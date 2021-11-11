Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
V&A Dundee reveals first ever major exhibition on Scottish dance legend Michael Clark

By Rebecca Baird
November 11 2021, 4.05pm Updated: November 11 2021, 6.12pm
Lorena Randi and Victoria Insole in Before and After: The Fall, 2001, by Michael Clark. Pictires supplied by V&A Dundee.

V&A Dundee has revealed that the first ever major exhibition on Michael Clark, the groundbreaking Scottish dancer and choreographer, will be shown next year in the Riverside museum.

Curated by the Barbican Centre in London, the five-month-long exhibition will explore the Aberdeen-born dancer’s radical presence in British cultural history.

Clark began traditional Scottish dancing in his northern home city at the age of four. Then in 1975 at the tender age of 13, he left home and journeyed to London to study at the Royal Ballet School.

As a young choreographer, Clark brought together his classical ballet training with London’s punk, fashion and club culture to establish himself as one of the most innovative artists working in contemporary dance.

Michael Clark’s dances have helped shape British culture. Pictures supplied by V&A Dundee.

The V&A Dundee show, Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer, which begins on February 26 next year, will present film, photography and material from Clark’s dance practice, alongside his legendary collaborations across visual arts, music, fashion and film.

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee, welcomed the exhibition, saying: “Michael Clark is a truly remarkable creative force, who as a dancer and choreographer has challenged and redefined the limits of dance, its relationship to design and its place in contemporary culture.

“As Scotland’s design museum we engage with design in all sorts of ways, from celebrating the wonder and innovation it brings to encouraging debate about its potential to address challenges.”

Plastic is the problem on everyone’s minds

One of those challenges that is at the forefront of many minds is the way our designs impact the environment. With COP26 ending in Glasgow tomorrow, the conversation about climate change links directly with the museum’s second major exhibition, Plastic: Remaking Our World. 

Running from October 29 2022 to February 5 2023, the show will chart the changing fortunes of plastic over its 150-year history.

It is hoped visitors will be made to think afresh about the promise and challenges of plastic in our society.

The cover of Life magazine in 1955, titled ‘Throwaway Living’ is one of the many objects showing the history of plastic in our society.

Plastic: Remaking Our World will explore how design can make powerful promises for the future that can turn into environmental challenges, while also looking to design’s role in solving the global problem of plastic pollution.

“These exhibitions celebrate the incredible diversity and potential of design. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to each of these major exhibitions.”

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer will be open from February 26 to September 4 2022.

Plastic: Remaking Our World will be open from October 29 2022 to February 5 2023.

Visit the V&A Dundee website for more information.

