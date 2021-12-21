Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heartwarming Dundee memories: Kingsway Care Centre staff team up with band The Doolichters

By Rebecca Baird
December 21 2021, 6.00pm
Donna Mackintosh, lead occupational therapist, left, with fellow OT Michael Murphy and band members Ron Lindsay and Ian Kennedy. Picture supplied by NHS Tayside.

A chance meeting between an occupational therapist at Kingsway Care Centre and a group of Dundee musicians has proved a perfect match for a new patient wellbeing project.

Folk-rockers The Doolichters gained popularity over lockdown for their “daft dancing” YouTube videos and original songs about growing up in post-war Dundee, such as This Is Meh Scheme.

Now, they’ve teamed up with Kingsway Care Centre’s lead OT Donna Mackintosh to help create the sensory boxes, which have proved a hit with patients in the over-65s acute psychiatric care facility.

The unlikely partnership began by chance, when Donna met The Doolichters through the Dundee Rep Community Theatre.

Donna had begun investigating the use of sensory boxes in drama with patients with dementia in 2020.

She knew already that music can often be used to aid mental wellbeing, specifically for dementia patients.

And when Donna saw The Doolichters’ YouTube videos and heard their nostalgic, Dundee-related songs, she saw a way to tie these therapies together for her patients.

She approached the band and a collaboration was born. Doolichter Ian Kennedy worked with Donna to adapt six music videos to a DVD so they could be screened in the NHS Tayside facility.

What is in a ‘memory box’?

Donna explains: “The aim of the project was to make a sensory reminiscence box for each song on the DVD. Each box would include objects mentioned in the songs, lyric handouts, photos and quiz sheets.

“Not all clients would be able to understand a DVD on its own, due to the impact of their illness.”

Using the five senses as a basis, the occupational therapy team filled the boxes with objects. These included photos of places mentioned in the songs, soap to touch and smell, and even food or sweets mentioned for patients to taste.

The result was better than Donna could have imagined, with “immeasurable” memories triggered by The Doolichters’ verses.

Patients reportedly reminisced and shared stories of Dundee with one another – even those who had not previously engaged with any activities.

Kingsway Care Centre patient responses to the Doolichters songs in the Sensory Reminiscence Project.

“The spontaneous babble of conversation amongst clients and hearing their laughter was so heartwarming,” Donna says.

“It really brought home just how much enjoyment this project has brought to patients and staff involved in their care.

“And I would like to acknowledge the amazing support I have had from The Doolichters, who have provided all their services for free and donated the CDs and DVDs for use in the project.”

Band giving back to beloved Dundee

As for the Doolichters, the sensory reminiscence project has been an unexpected but welcome musical journey.

The Doolichters – Ian Kennedy, Ron Lindsay, Sandy Bruce, Tom Clark and Ian Moore. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We are delighted to be part of Donna’s project,” says frontman Ian Kennedy, 68. “We find our music it seems to resonate with Dundonians of a ‘particular age’. And that’s something Donna has clearly tapped into.”

“Our main aim was to promote the city in a more positive way and Donna’s work certainly does that.”

