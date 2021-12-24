Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interview: Celeb journalist Tim Walker puts spotlight on stars in revealing new book

By Rebecca Baird
December 24 2021, 11.00am
Tim Walker talks about his new book Star Turns.

He’s lunched with Lauren Bacall, played table tennis with Sarah Miles and was even torn to shreds by Stephen Fry, so it’s no surprise that journalist Tim Walker doesn’t get starstruck anymore.

“Fundamentally, I think stardom is a ridiculous state of mind,” laughs the London-based writer. “If you do genuinely think you’re a star, I think you’ve gone completely insane.”

After a long Fleet Street career interviewing the biggest screen stars of our time, he should know. Walker’s new book, Star Turns, celebrates and ridicules such insanity in equal measure.

“I remember my first week on the Observer,” he says.

“I ended up having lunch with Lauren Bacall. It was a totally ridiculous situation because her PR kept saying, ‘She’s not going to talk to you about (her first husband) Humphrey Bogart, so don’t even go there’.

“Of course, the first thing she starts talking about is Humphrey Bogart.

Lauren Bacall with husband and co-star Humphrey Bogart in To Have And Have Not.

“The PR was dying of boredom, with these endless interviews of Bacall talking about Humphrey Bogart – but the poor thing, she was in love!”

This anecdote, in a longer form, appears at the beginning of Star Turns, and sets the tone for what’s to come.

The series of vignettes provides glimpses of some of the biggest names of the 20th and 21st centuries – from Angela Lansbury and Eartha Kitt to Hugh Grant and Sean Connery – from the eyes of a doe-eyed junior reporter growing into a veteran journalist.

But fascinatingly, Walker’s  journey with stardom started long before he ever entered a newsroom.

Star quality in the genes

“My mother was a child star,” he reveals. In fact, Claudine Mawby was one of the first ever child stars – one of the three cherubic ‘Mawby Triplets’ who lit up the silver screen in the early Golden Age of 1920s and ’30s Hollywood.

“She never really boasted about it, but she worked with all the Hollywood stars – Gloria Swanson, and all those kind of people,” Walker goes on.

“She didn’t see any difference between her and them. So perhaps I didn’t have that starstruck thing about it because of her.”

The ‘Mawby Triplets’, Angela Mawby, Claudine Mawby and Claudette Mawby leaving for Hollywood. Picture: Shutterstock.

Written over lockdown by combing through the archives of his New European Star Turns column, Walker reckons the book charts the “obsessions” of different ages, making it an interesting historical romp as well as a reminiscence of his own life.

“When I looked at all the cuttings I had, it kind of told a story,” he says.  “Or more accurately, it shows what our obsessions are in journalism.

“For example, in all the early interviews (in the ’80s and ’90s), sex and sexuality seem to matter a huge amount. Of course now, the thing that gets people excited is identity and ideology.

“There is, in Covent Garden, a statue of Oscar Wilde. And it was being regularly defaced, in the past, by homophobes. Now, the problem has become lopping his hand off, because he’s smoking. And I think that just shows the ridiculous obsessions that we have.”

A who’s who of shiny people

Known for being an exacting writer, Walker flicks through his memories of famous people with a Tinder-like flippancy that will delight the social media generation, as well as kickstart a nostalgia trip for older readers.

Kirk Douglas was the biggest bore in the world!”

But amid the digs at the likes of Charlton Heston – “a very angry man” – and Kirk Douglas – “the biggest bore in the world” – Walker is careful to remember the good parts of the oft-gutted celebrities he has met.

In a life of supposedly standout figures, the ones who really shine are the likes of Ronnie Corbett, who became a friend of Walker’s after they bonded over a theatrical performance, or Bond star Roger Moore, “a very sweet man” who excused a young Tim Walker for being more than three hours late for an interview due to a traffic accident.

Comedian Ronnie Corbett became a friend of Tim Walker’s. Picture: Rebecca Naden.

“Journalists are like cats,” Walker quips. “If someone is quite nice to us, it’s amazing how well we react.”

And despite his insistence that he “wouldn’t recommend stardom as a lifestyle choice”, Walker reckons the point of stars, “if there is one” is essentially to inspire empathy.

It’s validating to see the actors we love in these situations, because it helps us if we then go through it.”

“Say for instance a star loses a parent, or they’re going through a divorce, or they contract cancer,” he explains.

“I think it’s quite validating and useful to see the actors we love in these situations, because it helps us if we then go through it.

“I’ve been through times where someone I’ve known has had cancer, and it’s nice, in a way, to be able to say: ‘I see Maggie Smith had an operation or treatment for her cancer and it’s been a success, and she’s getting on’.

“I think we derive comfort from that, and it encourages us.”

Star Turns by Tim Walker, published by SunRise Publishing, is out now. RRP £20.

