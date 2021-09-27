Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Our 5 freakiest costume ideas for Halloween 2021

By Courier Commercial
September 27 2021, 3.51pm Updated: September 29 2021, 12.51pm
Our 5 freakiest Halloween costumes 2021

Autumn is officially on its way. Which means it’s that time of year when everyone you know is trying to come up with the freakiest costume ideas they can think of for Halloween 2021.

It doesn’t matter if you’re trick or treating or not this year, the 31 October is always a time for dressing up and having fun.

Still not sure what to wear? Fret not, as we have teamed up with Yvonne’s Fancy Dress to make a list of our 5 favourite, freakiest costumes for Halloween 2021. All to give you some eerie inspiration.

Whether you’re wanting to spook someone, make people laugh, or get creative, they’ve got the get-up for you.

And you can get everything you need for each costume from their shop in Dundee!

Which will you go as this year?

1.Michael Myers

Michael Myers is one of the freakiest Halloween costumes for 2021

From one of the most famous scary movies, aptly named for this time of year, Michael Myers’ jumpsuit and mask make for one of the freakiest Hallowe’en costumes, and should definitely be a contender for your 2021 get-up.

Decorate your outfit with some fake blood spray from Yvonne’s and perfect Myers’ famous tilted-head stance and you’ll be all set for 31 October.

2. L.E.D. Masks

LED masks are a great option for the freakiest Halloween costumes in 2021

Are you on the look-out for a quirky or more unusual Hallowe’en costume for 2021? Why not opt for a light up mask which could be work beneath a hood or a cloak.

Surprise your friends by turning it on when they least expect it, or trick them into believing you’re someone else!

L.E.D. masks are a great idea for couples’ Hallowe’en costumes too.

3. Chucky

Chucky costumes are available at Yvonne's

Another character from another a gruesome cult classic, Chucky is one of the creepiest little dolls known to man.

The juxtaposition of his cute dungarees with his menacing orange hair and evil red eyes are what makes this character so freaky.

Pop in to Yvonne’s and pick up everything you need to remake his iconic look! Their Chucky costumes range from toddler to adult sizes.

4. The Addams Family

The Addams Family are all freaky costumes for Halloween 2021

There is plenty of inspiration to be taken from the Addamses at Hallowe’en.

Whether you’re dressing up solo, as a couple, or are on the lookout for a brother and sister Hallowe’en costume, this freaky family has got you covered.

Wednesday is our all time favourite from the creepy crew, who is yours?

5. Scream

Scream is one of the freakiest Halloween costumes for 2021

Scream has become quite synonymous with Hallowe’en since the film came out in 1996.

The character’s creepy mask, black cloak and dagger are enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine.

At Yvonne’s, you’ll find the complete costume, perfect for freaking out your pals this October!

You’ll find Yvonne’s Fancy Dress is in Dundee’s Seagate Town Centre. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 9am-4.30pm and Sunday 12-4.30pm, but you can also shop their broad range of products online.