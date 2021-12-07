Dundee duo The Schlordts spread Christmas cheer with festive single

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thomas and Daniel Schordt, a married couple who both grew up around Dundee, sang and danced their way through 2020.

Both self-employed, photographer Thomas and his husband Daniel lost all their work when the pandemic forced creative industries to close.

But rather than feel sorry for themselves, the boys decided to release funny, unrehearsed videos of themselves singing each day for a full year, to cheer folk up throughout the lockdowns.

Now they’re back to spread some festive fun with their first ever single, Christmas With The Schlordts.

“We started writing and recording our own music during lockdown,” explains Kirriemuir native Daniel.

“We recorded and posted a completely unrehearsed first-take song every day to help spread a little joy during a dark year, and the response we had was so warm, we felt inspired to write our own music.”

Entirely self-made and produced, Thomas and Daniel hope the song – which references all the elements of modern Christmas celebrations, including cracker hats, The Grinch, Home Alone and even ‘Christmas jumpers on the dog’ – will make people smile.

Christmas With The Schlordts, released last week, hit No 4 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart, and has cracked the top 200.

And The Schlordts, who met at college while studying musical theatre, are already planning their next release.

A second single is on the cards for early in the new year, with an album set to follow in 2022

Christmas With The Schlordts is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music, and is available to listen to on YouTube.

And the dynamic duo will be answering a Courier Q&A in this week’s edition of What’s On, available with your paper on December 10.