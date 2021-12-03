Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Angus rockers Emerald Sunday release catchy Christmas single

By Rebecca Baird
December 3 2021, 5.30pm

Kirriemuir band Emerald Sunday are getting into festive spirits with new single I Wish The World Would Sing.

The catchy Christmas tune was released today, December 3, with an accompanying video due to drop tonight at 7pm.

An original song by the Angus outfit, produced by Embrace veteran Richard McNamara, I Wish The World Would Sing mixes poppy electric guitar riffs with sleigh bells, with lead singer Michael Martin delivering what can only be described as festive angst on vocals.

Martin, who is an acting and performance student at Dundee and Angus College, says the song came about after the band got fed up seeing the same acts topping the charts every December 25.

“After seeing LadBaby hit the top spot with covers every Christmas for the past few years, Alan Hunter (writer/guitarist) decided to write a festive song,” he explains.

“It’s turned out pretty outstanding! We have been working again with Richard from Embrace who produced the track and we are really pleased with the outcome.”

Angus band Emerald Sunday have released a Christmas song. Picture supplied by Dundee and Angus College.

Sarah Rennie, Student Association team leader at D&A College, added: “We are so proud of Michael and Emerald Sunday for releasing their new feelgood Christmas single into the charts and lifting people’s spirits during these difficult times.

“We love hearing about learners who are leading the way in their chosen field of study and providing that shining light for others to see what being at student at D&A is all about!”

Emerald Sunday are a six-piece rock band, who formed in Angus in 2008. After a few years gigging in local pubs, they released their debut album Revolution in 2015.

Their most recent album, Willow, reached No 4 on the official Amazon chart in 2019, overtaking Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi.

Related:

Emerald Sunday’s Ben Nevis gig tops incredible weekend for Kirriemuir family