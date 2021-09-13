1,000-capacity SWG3 gig will be a ‘game changer’ for Shambolics after TRNSMT, says band’s Fife singer

Opening King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Friday September 10 was “amazing” for Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics.

But playing their biggest show to date at SWG3 Glasgow on January 28 is going to be a “game changer”.

That’s the view of Shambolics singer and guitarist Darren Forbes who told The Courier there’s going to be “some buzz” with pre-sale tickets going on sale on Wednesday September 15 and general sale from Friday September 17.

Darren said: “It was great to finally play TRNSMT Festival. We’ve waited almost two years to finally play here.

“It was amazing to see so many people turn up early for us. We can’t begin to explain how much we appreciate people coming so early to see us.

“It was such a good feeling to play in front of a crowd again.

“This gig at SWG3 in January is gonna be a game changer. It’s 1000 capacity.

“We are still completely unsigned and completely winging it.

“It’s just us and our manager. For a band like us to be selling out a 1000 capacity in Glasgow is gonna be a massive statement.

“And those who have been to see us before knows that the gigs can get wild. This one is really gonna go off!”

Big names

Shambolics kick started TRNSMT at Glasgow Green on Friday with tracks such as My Time is Now, Chasing a Disaster and newly dropped single Sharp As a Razor.

The three-day festival included big names such as Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol.

facebook.com/shambolicsmusic