Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

‘Go Compare’ opera singer to appear at Perth Concert Hall

By James Masson
December 16 2021, 11.00am
Wynne Evans, known for his appearances on GoCompare TV ads, is appearing at Perth Concert Hall next week. Picture: DCT Media.

One of the best known TV faces is appearing at a special Christmas event in Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday December 22.

Wynne Evans, the opera star who features as Gio Compario on the insurance adverts for Go Compare, is among the artists performing.

The Welsh tenor has been a regular on our screens for some time but, away from his TV advert appearances, he is busy singing.

Wynne has appeared with various operatic companies including Scottish National Opera, English National Opera, Opera de Lyon, Opera North, Grange Park Opera and Classical Opera.

And the 49-year-old is not the only TV star on the bill for the show which gets under way at 6pm.

Escape artiste Li Lau, who has performed on Britain’s Got Talent, is starring and Celtic Worship will also be on stage.

 

To complete the Christmas theme there will be real live camels and testimonies from people who have remarkable stories of hope and freedom.

Everyone attending will receive a Christmas box.

Admission for adults is £3 and for children it’s £1 with children under three getting in free.

Tickets can be obtained from the Horsecross Arts website or Perth Theatre Box Office.

All proceeds will go to homelessness projects at the Bethany Christian Trust.