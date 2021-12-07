Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Dundee duo The Schlordts spread Christmas cheer with festive single

By Rebecca Baird
December 7 2021, 6.00pm

Thomas and Daniel Schordt, a married couple who both grew up around Dundee, sang and danced their way through 2020.

Both self-employed, photographer Thomas and his husband Daniel lost all their work when the pandemic forced creative industries to close.

But rather than feel sorry for themselves, the boys decided to release funny, unrehearsed videos of themselves singing each day for a full year, to cheer folk up throughout the lockdowns.

Now they’re back to spread some festive fun with their first ever single, Christmas With The Schlordts.

“We started writing and recording our own music during lockdown,” explains Kirriemuir native Daniel.

“We recorded and posted a completely unrehearsed first-take song every day to help spread a little joy during a dark year, and the response we had was so warm, we felt inspired to write our own music.”

Entirely self-made and produced, Thomas and Daniel hope the song – which references all the elements of modern Christmas celebrations, including cracker hats, The Grinch, Home Alone and even ‘Christmas jumpers on the dog’ – will make people smile.

Christmas With The Schlordts is out now.

Christmas With The Schlordts, released last week, hit No 4 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart, and has cracked the top 200.

And The Schlordts, who met at college while studying musical theatre, are already planning their next release.

A second single is on the cards for early in the new year, with an album set to follow in 2022

Christmas With The Schlordts is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music, and is available to listen to on YouTube.

And the dynamic duo will be answering a Courier Q&A in this week’s edition of What’s On, available with your paper on December 10.