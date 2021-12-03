Angus rockers Emerald Sunday release catchy Christmas single

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirriemuir band Emerald Sunday are getting into festive spirits with new single I Wish The World Would Sing.

The catchy Christmas tune was released today, December 3, with an accompanying video due to drop tonight at 7pm.

An original song by the Angus outfit, produced by Embrace veteran Richard McNamara, I Wish The World Would Sing mixes poppy electric guitar riffs with sleigh bells, with lead singer Michael Martin delivering what can only be described as festive angst on vocals.

Martin, who is an acting and performance student at Dundee and Angus College, says the song came about after the band got fed up seeing the same acts topping the charts every December 25.

“After seeing LadBaby hit the top spot with covers every Christmas for the past few years, Alan Hunter (writer/guitarist) decided to write a festive song,” he explains.

“It’s turned out pretty outstanding! We have been working again with Richard from Embrace who produced the track and we are really pleased with the outcome.”

Sarah Rennie, Student Association team leader at D&A College, added: “We are so proud of Michael and Emerald Sunday for releasing their new feelgood Christmas single into the charts and lifting people’s spirits during these difficult times.

“We love hearing about learners who are leading the way in their chosen field of study and providing that shining light for others to see what being at student at D&A is all about!”

Emerald Sunday are a six-piece rock band, who formed in Angus in 2008. After a few years gigging in local pubs, they released their debut album Revolution in 2015.

Their most recent album, Willow, reached No 4 on the official Amazon chart in 2019, overtaking Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi.

