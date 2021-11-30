Comedy star Jones bringing famous one-liners to Dundee in Milton: Impossible

An error occurred. Please try again.

Best known for his delightfully daft, surreal bits and witty one-liners, the wild-haired, loud-shirted Milton Jones is headed for Dundee on a mission to make folk laugh.

The Mock The Week regular, 57, has announced he’s bringing his hit show Milton: Impossible to the city’s Whitehall Theatre next year.

The show promises Jones’ trademark deadpan delivery of “a love story with a twist”, revealing Jones’ “real life” as an international spy, before he was made to assume a new identity… as a famous comedian.

Deemed “fast, absurd and very funny” by critics, the Live At The Apollo comic has added the Dundee date to the end of his tour after rescheduling his Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen dates to February 2022 due to Covid restrictions.

And Jones’ announcement is the latest in a stream of big-name comedy acts lined up for the Dundee theatre.

He’s joining the likes of Al Murray, Jack Dee, Chris Ramsey, Gary Meikle and Carl Hutchinson in announcing his Whitehall gig. It seems the venue is making itself the place to be for comedy fans in Courier Country.

“We’ve been bowled over by the positive reaction to our brilliant comedy line-up at Whitehall Theatre for next year,” says Mint of Montrose’s Doug Taylor.

“Milton Jones’s tours have been sell-out hits all across the country and I know we can look forward to a thrillingly daft night of laughs in his company next year.”

Milton Jones’ Milton:Impossible will be at the Whitehall Theatre on October 15 2022. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 1 2021, at 10am.