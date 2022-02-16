REVIEW: Hound of the Baskervilles at Perth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Hound of the Baskervilles at Perth Theatre

By Peter Cargill
February 16 2022, 10.25am
A scene from The Hound of the Baskervilles.
Oh, what a tonic!

You can always rely on Sherlock Holmes to solve a problem — in this case, he brings welcome relief from Covid restrictions, warmongers, partying politicians et al.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle resurrected his most famous detective in 1901 (he had already killed him off a few years earlier) to investigate the goings-on involving the mysterious Hound of the Baskervilles.

This story spawned a plethora of adaptations on all the media of the day, but – forget all your scary black and white memories of Basil Rathbone and co. – this is spoof-time with a capital H for hilarious.

Described as a “farcical overhaul”, this production by the Original Theatre Company and first directed by Lotte Wakeham at the Octagon Theatre Bolton, makes its first foray over the border.

Unusually, not to mention innovatively, the cast members take a bow and are introduced individually to the audience at the start. Then follows a madcap adventure on the moors of Dartmoor with the many crazy characters played by only three actors, whose athleticism throughout would make many a current Winter Olympian gasp in admiration.

Jake Feretti, Niall Ransome and Serena Manteghi give a master class in comedic capers, farcical forays and theatrical timing. Jake is mainly Sherlock, Niall is Dr Watson, and Serena spends the entire evening playing men.

And those behind the scenes must also take a bow – lighting, sound effects and, especially, the costume team are just as energetically involved.

A bit of banter with the audience after the interval resulted in a “recap” of the entire first half completed in TWO minutes – phew!!

For the record, Sherlock Holmes is called in to unravel the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. Meanwhile, there are reports of a giant hound on the loose on the moors, and it’s a race against time to save the last remaining heir to the Baskerville estate. However, amongst all the comic cantrips, the story seems quite irrelevant.

And what a time to rekindle enthusiasm for live theatre  —the perfect antidote to all that’s going on around us.

The Hound is kenneled at Perth Theatre until the end of the week.

