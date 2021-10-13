Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Forgan Arts team invites local community to have their say – and a nosy – at new Leng Home base

By Rebecca Baird
October 13 2021, 4.00pm Updated: October 13 2021, 5.47pm
Forgan Arts Centre is moving to Leng Home.

Forgan Arts Centre is extending a warm welcome to locals, urging folk to come along and check out their plans for their new home this Saturday.

After being granted the funds to expand this summer, the centre is gearing up for a big move into the historic Leng Home early next year.

With the organisation’s scenic new home providing the opportunity to expand and improve their already-popular services, the committee hopes people will come along, have a nosy and consider getting involved.

A meeting event this Saturday, October 16, will take place in the grounds of Leng Home, laying out the proposed plans for the next chapter of Forgan Arts, and inviting the community to comment and ask about the plans.

The committee members, including chairperson Gillian Burch, who stepped into the role in 2020, are keen to meet both new and familiar faces after lockdown.

As well as outlining the plans for the building, the event will invite people to take on volunteer tasks if they are interested.

‘Everyone is welcome’

A spokesperson from the Forgan Arts Centre management committee said: “It’s very important to us that we continue to keep in touch with our members and community about the plans and progress towards moving into Leng Home.

“Even more important is to encourage people to volunteer, get involved and be part of the next stage of growth of Forgan Arts Centre.

“Everyone is welcome – individuals, couples, kids, teens, families or groups with some spare time and enthusiasm for the arts.

“Forgan Arts Centre is always keen to recruit new members for the management team, and this is certainly an exciting time to get on board. This event is an opportunity for anyone interested to come and talk to us directly and find out about joining.

“Also, we want to say thank you to those that have helped us get to this point and ask them to keep supporting us!”

The event will take place on Saturday October 16 from 2-4pm in the grounds of Leng Home.

Information tents and a Creation Station for the kids will be available to help the community play its part in shaping the organisation’s future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]