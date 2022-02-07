Chart toppers Tom Walker and Biffy Clyro reveal Dundee gig dates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singer songwriter Tom Walker and rock trio Biffy Clyro have both announced gigs in Dundee next month.

Brit Award-winner Walker will play at intimate venue Church on Ward Road in Dundee on March 19.

Biffy Clyro meanwhile will play at Fat Sam’s on March 7 after the band was forced to cancel an earlier gig in January due to Covid-19.

Tom Walker

Church is a 19th Century gothic building which states on its website it has capacity for 400 people.

The performance is part of a UK-wide tour for the Scottish-born star.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 am.

The Something Beautiful singer won the Best Breakthrough Act at the BRITS in 2019.

In December 2021, Walker played a stirring rendition of his Christmas song For Those Who Can’t be Here, accompanied on piano by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The performance was held in Westminster Abbey as part of Royals Carols: Together at Christmas.

The event was organised by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to say thank you to the British public for their efforts during the pandemic.

Walker had high praise for the duchess, calling her a “really talented musician” in an interview.

“I was so surprised you know; she absolutely smashed the performance and was so good.” he said.

Biffy Clyro coming to Fat Sam’s

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro announced on Twitter that they will play two shows at Fat Sam’s from March 7.

The Myth of the Happily Ever After tour will take the platinum-selling band around the UK, with dates in Kingston, London and Glasgow.

We are delighted to announce that our shows with @Assai_UK in Glasgow and Dundee, @BanquetRecords in Kingston and @RadioX in London will now take place in March – all tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates pic.twitter.com/NZ8m3oFaHn — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) February 7, 2022