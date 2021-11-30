Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Comedy star Jones bringing famous one-liners to Dundee in Milton: Impossible

By Rebecca Baird
November 30 2021, 12.15pm
Milton Jones is bringing his Milton: Impossible tour to Dundee. Pictures supplied by Doug Taylor.

Best known for his delightfully daft, surreal bits and witty one-liners, the wild-haired, loud-shirted Milton Jones is headed for Dundee on a mission to make folk laugh.

The Mock The Week regular, 57, has announced he’s bringing his hit show Milton: Impossible to the city’s Whitehall Theatre next year.

The show promises Jones’ trademark deadpan delivery of “a love story with a twist”, revealing Jones’ “real life” as an international spy, before he was made to assume a new identity… as a famous comedian.

Deemed “fast, absurd and very funny” by critics, the Live At The Apollo comic has added the Dundee date to the end of his tour after rescheduling his Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen dates to February 2022 due to Covid restrictions.

And Jones’ announcement is the latest in a stream of big-name comedy acts lined up for the Dundee theatre.

 

He’s joining the likes of Al Murray, Jack Dee, Chris Ramsey, Gary Meikle and Carl Hutchinson in announcing his Whitehall gig. It seems the venue is making itself the place to be for comedy fans in Courier Country.

“We’ve been bowled over by the positive reaction to our brilliant comedy line-up at Whitehall Theatre for next year,” says Mint of Montrose’s Doug Taylor.

“Milton Jones’s tours have been sell-out hits all across the country and I know we can look forward to a thrillingly daft night of laughs in his company next year.”

Milton Jones’ Milton:Impossible will be at the Whitehall Theatre on October 15 2022. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 1 2021, at 10am.

 