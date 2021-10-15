Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Hollywood star Brian Cox’s surprise role in Perth Theatre’s Don Juan

By Rebecca Baird
October 15 2021, 5.00pm
Brian Cox has taken on a surprise role in the new Perth Theatre production.

World-famous Scottish actor Brian Cox is playing a surprise role in Perth Theatre’s production of Don Juan, it has been revealed.

The Hollywood favourite provides the voice of Don Juan’s late father Don Luis in Grant O’Rourke’s version of Molière’s society-bashing satire, which opened yesterday.

Perth Theatre’s artistic director Lu Kemp welcomed the talents the Dundee-born film star to the production, saying: “We are delighted to have Brian involved – he is the perfect voice of eviscerating patriarchal contempt!”

She also praised Cox’s generosity and loyalty to his roots, saying: “Brian’s been so generous with his time. It’s great to see the support that many established stars are giving to the emerging faces of the future.”

Grant O’Rourke’s Don Juan, after Moliere, is playing now at Perth Theatre.

Set on an unidentified Scottish island with whip-cracking dialogue and some choice Scots phrases to make audiences chuckle, O’Rourke’s play follows the entirely improper antics of Don Juan as he leaves no depths unplumbed on his rampage to get his hands on his late father’s money.

The production completes what lockdown interrupted for O’Rourke, who was performing on the Perth Theatre stage in The Importance of Being Earnest when the venue was forced to close in March 2020.

Don Juan is playing at Perth Theatre until Saturday October 30. For tickets and info visit the Horsecross Arts website, call the ticketing team on 01738 621031 or visit Perth Theatre Box Office between 10am and 4pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Perth Theatre reopens with story of Tay Bridge disaster in The Signalman

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]