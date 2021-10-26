Stunning new mural brightens up busy commuter path by Dundee’s Wellgate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee mural artist Pamie Bennet has brightened up yet another unloved corner of the city with her vibrant street artwork.

After creating the popular “Stay Strong” murals on the Wellgate Shopping Centre steps during last year’s lockdowns, community artist Pamie was asked by the centre to come back and liven up the shaded wall which runs along Kirk Lane.

Completed just yesterday, the pretty mural made up of Pamie’s signature birds, flowers and faces has already brightened the days of passers-by and commuters.

“It’s a nice wee space down here and it’s so well-used,” says Pamie, who also created the pavilion mural at Victoria Community Garden in the west end.

“I didn’t think I’d actually see anyone while painting, but there’s loads of foot-traffic here, with people commuting to work and things down this way.

“Loads of people have been stopping to chat, saying how bright the mural is and that they really like it.”

Plans for wildflower meadow and park

The mural is set to serve as a backdrop for a planned wildflower meadow and pocket-park in the small area of greenery next to the lane.

“I was approached by Wellgate management to do this,” explains Pamie.

“They’re going to be planting a wildflower meadow and some raised beds, and installing birdboxes to attract local wildlife here.”

Street art stigma

Street art has become a cornerstone of Dundee culture in recent years, with countless temporary and permanent works springing up all over the city.

And despite the increasingly cold and rainy weather, Pamie has worked hard over the past few weeks to add some colour to the lane.

Sadly, some stigma against “graffiti” remains, and she was mistaken for a vandal while painting her latest work – but as a seasoned professional, she takes it all in good humour.

“The police did come down, because someone reported me being here,” she chuckles. “But I had all my masks and my ladders. I’d be a bit lighter on my feet if I was going to do a runner!”

The Wellgate Centre was contacted for comment ahead of the publication of this article.