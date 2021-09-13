Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1,000-capacity SWG3 gig will be a ‘game changer’ for Shambolics after TRNSMT, says band’s Fife singer

By Michael Alexander
September 13 2021, 6.00pm Updated: September 13 2021, 7.49pm
Shambolics at TRNSMT. Glasgow

Opening King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Friday September 10 was “amazing” for Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics.

But playing their biggest show to date at SWG3 Glasgow on January 28 is going to be a “game changer”.

That’s the view of Shambolics singer and guitarist Darren Forbes who told The Courier there’s going to be “some buzz” with pre-sale tickets going on sale on Wednesday September 15 and general sale from Friday September 17.

Darren said: “It was great to finally play TRNSMT Festival. We’ve waited almost two years to finally play here.

“It was amazing to see so many people turn up early for us. We can’t begin to explain how much we appreciate people coming so early to see us.

“It was such a good feeling to play in front of a crowd again.

“This gig at SWG3 in January is gonna be a game changer. It’s 1000 capacity.

“We are still completely unsigned and completely winging it.

“It’s just us and our manager. For a band like us to be selling out a 1000 capacity in Glasgow is gonna be a massive statement.

“And those who have been to see us before knows that the gigs can get wild. This one is really gonna go off!”

Big names

Shambolics kick started TRNSMT at Glasgow Green on Friday with tracks such as My Time is Now, Chasing a Disaster and newly dropped single Sharp As a Razor.

The three-day festival included big names such as Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol.

