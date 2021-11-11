V&A Dundee reveals first ever major exhibition on Scottish dance legend Michael Clark

An error occurred. Please try again.

V&A Dundee has revealed that the first ever major exhibition on Michael Clark, the groundbreaking Scottish dancer and choreographer, will be shown next year in the Riverside museum.

Curated by the Barbican Centre in London, the five-month-long exhibition will explore the Aberdeen-born dancer’s radical presence in British cultural history.

Clark began traditional Scottish dancing in his northern home city at the age of four. Then in 1975 at the tender age of 13, he left home and journeyed to London to study at the Royal Ballet School.

As a young choreographer, Clark brought together his classical ballet training with London’s punk, fashion and club culture to establish himself as one of the most innovative artists working in contemporary dance.

The V&A Dundee show, Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer, which begins on February 26 next year, will present film, photography and material from Clark’s dance practice, alongside his legendary collaborations across visual arts, music, fashion and film.

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee, welcomed the exhibition, saying: “Michael Clark is a truly remarkable creative force, who as a dancer and choreographer has challenged and redefined the limits of dance, its relationship to design and its place in contemporary culture.

“As Scotland’s design museum we engage with design in all sorts of ways, from celebrating the wonder and innovation it brings to encouraging debate about its potential to address challenges.”

Plastic is the problem on everyone’s minds

One of those challenges that is at the forefront of many minds is the way our designs impact the environment. With COP26 ending in Glasgow tomorrow, the conversation about climate change links directly with the museum’s second major exhibition, Plastic: Remaking Our World.

Running from October 29 2022 to February 5 2023, the show will chart the changing fortunes of plastic over its 150-year history.

It is hoped visitors will be made to think afresh about the promise and challenges of plastic in our society.

“Plastic: Remaking Our World will explore how design can make powerful promises for the future that can turn into environmental challenges, while also looking to design’s role in solving the global problem of plastic pollution.

“These exhibitions celebrate the incredible diversity and potential of design. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to each of these major exhibitions.”

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer will be open from February 26 to September 4 2022.

Plastic: Remaking Our World will be open from October 29 2022 to February 5 2023.

Visit the V&A Dundee website for more information.

