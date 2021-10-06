SPONSORED: 5 fun and family-friendly places to visit in Arbroath this autumn

The weather is changing, the nights are drawing in and the October holidays are upon us…

But have no fear, as there’s plenty on offer in Arbroath to keep the boredom at bay over the coming weeks.

Keep the whole family entertained and explore what’s on your doorstep – there’s lots to discover.

Here are five family-friendly and interesting places to visit in Arbroath this autumn.

Walk in the footsteps of previous light keepers at the Signal Tower Museum located near the picturesque harbour.

Built in 1813, the tower served the Bell Rock Lighthouse until 1955 before it became a museum in 1974. The structure now tells the story of the Bell Rock Lighthouse and its influence on the town’s social and industrial history.

There’s plenty for all ages to enjoy. You can:

Walk around the stone representation of the lighthouse foundation.

Experience what life was like for the lighthouse keepers in an upright tube, surrounded by the sea.

Tour the Lighthouse Keepers Cottages to hear about the town’s fishing heritage through games and quizzes, along with the fabulous photography exhibition.

Discover how Bassey the Horse helped to build the lighthouse.

Learn about pirate Ralph the Rover and his dastardly deeds.

In the coming weeks you’ll be able to book a tour of the tower, climb the winding staircase, peek at the views and hear more about the tower’s important role all those years ago!

There will also be increased accessibility through a new digital experience as well as interpretations in alternative languages.

Start planning your visit to Arbroath Signal Tower Museum.

One of the best days out for all the family come rain or shine!

Pleasureland is Tayside and Angus’ largest indoor fun fair and amusement arcade with games, rides, slots and laughs and all the sites, sounds and smells of a traditional fairground.

The O’Brien family has owned and run Pleasureland as an indoor fun fair and amusement arcade since 1975.

Before that, however, the family and their ancestors were travelling showmen and circus performers who entertained across the country. The third generation of O’Briens now look after the business and continue to provide laughter to new generations.

Waltzer, Dodgem, Bungee Trampoline, UFO Jets, Inflatable Slide, Ramboland Soft Play and Merry-Go-Round are all included in a wrist band. These are priced at just £10, giving you hours of fun for a small price.

Pleasureland also does family season tickets which give you unlimited fun at one of Arbroath’s favourite attractions.

The soft play and giant slide are now open again, and it’s the perfect place for hosting a kid’s unique birthday party (which start at just £10.50 per person).

Check out the Pleasureland website for all packages and be sure to visit for a fun filled day with plenty of excitement and laughs for the whole family.

Located at the ‘Fit O the Toon’, Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre has been entertaining generations for over 100 years.

Reopening its doors for the first time since March 2020, there’s a range of entertainment for all tastes and interests lined up for the last quarter of 2021.

October offers a matinee of Day at Night, a celebration of the life and music of the Hollywood legend, TV and recording artist Doris Day.

The abundant energy of Money for Nothing is a must see for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan later in the month.

Experience 100 minutes of pure Bad Company and Free nostalgia when Free Again, a five piece ensemble of musicians, visit Arbroath to perform their spectacular show The Spirit of Bad Company and Free in November.

You can return to a dark desert highway, cool wind in your hair, when you join Hotel California as they faithfully re-create The Eagles and their Californian Sunshine Rock sound.

Also taking you back in time in November, Big Girls Don’t Cry celebrates the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. This non-stop hit machine, recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band, will transport you to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying the Jersey Boys favourites.

Find out more about the line up at the Webster Theatre.

Hospitalfield House, set overlooking the North Sea, was the house of artist and collector Patrick Allan-Fraser and his wife Elizabeth Fraser.

They wanted to leave a legacy of a modern programme of events and projects, and this is what Hospitalfield House brings to Arbroath.

Dedicated to contemporary art and ideas, Hospitalfield is a place to work, study, learn, visit and enjoy.

The stunning gardens designed by Professor Nigel Dunnet, the Professor of Planting at the University of Sheffield, opened again to the public earlier this year.

The formal garden has the essence of a Medieval monastic garden. Square beds filled with monastic plants – herbs, medicinal plants, symbolic plants – and productive trees such as crab apples and quinces are arranged around a series of paths with vistas and focal points.

There is also an orchard with heritage apple varieties and a wildflower meadow.

Then the final area is the Lower Walled Garden, which is intended to be more relaxed, less formal and a bit quirkier.

There are tours of the Hospitalfield House building every Thursday and Saturday. This is an opportunity for an in depth tour inside Hospitalfield House, led by one of its experienced volunteer guides.

This tour gives a chance to learn about the history and people at Hospitalfield through the historic collections and rooms retaining exquisite 19th-century decoration.

Hospitalfield House has to be on your to-do-list! There is also a glass pavilion café to enjoy a coffee or bite to eat, with the menu focused on fresh, local produce.

There are other talks, courses and events throughout the year.

Find out more about all Hospitalfield activities and its interesting history.

Jumping Joeys is a premium soft play centre based at West Links. Bring your kids along for a day they will never forget!

Jumping Joeys boasts a very large indoor soft play area where you can sit back and relax while your kids enjoy bouncing around the equipment, whilst monitored by the Jumping Joeys team.

It is one of Tayside and Angus’ biggest soft play centres and boasts a huge four lane astra slide, spider tower and much more. There are also separate areas for babies and toddlers, and a large outdoor play garden for when the weather is nice.

Jumping Joeys provides seating for up to 180 people and has an extensive cafe menu for customers, including homemade foods and baking, freshly ground coffee and more.

Make a day trip out for the family and stay for lunch or tea. The Jumping Joeys café offers delicious hot food including children’s meals, freshly prepared.

Meanwhile, the Bush Tucker shop offers a selection of homemade baking, sweets, crisps, fruit, juice, Starslush ice drinks and serves fresh coffees and tea.

Jumping Joeys is the ideal venue for your child’s unforgettable party! Get in contact with its team now to make your child’s day that extra bit special. Include soft play parties or add some competition with its highly-rated lazer tag parties.

Jumping Joeys offers a fun-filled day that will have your kids running, laughing, playing and exercising while having fun.

Then you can enjoy relaxing, knowing that the Jumping Joeys team will be giving your kids a day to remember!

Learn more about prices and what’s on offer at Jumping Joeys.There’s lots more to discover in Arbroath! After a fun visit to one of the above attractions, stop by a local food or drink hot spot to refuel.

And why not see what’s on offer from some great local independent businesses in Arbroath’s West Port, too.