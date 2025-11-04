Inside the special Dunkeld school transforming autistic children’s lives

When her son Marcus was 11 years old, Jane Lothian begged for a place in a special school for him.

With autism and ADHD, Marcus Meldrum would become frustrated and lash out – his violent outbursts putting himself and children at his Kirriemuir school at risk of injury.

So much so, that Jane moved her family out of their community.

A decade later, Marcus, 20, is studying for a degree in computer science.

He still wears his hood up wherever he goes and is camera shy.

But his former depute head teacher at Moore House Academy predicts he will soon shine brightly in the computer gaming industry.

Bursting with pride at how far he has come, Jane credits the tiny school near Dunkeld, in Perthshire, for turning his life around.

As do many fellow parents.

Marcus joined New School at Butterstone shortly before its closure in 2018, and returned when it became Moore House Academy in 2019.

Jane says: “If we hadn’t had the school I hate to think what would have happened to Marcus.”

What is Moore House Academy?

Moore House Academy educates neurodivergent children and young people aged 11 to 18. A primary school opened on the campus two years ago.

Marcus, who is virtually mute, struggled to cope at the mainstream primary school he previously attended with twin sister Lucy.

“The school was excellent,” says Jane, who lives with Marcus and Lucy in New Alyth. “They tried their very, very best, but they were having to do things like decant classes because of Marcus’s behaviour.

“People would fire instructions at him and Marcus can’t take in more than one instruction at a time, unless it’s computers.

“He could become really quite violent, not directly towards people but just in absolute frustration.”

She was also in constant fear for his safety.

“You’d go out for a walk and the next thing he’d be hanging off a cliff, 20, 30 feet above a river or rocks.

“He would walk in front of traffic.”

Marcus was diagnosed with ADHD and autism aged 11.

She recalls: “I was invited to a meeting at Orchardbank [Angus Council office] and I remember begging, please, please.”

He missed a year of school before her pleas were answered and he was granted a place at New School.

Slow but steady progress

“Everything changed for Marcus, but it wasn’t overnight,” Jane says.

For a long time, Marcus refused to go.

“He wouldn’t go in the taxi [to school],” recalls Jane. “When I did get him to he would just sit in the car.

“The staff would come out and then say ‘that’s fine, he’s been here for half an hour, take him home’.

“We just kept trying and trying.”

Even now, Marcus always wears his hood up. When he started attending the school he would hide his face with his arm.

Returning to Moore House Academy after lockdown wearing a face mask seemed, however, to embolden him.

“When the school reopened Marcus started really enjoying it, because they were focused on education,” says Jane.

Tapping into Marcus’ computing passion

“He could see the point. Marcus is clever and understands when something is beneficial to him.”

Staff tailor education for each pupil’s interests. And Marcus, they saw, excelled in computing and maths.

“There was an IT teacher he got on really with,” says Jane. “He had Marcus stripping computers; he was in his element.

“The school discovered Marcus was more capable than we thought.”

When it came to preparing for college, depute head teacher Craig Martin came up with what he calls “a cunning plan” for Marcus.

Head teacher, Tracey Ford-McNicol says: “Some of our children and young people need time to process, so they know, for example, Craig’s taking me to visit Perth UHI on Thursday at 9.30am.

“In discussion with mum, we agreed not to do that with Marcus.”

Craig told Marcus they were going to McDonalds for a staff member’s birthday. They simply drove past UHI Perth and spoke about it on the way.

On their next trip they visited the campus’ Costa.

Tracey says: “Once he was there, he obviously thought, ‘oh, this is good and it’s got computers’.”

‘Parents say ‘you get it – and we do”

Craig made 15 trips to Perth UHI with Marcus to get him used to the place before he started attending a course one day a week.

Often, when families come to Moore House they are at crisis point. Their child has been struggling at mainstream school and may have withdrawn completely.

Tracey says: “Parents come and say to me ‘you get it’. And I think we do.

“These children are sometimes called school refusers. They’re not school refusers, they are just not able to learn in that environment; it doesn’t work for them.

“What we say is ‘you want an education?’ We’ll help you, support you and facilitate you to reach your aspirations.”

Moore House Academy and Primary are set in a tranquil and picturesque rural location, dotted with giant redwoods. Some pupils live in residential accommodation on site, others travel in by taxi.

It’s the only school in Perth and Kinross accredited by the National Autistic Society, and it has an ADHD Friendly School Award from the ADHD Foundation.

Tracey says: “The environment is really important, because different noises and smells can cause issues.”

There are no ticking clocks on the walls, no school bell. Mowing of the extensive lawns is done outside school hours.

Classes are small, usually only three or four pupils.

Building likes and dislikes into an education

When a new child arrives, the priority is to make them feel safe and secure and build trusting relationships.

Tracey says: “We have conversations with the family, get to know as much as we can about the child, their likes, dislikes.

“Then we look at how make that into an education.

“It’s very bespoke. Although they’re in classes of three or four, they all have individualised pathways and timetables.

“Sometimes we put breaks in to the day so that they can go outside and regulate themselves on the swings, or the trampoline, or just go for a walk.”

One pupil asked to sit their National 5 exam lying on the floor

Tracey says: “We couldn’t have them lying on the floor with other young people doing their exam in the same room but we reorganised and made the space for them to do that.

“They got an A.”

For Jane, Moore House Academy helped her family to a place she thought they’d never get to.

“I just can’t stop smiling when I think about it,” she says. “I’m so proud of Marcus; he’s done so much.”

Marcus will thrive in the digital world

Craig sees an extremely bright future for his former pupil.

“I always knew Marcus could be a really good computer games consultant because his ideas are so abstract and unique.

“The way the world is going, he could be this mythical computer games guy, Marcus. Nobody has ever seen his face, no one has heard him talk but all these computer games companies go to him saying we need you to do this and that.

“He would have an onscreen avatar and send all the work from his bedroom.

“I think that’s probably how it will go. The digital world will be great for him.

“That’s Marcus’ story; he’s awesome and I’ve only ever heard about seven words from him.”

Moore House Dunkeld Campus will welcome families and professionals to a showcase event to hear stories like Marcus’ on Friday November 14.