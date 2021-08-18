Free, family-friendly fun as Professor Bad Guy pops up at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Dundee audiences are in for a treat this weekend, as family-friendly theatre company Shaper/Caper pops up at Slessor Gardens with a “menacingly fabulous” show.

Professor Bad Guy, “a villain and an evil genius”, has captured the hearts of local kids over lockdown, in Shaper/Caper’s digital Children’s Capers.

Now he’s stepping out of the screen and into the sunshine, hoping to wreak some havoc – and bust some moves – in a series of free pop-up shows.

Shaper/Caper artistic director Tommy Small says the show is great for children aged five and up, and their families.

“Professor Bad guy is feeling a little bit left out!” he laughs.

“Dundee has been so focused on its amazing V&A and urban beach. And he’s thinking ‘all the focus is on these other places’ – he wants the focus to be all about him.

“So we’ve asked people to come down Slessor Gardens this weekend for him to teach everyone some dance moves!”

The shows promise 20 minutes of silly fun, featuring camp staples such as Janet Jackson and, of course, Madonna‘s Vogue.

It is free to attend, and children are welcome to bring their adults along to join in.

“We’re really excited to be back to live performing in Dundee this summer,” adds Tommy.

“We got some money from the Lady Eda Jardine Charitable Trust to do some pop-up performances this summer. So we’re trying to bring some joy back to Dundee.”

Professor Bad Guy will be in Slessor Gardens on August 21-22.