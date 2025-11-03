Pupils reveal their four favourite parts of Dundee’s new Greenfield Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Pupils reveal their four favourite parts of Dundee’s new Greenfield Academy

Four S6 pupils showed us highlights of the new school in Drumgeith Community Campus.

House captains (from left) Ava Means, Eden Rihoy, Alesha Robertson, and Grace Satchell pick their best bits of Greenfield Academy. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Starting at a brand new school was an exciting day for former Craigie High and Braeview Academy pupils.

One term in at Greenfield Academy, the 1,500 or so young people who go there have well and truly settled in.

So we visited to find out what they like most about their shiny new home in the £100 million Drumgeith Community Campus.

House captains Alesha Robertson, Grace Satchell, Ava Means and Eden Rihoy, all in S6, gave us a guided tour, pointing out their favourite parts.

Greenfield Academy – the best bits

1) S6 study area

There are a handful of senior pupils relaxing or poring over books when Alesha shows us her top spot – the S6 study area.

Tables and chairs are spread out so pupils can gather for a chat or find a quiet space to catch up on work.

Alesha Robertson in the S6 area meeting booth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

But the most impressive part is the meeting pod – a glass booth with adjustable lighting, air conditioning and charging points.

“It’s almost soundproof,” says Alesha, “so if you need to phone someone, have a meeting or just really focus on something you can go in there.

“This area is for when we have study periods but we can also use it at break and lunchtime.”

Was there anything like this at Alesha’s previous school, Craigie?

“No! We just had a wee corner in the library with a table and some chairs so this is completely different, and lovely.”

2) Light and energy-efficient design

Not only is Greenfield Academy built to enhance energy efficiency but its design makes the most of natural light.

And that is far from lost on Grace.

Grace Satchell, in the glass walkway, likes the light and open aspect of Greenfield Academy. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“Braeview Academy was quite old-fashioned,” she says, “so this is a big change.

“It’s so nice and open, and there are no dark rooms.”

She takes us to the glass walkway overlooking the courtyard and sports pitches to illustrate her point.

“The building absorbs heat so you don’t have to use the heating much. It’s air ventilated, so in Ambition Hall when it gets too hot the air conditioning comes on automatically.”

Drumgeith Community Campus, which houses Greenfield Academy, is built to high energy efficiency standards. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

The school’s assembly hall is named after Greenfield’s three values, love, ambition and perseverance.

The campus is built to Passivhaus energy efficiency standards, including thermal insulation, airtightness and ventilation systems with heat recovery.

3) Science block

Greenfield Academy’s science department is certainly impressive.

Ava, who is studying biology, says: “My favourite area of the school is definitely the science block.

Ava Means is impressed by the science department. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“It’s such an upgrade from both schools.

“We’ve got our super lab, which is just like a giant science lab.”

Partitions between rooms can be removed to create one large area for several classes to take part in experiments or demonstrations.

“All of the technology is new and everything works,” says Ava. “There’s a lot more space.”

4) Dance studio

For Eden, the best bit of Greenfield Academy is the PE department, and in particular the dance studio.

“The PE department is really cool,” she says, “and the facilities are amazing.

“I really like the big dance studio. It’s got loads of mirrors and speakers, so you don’t have to bring a speaker in with you.

Eden Rihoy loves the mirrored dance studio. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“We’re getting a fitness suite too.

“We’ve got two big PE halls then two small halls which are still huge!

“We’ve got the astros [pitches], the tennis court.”

Eden says: “I’m doing a sports leaders qualification where I coach people in sport and I’m doing some dance classes.

“Having PE here has given me so many more opportunities.”

How have Greenfield Academy pupils settled in?

Greenfield Academy is into its second term, so pupils from the former Braeview Academy and Craigie High School have had eight weeks there.

House captains gather on the Ambition Stairs. From left Ava, Eden Rihoy, Alesha, and Grace. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Ava says: “It feels a lot more like a real school now, we’re like a big family.

“Everything seems to have gone quite smoothly.”

Eden adds: “When we first started, it was like, it’s not Craigie.

“But it’s so much better than Craigie.

“It’s a new facility with all these new things and when you compare it to Craigie, it’s so cool.”

