Forgan Arts team invites local community to have their say – and a nosy – at new Leng Home base

Forgan Arts Centre is extending a warm welcome to locals, urging folk to come along and check out their plans for their new home this Saturday.

After being granted the funds to expand this summer, the centre is gearing up for a big move into the historic Leng Home early next year.

With the organisation’s scenic new home providing the opportunity to expand and improve their already-popular services, the committee hopes people will come along, have a nosy and consider getting involved.

A meeting event this Saturday, October 16, will take place in the grounds of Leng Home, laying out the proposed plans for the next chapter of Forgan Arts, and inviting the community to comment and ask about the plans.

The committee members, including chairperson Gillian Burch, who stepped into the role in 2020, are keen to meet both new and familiar faces after lockdown.

As well as outlining the plans for the building, the event will invite people to take on volunteer tasks if they are interested.

‘Everyone is welcome’

A spokesperson from the Forgan Arts Centre management committee said: “It’s very important to us that we continue to keep in touch with our members and community about the plans and progress towards moving into Leng Home.

“Even more important is to encourage people to volunteer, get involved and be part of the next stage of growth of Forgan Arts Centre.

“Everyone is welcome – individuals, couples, kids, teens, families or groups with some spare time and enthusiasm for the arts.

“Forgan Arts Centre is always keen to recruit new members for the management team, and this is certainly an exciting time to get on board. This event is an opportunity for anyone interested to come and talk to us directly and find out about joining.

“Also, we want to say thank you to those that have helped us get to this point and ask them to keep supporting us!”

The event will take place on Saturday October 16 from 2-4pm in the grounds of Leng Home.

Information tents and a Creation Station for the kids will be available to help the community play its part in shaping the organisation’s future.