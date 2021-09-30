REVIEW: Manic Street Preachers talk lorne sausages and thank Dundee fans for flooding to Fat Sam’s Live

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers played to a packed-out audience at Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee yesterday.

Fans turned out in force to attend the gig, which was originally scheduled to be at the city’s Caird Hall.

There weren’t many face masks in sight, with people able to go without if either drinking or dancing – activities you would commonly associate with a concert.

During the 21-song set, the band lamented the 90s, reminisced about gigs they have played in Dundee in the past – and even got on to the subject of lorne sausages.

They were on good form, playing new songs from their latest album The Ultra Vivid Lament as well as favourites from across their back catalogue. There were even a few treats for diehard fans.

Opening with Motorcycle Emptiness, other tracks included Your Love Alone Is Not Enough, the atmospheric Still Snowing in Sapporo, Everything Must Go, Tsunami and Slash ‘N’ Burn.

Lead singer James Dean Bradfield took time alone to play acoustic versions of Sleepflower and From Despair to Where. Both opening tracks from album Gold Against the Soul.

A show-stopper

A rocking show-stopper came in the form of a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The gig ended with You Love Us followed by 1996 hit A Design for Life.

The band last played in the city in 1998, while on their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours tour.

James announced that after months of “not going out and having a s****y pint in a plastic glass and hearing a s****y band play … we’re back!”

He said: “Of course, the beer in this establishment is excellent. The band; well, we’ll see about that…”

He also spoke of having a “great breakfast” when he was in Dundee for his solo gig in 2006 – this feast included a lorne sausage.

“Thanks for sticking around and coming to see us,” he told the crowd.

More reflective, bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire recalled playing a gig in Dundee 29 years ago with bandmate Richey Edwards, who vanished in 1995 and has never been traced.

He mused: “There weren’t many there, but it was a good show. We did 12 songs that night. Powerful stuff. I can still kind of see Richey on the right-hand side there.”

After many interminable months away from live shows, gig-goers’ ears will no doubt be ringing for days to come.

And let’s hope the Manics left Dundee with a warm glow and not a parking ticket. One was plastered on the front of a vehicle resembling a tour bus parked on double yellow lines on Johnston Street.

Perhaps the attendant isn’t a fan.

