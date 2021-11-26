What’s On: Festive fun for all ages at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s winter wonderland

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with a magical garden journey telling the story of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus – and ending in a visit with the man himself.

The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus, PFT’s new outdoor installation, promises festive fun for all the family.

A garden trail begins at Santa’s sleigh, where visitors can play and take pictures, before twinkling lights lead them on to the light-up reindeer hut.

Then it’s up to the amphitheatre, where director Elizabeth Newman hopes people will “bring a blanket, snuggle down and watch a brilliant Christmas film” – The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus, based on the book by The Wizard of Oz author Frank L Baum and adapted for screen by Scottish playwright and poet Hannah Lavery (Jekyll and Hyde, Lament for Sheky Bayoh).

The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus

The 30-minute film follows little girl Alice, who cooks up an idea to catch Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when everyone is asleep. Instead, Alice traps a Fairy, who tells her the story of how Santa Claus came to be.

Actor Michael Cooke, who plays ‘Claus’ in the film, reckons the “absolutely magical” story will enchant audiences of all ages, and bring home the message of being good all year round.

“It isn’t just a guy jumping about with a red suit on,” he says. “He’s a real person – a human being trying to make a difference in the world. And the film shows the impact that small things can have.

“It’s a real testament to the difference that one human being can make to so many people’s lives, and how that can inspire people to be better themselves.”

Audiences are encouraged to bring along cushions and blankets – even hunker down with hot water bottles – and enjoy the outdoor show in the crisp winter air.

And the magic isn’t over when the credits roll. Elizabeth says: “After that, you’re able to go up the path, where you’ll see a beautiful fairy castle with lots of light-up toadstools and big fairy orbs.

“And you can visit Santa in his grotto, where he will give you a present to take home! So you have a full, Santa-y, joyful experience.”

Donald and Benoit on Sound Stage

For those who don’t fancy venturing out into the cold, Pitlochry Festival Theatre has your Christmas capers covered too.

Its newest Sound Stage production, Donald and Benoit, is an audio play which can bring the Christmas spirit from the theatre straight to the living room.

Following the friendship between a lonely boy stuck in a Scottish seaside town and a mischievous kitten (Conor Going, Indecent Proposal), the play is based on the children’s book of the same title by John Byrne.

Adapted by his wife and renowned theatre-maker Jeanine Byrne for Sound Stage, Donald and Benoit has been made with whole-family fun in mind.

Jeanine said: “I have long thought that John’s delightful children’s book Donald and Benoit would make a wonderful family Christmas show.

“He originally wrote Donald and Benoit for his twins, Xavier and Honor. As I adapted the book it became apparent to me that Donald and Benoit are in fact the twins… Benoit the upright, honourable, and kind Xavier and Donald the mad-cap, funny, spirited Honor.”

John himself added: “Jeanine’s adaptation is great. She has done an incredible job of preserving and celebrating my original story, but she has also used her own ingenuity and creativity to make it a fun experience for audiences.”

Christmas across the miles

And as director Elizabeth points out, the Sound Stage platform as a way for people separated by distance or restrictions to enjoy a Christmassy trip to the theatre together. The service’s virtual “bar” allows audience members to meet and video chat during the performance interval, just like at the “real life” theatre.

“I think what’s been great is that Sound Stage has meant friends can meet who are abroad,” says Elizabeth.

“There was one group of women – one was in Portugal, one was in Spain and two were in Scotland. And normally they come to Pitlochry in person together, for a little mini-break every year. Obviously this year they couldn’t do that, so they came to Sound Stage.

“We just want people to have a really good time. If they come to Life and Adventures, you don’t have to think about Covid because it’s outside, so it’s all taken care of. It’s just a pure escapist experience, and so is Donald and Benoit.

“I think that’s what people need – to not have to think about it.”

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus is playing at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from December 1-23, and visitors will get a link to stream the film at home along with their ticket.

Donald and Benoit will premiere on Sound Stage from December 17-19.

Tickets and more information are available at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website.