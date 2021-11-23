Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Fife writer Mac Black’s quirky fiction mixes history and humour

By Nadia Vidinova
November 23 2021, 9.00am Updated: November 23 2021, 9.16am
To go with story by Nadia Vidinova. Author interview with Mac Black Picture shows; Author Mac Black. Cupar. Supplied by Mac Black Date; Unknown
To go with story by Nadia Vidinova. Author interview with Mac Black Picture shows; Author Mac Black. Cupar. Supplied by Mac Black Date; Unknown

For most people, clearing out a loft would be classed as a tedious task. Not so for Mac Black, whose attic finds, which included a First World War air raid warden’s helmet, inspired him to write a book mixing historical fiction and quirky present-day drama.

Lofty Issues is written like a treasure hunt for adults, in the Fife author’s signature humorous style.

The main character, 42-year-old Tom Findlay, ventures into his loft to fetch a jelly pan for his mother. But he had forgotten that his parents had become hoarders.

The cover of Lofty Issues, by Mac Black.
The cover of Lofty Issues, by Mac Black.

It was by accident, in that dark and overcrowded place, he discovered that his departed, mischievous grandmother, had left behind a challenge for her offspring, a challenge that the family would soon become engrossed in – a treasure hunt.

Along the way, as they try to solve her poetic puzzles, they begin to learn more about their predecessors, especially Alexander Findlay – a war hero whose exploits would dramatically affect their lives.

Unlikely inspiration

“The idea for the book came to me when was helping to clear the loft of a wife’s older relative,” says Mac. “The family had accumulated stuff as they never threw anything out. There were things in that loft from the First World War and I thought it was amazing, all that history behind these objects.

“I began writing Lofty Issues seven years ago. It was one of the first things I started writing and I ended up going back to it.”

An industrial career

Born and brought up in Glasgow, Mac spent his youth in shipbuilding on the Clyde before moving on to tyre manufacturing in Dundee. Later, he went into food production in Fife, where he settled down with his wife, raising his family in Cupar where he still lives.

It was only when he retired from full-time work 10 years ago that he began to write, almost by accident, Mac explains.

“I started writing when I got a computer – I was wondering what to use it for and decided to start researching my family tree.

Family tree

“I built up a bit of information and then decided I was going to write it all down in Word. In the end I collated it all into what became a little booklet.

“But I exaggerated some of the stories to make them more amusing, so it became sort of half true and half fiction. I printed it off on the computer and bound it, then gave copies out to my family.

“Out of that came the idea to start writing fiction stories. I started to write a murder mystery but then found that I was put off by having to think of ways that people were killed!

An ongoing process

“So I kept experimenting with different ways of writing and it all developed from there. My books tend to be light hearted. They’re based in reality but with a lot of exaggeration.”

Mac’s computer continues to be central to his creativity – it gives him the flexibility to go back and forth, changing aspects of his work.

“I can’t imagine how, in the olden days, writers could put pen or pencil to paper and write a story or a book that way.”

Lofty issues, published by U P Publications, is out now at £10.99.