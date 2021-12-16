‘Go Compare’ opera singer to appear at Perth Concert Hall

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of the best known TV faces is appearing at a special Christmas event in Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday December 22.

Wynne Evans, the opera star who features as Gio Compario on the insurance adverts for Go Compare, is among the artists performing.

The Welsh tenor has been a regular on our screens for some time but, away from his TV advert appearances, he is busy singing.

Wynne has appeared with various operatic companies including Scottish National Opera, English National Opera, Opera de Lyon, Opera North, Grange Park Opera and Classical Opera.

And the 49-year-old is not the only TV star on the bill for the show which gets under way at 6pm.

Escape artiste Li Lau, who has performed on Britain’s Got Talent, is starring and Celtic Worship will also be on stage.

To complete the Christmas theme there will be real live camels and testimonies from people who have remarkable stories of hope and freedom.

Everyone attending will receive a Christmas box.

Admission for adults is £3 and for children it’s £1 with children under three getting in free.

Tickets can be obtained from the Horsecross Arts website or Perth Theatre Box Office.

All proceeds will go to homelessness projects at the Bethany Christian Trust.