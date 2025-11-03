Pupils reveal their four favourite parts of Dundee’s new Greenfield Academy

Starting at a brand new school was an exciting day for former Craigie High and Braeview Academy pupils.

One term in at Greenfield Academy, the 1,500 or so young people who go there have well and truly settled in.

So we visited to find out what they like most about their shiny new home in the £100 million Drumgeith Community Campus.

House captains Alesha Robertson, Grace Satchell, Ava Means and Eden Rihoy, all in S6, gave us a guided tour, pointing out their favourite parts.

Greenfield Academy – the best bits

1) S6 study area

There are a handful of senior pupils relaxing or poring over books when Alesha shows us her top spot – the S6 study area.

Tables and chairs are spread out so pupils can gather for a chat or find a quiet space to catch up on work.

But the most impressive part is the meeting pod – a glass booth with adjustable lighting, air conditioning and charging points.

“It’s almost soundproof,” says Alesha, “so if you need to phone someone, have a meeting or just really focus on something you can go in there.

“This area is for when we have study periods but we can also use it at break and lunchtime.”

Was there anything like this at Alesha’s previous school, Craigie?

“No! We just had a wee corner in the library with a table and some chairs so this is completely different, and lovely.”

2) Light and energy-efficient design

Not only is Greenfield Academy built to enhance energy efficiency but its design makes the most of natural light.

And that is far from lost on Grace.

“Braeview Academy was quite old-fashioned,” she says, “so this is a big change.

“It’s so nice and open, and there are no dark rooms.”

She takes us to the glass walkway overlooking the courtyard and sports pitches to illustrate her point.

“The building absorbs heat so you don’t have to use the heating much. It’s air ventilated, so in Ambition Hall when it gets too hot the air conditioning comes on automatically.”

The school’s assembly hall is named after Greenfield’s three values, love, ambition and perseverance.

The campus is built to Passivhaus energy efficiency standards, including thermal insulation, airtightness and ventilation systems with heat recovery.

3) Science block

Greenfield Academy’s science department is certainly impressive.

Ava, who is studying biology, says: “My favourite area of the school is definitely the science block.

“It’s such an upgrade from both schools.

“We’ve got our super lab, which is just like a giant science lab.”

Partitions between rooms can be removed to create one large area for several classes to take part in experiments or demonstrations.

“All of the technology is new and everything works,” says Ava. “There’s a lot more space.”

4) Dance studio

For Eden, the best bit of Greenfield Academy is the PE department, and in particular the dance studio.

“The PE department is really cool,” she says, “and the facilities are amazing.

“I really like the big dance studio. It’s got loads of mirrors and speakers, so you don’t have to bring a speaker in with you.

“We’re getting a fitness suite too.

“We’ve got two big PE halls then two small halls which are still huge!

“We’ve got the astros [pitches], the tennis court.”

Eden says: “I’m doing a sports leaders qualification where I coach people in sport and I’m doing some dance classes.

“Having PE here has given me so many more opportunities.”

How have Greenfield Academy pupils settled in?

Greenfield Academy is into its second term, so pupils from the former Braeview Academy and Craigie High School have had eight weeks there.

Ava says: “It feels a lot more like a real school now, we’re like a big family.

“Everything seems to have gone quite smoothly.”

Eden adds: “When we first started, it was like, it’s not Craigie.

“But it’s so much better than Craigie.

“It’s a new facility with all these new things and when you compare it to Craigie, it’s so cool.”