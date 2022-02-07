Chart toppers Tom Walker and Biffy Clyro reveal Dundee gig dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Chart toppers Tom Walker and Biffy Clyro reveal Dundee gig dates

By Caroline Spencer
February 7 2022, 12.17pm Updated: February 7 2022, 1.50pm
Tom Walker and Biffy Clyro are to play in Dundee.
Singer songwriter Tom Walker and rock trio Biffy Clyro have both announced gigs in Dundee next month.

Brit Award-winner Walker will play at intimate venue Church on Ward Road in Dundee on March 19.

Biffy Clyro meanwhile will play at Fat Sam’s on March 7 after the band was forced to cancel an earlier gig in January due to Covid-19.

Tom Walker

Church is a 19th Century gothic building which states on its website it has capacity for 400 people.

The performance is part of a UK-wide tour for the Scottish-born star.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 am.

The Something Beautiful singer won the Best Breakthrough Act at the BRITS in 2019.

In December 2021, Walker played a stirring rendition of his Christmas song For Those Who Can’t be Here, accompanied on piano by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The performance was held in Westminster Abbey as part of Royals Carols: Together at Christmas.

Chart-topping singer Tom Walker

The event was organised by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to say thank you to the British public for their efforts during the pandemic.

Walker had high praise for the duchess, calling her a “really talented musician” in an interview.

“I was so surprised you know; she absolutely smashed the performance and was so good.” he said.

Biffy Clyro coming to Fat Sam’s

Biffy Clyro are playing Fat Sam’s in March 2022

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro announced on Twitter that they will play two shows at Fat Sam’s from March 7.

The Myth of the Happily Ever After tour will take the platinum-selling band around the UK, with dates in Kingston, London and Glasgow.

 

 

 

