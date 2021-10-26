Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Stunning new mural brightens up busy commuter path by Dundee’s Wellgate

By Rebecca Baird
October 26 2021, 3.30pm Updated: October 26 2021, 5.21pm
Pamie Bennet has created another mural to brighten up unloved corners of Dundee. Pictures: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Dundee mural artist Pamie Bennet has brightened up yet another unloved corner of the city with her vibrant street artwork.

After creating the popular “Stay Strong” murals on the Wellgate Shopping Centre steps during last year’s lockdowns, community artist Pamie was asked by the centre to come back and liven up the shaded wall which runs along Kirk Lane.

Completed just yesterday, the pretty mural made up of Pamie’s signature birds, flowers and faces has already brightened the days of passers-by and commuters.

“It’s a nice wee space down here and it’s so well-used,” says Pamie, who also created the pavilion mural at Victoria Community Garden in the west end.

Artist Pamie with her new nature mural at Wellgate Shopping Centre. Pictures: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“I didn’t think I’d actually see anyone while painting, but there’s loads of foot-traffic here, with people commuting to work and things down this way.

“Loads of people have been stopping to chat, saying how bright the mural is and that they really like it.”

Plans for wildflower meadow and park

The mural is set to serve as a backdrop for a planned wildflower meadow and pocket-park in the small area of greenery next to the lane.

“I was approached by Wellgate management to do this,” explains Pamie.

“They’re going to be planting a wildflower meadow and some raised beds, and installing birdboxes to attract local wildlife here.”

Street art stigma

Street art has become a cornerstone of Dundee culture in recent years, with countless temporary and permanent works springing up all over the city.

And despite the increasingly cold and rainy weather, Pamie has worked hard over the past few weeks to add some colour to the lane.

Pamie is making a name for herself with her murals across the city. Pictures: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Sadly, some stigma against “graffiti” remains, and she was mistaken for a vandal while painting her latest work – but as a seasoned professional, she takes it all in good humour.

“The police did come down, because someone reported me being here,” she chuckles. “But I had all my masks and my ladders. I’d be a bit lighter on my feet if I was going to do a runner!”

The Wellgate Centre was contacted for comment ahead of the publication of this article.

