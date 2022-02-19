Fans ready to go ‘Crazy’ for music of Patsy Cline in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

American country singer Patsy Cline was a woman ahead of her time, fighting for fair pay in a man’s world and championing female musicians.

Her motto was “no dough, no show”, as she would demand money up front to avoid the common practice of event organisers not paying performers in 1950s and 60s USA.

The small-town girl from Virginia would go on to become one of the greatest country singers of all time, before tragically dying in a plane crash aged just 30.

This month her songs, which include hits Crazy, She’s Got You, I Fall to Pieces and Sweet Dreams, will be brought to life on stage at the Arbroath Webster Memorial Theatre, by Cline sound-alike Sue Lowry.

Patsy Cline and Friends will take place on February 25 and also include performances by Hank Williams and Jim Reeves sound-alikes Marc Robinson and Lee Davidge.

Had she lived, Patsy Cline would have turned 90 this year and the gig will mark the years since her birth.

A great night in Arbroath

“We’ve played in Arbroath a few times and it’s always a great night,” enthuses Sue, from Liverpool.

“It seems like Patsy Cline is very popular in Scotland, and also in Ireland. There seems to be a good crowd for it and the venues always fill up.

“She was an absolute perfectionist. It wasn’t unusual for her to do more than 35 takes in the studio for a song she was recording and she expected those same high standards from everyone.

“I’m a fan first and foremost and I love her music. I am fortunate that my natural voice is like hers. I’m not doing an impression.”

Sue Lowry

Sue grew up in a musical family. Her parents, now retired, were in a six-piece band in Liverpool and owned multiple instruments.

Their house was always full of music, mainly rock and roll and country. Sue “got the bug” at a young age, as did her brother, who was also a musician.

At one point there was talk of setting up a family band, but in the end everyone focused on their own musical interests.

Just as Patsy Cline’s mum made all of Patsy’s dresses, Sue’s mum does the same for her, keeping the outfits as authentic as possible.

“I remember my mum buying me the Definitive Collection, a Patsy Cline album,” adds Sue.

“I would listen to her all the time. Even when I was getting ready to go out clubbing I was listening to her! I think she’s just amazing.

Admiring Patsy Cline

“For me, the appeal is a lot to do with the ‘feel’ of the songs – I can believe every word she’s singing.

“To try to imitate her is a challenge. If I can even come close to sounding like her I’d be very happy.

“She championed other women and helped out other singers a lot. One of her sayings was ‘no dough, no show’, because on some occasions she would do a show and wouldn’t be paid – so after that she wanted the money up front.

“In a man’s world she was very strong. She wore the trousers!”

A musical career

Sue has made music her full-time job, performing Brenda Lee and Connie Frances tributes as well as Patsy Cline. On occasion, she also sings Shania Twain songs and does general cabaret.

She is also learning to play the guitar, something she has been meaning to do for a long time, much to her father’s delight.

“My dad is thrilled, as he’s been trying to get me to learn for years!” laughs Sue.

“He mainly plays the rhythm guitar but he dabbles in all sorts and has many different instruments.

Balancing music and family

“I suppose growing up in a music family was a different life to what my friends had.

“But my parents did their best to keep things normal. They had the opportunity to go to places like Dubai, but turned it down and decided to stay put.

“They never really toured, the farthest they went was Wales.

“My mum says she doesn’t regret it one bit, as she didn’t want to leave us and was glad to stay in Liverpool.”

“Patsy would have been 90 this year – just think how much she would have achieved.”

Patsy Cline & Friends will take place at 7.30pm on February 25 at the Webster Theatre.