Perth Theatre reveals world premiere of Roald Dahl classic The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Perth Theatre has revealed a “scrumdiddlyumptious” new play due to the boards next year, based on short stories by legendary children’s author Roald Dahl.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will premiere at Perth Theatre in March 2022, as part of a collaboration with Helen Milne Productions and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Described as a “Roald Dahl magic show”, the play is the first UK stage adaptation of the famous author’s book of short stories, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (And Six More).

It follows “an idle playboy who longs for more money, a teenage girl who longs for online fame, and a conjurer who longs to be believed”.

No Giant Peaches in this Magic Show

And the play will certainly be something different for Roald Dahl fans. Unlike favourites such as Charlie And The Chocolate Factory or James And The Giant Peach, which were written for all ages, Henry Sugar was aimed at older children and adults, making it a little more mature – but just as magical.

“Roald Dahl stories are thrilling, a little disturbing and get under your skin,” says Perth Theatre artistic director Lu Kemp. “So the perfect material for theatre.”

“(The story’s) darkly funny and dangerous edge really appealed to me,” explains director Ben. “I still love its irresistible mix of magic, yogic powers and global travel.

“I knew Rob Drummond would be the perfect playwright to connect this tale with our time.”

And writer Rob welcomed working “on a show that combines two of my oldest passions – Roald Dahl stories and magic”.

Meanwhile producer Helen Milne warns audiences to be on the lookout for “a clever, modern twist” on the much-loved tale.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will show at Perth Theatre from March 24 to April 2 2022. Tickets are available to buy now from Perth Theatre’s website.

