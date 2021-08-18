Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Free, family-friendly fun as Professor Bad Guy pops up at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

By Rebecca Baird
August 18 2021, 5.00pm
Professor Bad Guy is coming to Slessor Gardens.
Dundee audiences are in for a treat this weekend, as family-friendly theatre company Shaper/Caper pops up at Slessor Gardens with a “menacingly fabulous” show.

Professor Bad Guy, “a villain and an evil genius”, has captured the hearts of local kids  over lockdown, in Shaper/Caper’s digital Children’s Capers.

Now he’s stepping out of the screen and into the sunshine, hoping to wreak some havoc – and bust some moves – in a series of free pop-up shows.

Professor Bad Guy started as part of Shaper/Caper’s digital offering over lockdown.

Shaper/Caper artistic director Tommy Small says the show is great for children aged five and up, and their families.

“Professor Bad guy is feeling a little bit left out!” he laughs.

“Dundee has been so focused on its amazing V&A and urban beach. And he’s thinking ‘all the focus is on these other places’ – he wants the focus to be all about him.

“So we’ve asked people to come down Slessor Gardens this weekend for him to teach everyone some dance moves!”

Bella Vusej, 3, enjoying the city’s new urban beach at the opening event. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The shows promise 20 minutes of silly fun, featuring camp staples such as Janet Jackson and, of course, Madonna‘s Vogue. 

It is free to attend, and children are welcome to bring their adults along to join in.

“We’re really excited to be back to live performing in Dundee this summer,” adds Tommy.

“We got some money from the Lady Eda Jardine Charitable Trust to do some pop-up performances this summer. So we’re trying to bring some joy back to Dundee.”

Professor Bad Guy will be in Slessor Gardens on August 21-22.

