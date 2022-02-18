Mock the Week star Ed Gamble heading for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Mock the Week star Ed Gamble heading for Dundee

By Gayle Ritchie
February 18 2022, 9.30am
Ed Gamble is coming to Dundee.
Mock The Week star Ed Gamble can’t wait to “see the whites of people’s eyes” when he brings his new Electric tour to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre tomorrow night.

And the comedian, who is a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu alongside Tom Kerridge and Nisha Katona, promises a “big, silly fun show” which will be “exactly what we all need after two years of misery”.

Food Podcast

Londoner Ed, who co-hosts the hugely popular podcast Off Menu on which he and James Acaster invite guests to imagine their dream meal, is notorious for milking comedy from food, his type 1 diabetes diagnosis and weight loss.

But as a stand-up comedian, he tackles issues ranging from bowling shoes to gyms and camping.

“Food is the ultimate universal topic,” says the 35-year-old.

“Whether you’re a foodie or not, you’re always going to have memories and stories linked to food.

“I certainly think about food more because of being type 1 diabetic; I need to think more about what I’m putting into my body and that makes me focus on food a little bit more. On the other hand, I’m just naturally greedy. I can’t blame that on diabetes.”

Ed promises a fun night.

Ed is back from a run around the streets of north-east London when we catch up on the phone.

He’s hugely excited to be performing in Dundee for the first time.

“I’ve never been to Dundee. I’ve done a fair few Scottish dates, like most English comedians – mainly Edinburgh and Glasgow. But it’s nice to get to see other bits of Scotland. And it’s great to be back out performing live. I don’t think people are over the novelty of being out yet. The excitement in these rooms in just incredible.

Scottish audiences

“UK audiences are sometimes a little bit ‘cross your arms’ and ‘come on, let’s see what’s you got’ but that hasn’t happened on this tour yet. They’re so up for it. They’re so happy to be there. I feed off that and they feed off how buzzed I am to be there.”

While Ed says he hasn’t planned any material that’s particularly “aimed at Dundee audiences”, there’ll be a little bit of “England-bashing”.

“Hopefully they’ll be on board with that!” he laughs. “It’s a very silly, fun show. It’s all of the fun stuff that’s happened to me in the last two years rather than the glum stuff.”

So what’s it like to be a judge on Great British Menu, I ask? “I ate more than 80 dishes! Every Friday we had to judge a new region or country and it was amazing putting together this incredible banquet of seriously good food. They told me not to eat all of it but I ate every single morsel of every single plate.

“Yes, I did feel awful at the end of the day but it’s all in the name of good television, right?”

One of Ed’s favourite themes is food.

While Ed says shedding seven stone in six months – after tipping the scales at 19 stone – has made him appreciate food more, he still occasionally binge eats.

“But on the whole I just love food and only eat stuff I really want to,” he says.

“I’m quite obsessed with cooking too. Getting obsessed with the mechanics of food is great.”

Another hot topic on Ed’s show is his love of heavy metal. “I love the energy and aggression of it – although that’s not how I describe my comedy.”

Big silly fun

For anyone yet to be persuaded to buy a ticket, Ed says: “If you enjoy my other work, you’ll love this. It’s a big silly fun show and exactly what we all need after two years of misery.

“Podcasts have been a real boon during lockdown – you sort of feel like you’ve connected with people on daily basis, but it’s great to be back in the studio and getting out to venues. The content’s better now you can actually see the whites of people’s eyes.”

Ed scored a notable TV comedy hit when he was crowned series nine champion of the award-winning TV show Taskmaster!

His stand-up special, Blood Sugar, is available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

He’s also co-presenter of Radio X’s Sunday morning show with Matt Crosby.

