Dundee Rep is open: What can audiences expect?

After a long 18 months of closed curtains, Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is finally open to the public again.

Performers and audiences alike have been eager to get back to live entertainment after Covid saw theatres up and down the country shut up – many for good.

But as of yesterday, the Rep’s iconic revolving door is open once again. And we at The Courier have gathered a handy guide to help people feel safe and informed while walking through it. (See “What to expect when visiting the Rep” below.)

Meanwhile, last night’s premiere of Wings Around Dundee, the anticipated new play from John McCann, got things off the ground in style.

Although the Rep has been busy throughout lockdown, with its new Rep Studios platform offering virtual shows to audiences around the world, there was a real air of celebration about the Tay Square building yesterday as it opened back up to the “real” world.

Dundee Rep artistic director Andrew Panton said: “I think the most important thing that audiences can expect when they’re coming back is a really, really warm welcome.

“We’ve so missed our audiences over the last 18 months; it’s difficult for us to do what we do without them.

“We’ve done so much digital work and a lot of development, but being able to officially open the building today to our audiences is just the most exciting thing in the world.”

What to expect when visiting the Rep

Do I need to download a ticket app to enter the Rep?

No. The Rep are using digital tickets which will be sent straight to your email and can be shown on a smartphone.

“But,” assures Andrew, “There’s other options too – if you prefer to go analogue, we can do that.”

Will I be tested for Covid on arrival?

The venue will not be issuing lateral flow tests, however audience members will have their temperature checked on arrival.

What if my temperature’s too high to get in? Will I lose my money?

No. If you are found to have a temperature, you will not be allowed access to the venue, but your ticket will be refunded.

What if I book a ticket and then can’t go to the show due to Covid?

As long as the theatre is given more than 24 hours notice, your ticket will be refunded.

Will the seating be socially distanced?

Yes. If you book as a group, you are allowed to sit together without space in between members of the group. But there will be at least one-metre distancing between groups/bookings.

However, there will also be the option of attending a full capacity performance if that is preferred, meaning a performance without audience social distancing.

“We’re offering some performances of Wings Around Dundee at weekends where you can opt for a full-capacity experience,” Andrew explains. “So if you want to come back and have it feel the way it did before the pandemic, you can still do that, safely, with masks on.

“And then as the season progresses, we’ll slightly tip that balance. So more and more performances will be at full capacity. But you’ll always have the opportunity to have a socially-distanced experience if that’s what you’d like.”

Will I have to wear a mask?

Yes. Dundee Rep are still operating with face coverings.

Can I buy a drink?

Yes, the bars are open.

“You can buy drinks at the bar as normal,” says Andrew. “And we’ll have plenty of staff on hand to help with anyone who is feeling nervous or unsure.”

Are the performers going to be kept safe too?

Yes. As Andrew points out, even beyond the human concern for their wellbeing, a cast or crew member falling ill would adversely affect the run of a show, so it’s in the Rep’s best interest to keep their people safe.

“It’s vital to us that our full company is being kept safe,” says Andrew. “So we’ve actually separated the whole building into backstage and front of house. And we’re trying, wherever possible, to keep those two groups of people completely separate.

“And sadly there won’t be a big cast party. But doing it this way means that we can welcome our audiences back.”

For a fun and informative breakdown of the changes to Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, check out this short video on their Facebook page.