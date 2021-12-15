Sam Fender’s Dundee gig postponed due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Assai Records has announced that Seventeen Going Under singer Sam Fender will not be appearing at Fat Sam’s tomorrow night.

The North Shields chart-topper was due to play a sold-out show at the Dundee venue on Thursday December 16, but the gig will not go ahead due to a Covid case in the touring party, according to Assai Records UK.

A statement on the Assai Records website reads: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances the Sam Fender show at Fat Sam’s on the Thursday December 16 has been postponed.

“We are busy working with Sam’s management to confirm a new date as soon as possible. Apologies for the disappointment caused.”

Fender’s Sheffield gig tonight will also be postponed.

Organisers say they are working to secure new dates for the concerts in 2022.

Keith Ingram, owner of Union Street vinyl shop Assai Records, noted the current situation was “delicate”, saying: “We’ve been really fortunate, because a lot of the shows we had rescheduled before have gone ahead.

“This is the first one we’ve had to reschedule since September.

“It’s obviously really tricky, especially with the number of (Covid) cases rising now. It’s a bit nervy.”

Omicron is new battle for Scots

The postponement comes just a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued new advice for Scots in light of the new coronavirus variant Omicron’s increased spread.

Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to limit their indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households over the coming weeks, due to “the new, highly transmissible Omicron strain of Covid-19”.

The guidance also urged people to continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces, and to wear them in crowded outdoor spaces like Christmas markets.

The FM insisted that vaccination was the best way to tackle Omicron, saying: “Please book your booster jag as soon as possible.

“Speeding up vaccination is essential and I want to assure the nation that it is the government’s top priority.”

Scots have been urged to cancel their Christmas parties to help stop the spread.

There are currently no plans to close entertainment venues.

From Monday December 6, people attending venues and events covered by Scotland’s Covid-19 certification scheme have been given the option of providing a negative lateral flow test, as an alternative to proof of vaccination, to gain entry.