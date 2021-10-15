Hollywood star Brian Cox’s surprise role in Perth Theatre’s Don Juan

World-famous Scottish actor Brian Cox is playing a surprise role in Perth Theatre’s production of Don Juan, it has been revealed.

The Hollywood favourite provides the voice of Don Juan’s late father Don Luis in Grant O’Rourke’s version of Molière’s society-bashing satire, which opened yesterday.

Perth Theatre’s artistic director Lu Kemp welcomed the talents the Dundee-born film star to the production, saying: “We are delighted to have Brian involved – he is the perfect voice of eviscerating patriarchal contempt!”

She also praised Cox’s generosity and loyalty to his roots, saying: “Brian’s been so generous with his time. It’s great to see the support that many established stars are giving to the emerging faces of the future.”

Set on an unidentified Scottish island with whip-cracking dialogue and some choice Scots phrases to make audiences chuckle, O’Rourke’s play follows the entirely improper antics of Don Juan as he leaves no depths unplumbed on his rampage to get his hands on his late father’s money.

The production completes what lockdown interrupted for O’Rourke, who was performing on the Perth Theatre stage in The Importance of Being Earnest when the venue was forced to close in March 2020.

Don Juan is playing at Perth Theatre until Saturday October 30. For tickets and info visit the Horsecross Arts website, call the ticketing team on 01738 621031 or visit Perth Theatre Box Office between 10am and 4pm on Mondays to Fridays.