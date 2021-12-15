Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Sam Fender’s Dundee gig postponed due to Covid

By Rebecca Baird
December 15 2021, 2.30pm Updated: December 15 2021, 2.46pm
Sam Fender's Dundee gig has been postponed. Picture: Shutterstock.

Assai Records has announced that Seventeen Going Under singer Sam Fender will not be appearing at Fat Sam’s tomorrow night.

The North Shields chart-topper was due to play a sold-out show at the Dundee venue on Thursday December 16, but the gig will not go ahead due to a Covid case in the touring party, according to Assai Records UK.

A statement on the Assai Records website reads: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances the Sam Fender show at Fat Sam’s on the Thursday December 16 has been postponed.

“We are busy working with Sam’s management to confirm a new date as soon as possible. Apologies for the disappointment caused.”

Sam Fender at the O2 Ritz in Manchester. The songwriter was due to play at Fat Sam’s tomorrow. Picture: Shutterstock.

Fender’s Sheffield gig tonight will also be postponed.

Organisers say they are working to secure new dates for the concerts in 2022.

Keith Ingram, owner of Union Street vinyl shop Assai Records, noted the current situation was “delicate”, saying: “We’ve been really fortunate, because a lot of the shows we had rescheduled before have gone ahead.

“This is the first one we’ve had to reschedule since September.

“It’s obviously really tricky, especially with the number of (Covid) cases rising now. It’s a bit nervy.”

Omicron is new battle for Scots

The postponement comes just a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued new advice for Scots in light of the new coronavirus variant Omicron’s increased spread.

Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to limit their indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households over the coming weeks, due to “the new, highly transmissible Omicron strain of Covid-19”.

Nicola Sturgeon’s TV address to the nation on Tuesday.

The guidance also urged people to continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces, and to wear them in crowded outdoor spaces like Christmas markets.

The FM insisted that vaccination was the best way to tackle Omicron, saying: “Please book your booster jag as soon as possible.

“Speeding up vaccination is essential and I want to assure the nation that it is the government’s top priority.”

Scots have been urged to cancel their Christmas parties to help stop the spread.

There are currently no plans to close entertainment venues.

From Monday December 6, people attending venues and events covered by Scotland’s Covid-19 certification scheme have been given the option of providing a negative lateral flow test, as an alternative to proof of vaccination, to gain entry.