have to take it.

“We recognise the excellent work still carried out by our team of teachers and support staff.

“And this decision is in no way a reflection on their dedication and hard work.”

She says local authorities are now seeking to support children closer to their own communities.

“We have seen a gradual decline in referrals over the past decade.

“And there is no evidence that this will increase.

“We also cannot accept residential placements, due to our residences no longer being fit for purpose.

“This further limits the likelihood of future placements at a level required to make the school sustainable.”

She adds: “The school will remain open until June 2026.

“We have committed to working with all families affected by this closure to ensure they are supported with their children’s transitions.”

Scottish Government response

A Scottish Government spokesman says: “We would hope that everyone involved will put the needs and interests of children and their families at the heart of planning and preparing the next steps.

“Education authorities are responsible for ensuring children at New Struan have an appropriate alternative education setting to go to.

“But we will continue to engage with Scottish Autism regarding their progress in securing suitable alternative placements for the young people affected.”