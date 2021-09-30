Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Manic Street Preachers talk lorne sausages and thank Dundee fans for flooding to Fat Sam’s Live

By Jennifer McLaren
September 30 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 30 2021, 12.26pm
The Manic Street Preachers reignited Dundee's live music scene at Fat Sam's Live.

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers played to a packed-out audience at Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee yesterday.

Fans turned out in force to attend the gig, which was originally scheduled to be at the city’s Caird Hall.

There weren’t many face masks in sight, with people able to go without if either drinking or dancing – activities you would commonly associate with a concert.

During the 21-song set, the band lamented the 90s, reminisced about gigs they have played in Dundee in the past – and even got on to the subject of lorne sausages.

They were on good form, playing new songs from their latest album The Ultra Vivid Lament as well as favourites from across their back catalogue. There were even a few treats for diehard fans.

Manic Street Preachers on stage at Fat Sam’s Live, Dundee.

Opening with Motorcycle Emptiness, other tracks included Your Love Alone Is Not Enough, the atmospheric Still Snowing in Sapporo, Everything Must Go, Tsunami and Slash ‘N’ Burn.

Lead singer James Dean Bradfield took time alone to play acoustic versions of Sleepflower and From Despair to Where. Both opening tracks from album Gold Against the Soul.

A show-stopper

A rocking show-stopper came in the form of a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The gig ended with You Love Us followed by 1996 hit A Design for Life.

The band last played in the city in 1998, while on their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours tour.

James announced that after months of “not going out and having a s****y pint in a plastic glass and hearing a s****y band play … we’re back!”

He said: “Of course, the beer in this establishment is excellent. The band; well, we’ll see about that…”

He also spoke of having a “great breakfast” when he was in Dundee for his solo gig in 2006 – this feast included a lorne sausage.

“Thanks for sticking around and coming to see us,” he told the crowd.

Manic Street Preachers thanked Dundee fans for coming out to see them. Picture: Holly Quinn Photography.

More reflective, bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire recalled playing a gig in Dundee 29 years ago with bandmate Richey Edwards, who vanished in 1995 and has never been traced.

He mused: “There weren’t many there, but it was a good show. We did 12 songs that night. Powerful stuff. I can still kind of see Richey on the right-hand side there.”

After many interminable months away from live shows, gig-goers’ ears will no doubt be ringing for days to come.

And let’s hope the Manics left Dundee with a warm glow and not a parking ticket. One was plastered on the front of a vehicle resembling a tour bus parked on double yellow lines on Johnston Street.

Perhaps the attendant isn’t a fan.

Read more about Manic Street Preachers …