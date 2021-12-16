Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Fabulous Benedetti not always on fire, but a show that still soared

By Garry Fraser
December 16 2021, 2.00pm
Nicola Benedetti in concert.
There was a distinct Austrian theme to the concert on Wednesday night in the Perth Concert Hall.

Recital halls in Vienna and Saltzburg witnessed the first performances of works chosen by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra for their last concert of 2021.

The concert might have been shorter than usual but it proved that quantity isn’t the be all and end all. Quality counts first and foremost, and that is the byword of the SCO.

The biggest drawcard

But why was the concert sold out long before the event? Music by Johann Strauss II? Schoenberg’s fantastic Verklarte Nacht (Transfigured Night)? A Mozart violin concerto?

I think the latter is the reason but not because of the work itself, good though it is.

It was the soloist, and once again we experienced the draw that is Nicola Benedetti.

There have been great violinists over the decades, but few have or have had the Benedetti factor. Just her name on a concert listing is enough to cause a box-office rush.

I’ve heard her perform anything from Vivaldi to Szymanowski but I’ve never heard her tackle a Mozart concerto.

Nicola Benedetti.

I’d dearly like to hear her again in this genre again as this was the first time in many years I wasn’t given the normal Benedetti “wow” factor.

She didn’t seem as relaxed as I’ve seen her before, not as animated in the many virtuosic passes the work demands and I felt the fixation of the music on the stand seemed to hold her back a tad.

Something was missing

I expected the lyrical side of her to come out in the second movement, but Mozart seemed reluctant to deliver the usual dreamy melody his adagios usually provide.

Of course, her expertise was obvious on many occasions, but I felt there was something missing from the performance.

Not dull by any means but not as captivating as she usually is.

However, her next appearance – not in a solo capacity but as leader of the SCO – was something really to shout about.

I’ve experienced Verklarte Nacht with the original setting of six strings, but Schoenberg’s revision for full string orchestra gives it more meaning, more passion, more depth, more substance.

Tale of young lovers

As befits the poem it is based on, a tale of two young lovers and the ramifications thereof, the work leads to huge swings of emotion and I thought this was when the concert really peaked.

A tale of infidelity and love like you’ve never heard before, and with the composer in his original mood, before he turned his mind to the world of atonal tone rows, it is glorious in its heavy romanticism and makes for some beautifully constructed string composition.

A spring in the step

With the highly animated Benjamin Marquise Gilmore directing, Strauss topped and tailed the concert, with his overture to The Gypsy Baron.

It took me back to the nervous moments with Broughty Opera before curtain up, and the folk-inspired Tales From The Vienna Woods where waltzes and melodies swayed together hand in hand.

It seemed incongruous to end with such a light-hearted flirt with nature after the heaviness of the Schoenberg, but in the current Covid situation, leaving with a spring in one’s step was nothing but a massive plus.