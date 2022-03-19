From food to fashion: be ready for a day at Perth Races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
From food to fashion: be ready for a day at Perth Races

March 19 2022, 11.00am
fashionable ladies at the Perth Races 2022

A day at the Perth Races is hard to beat, and its calendar for 2022 is looking as diverse and dynamic as ever.

The atmosphere, the fashion, the noise, the anticipation – there’s nothing quite like a day spent on the edge of a course, listening to the thundering hooves of passing horses and sensing the excitement in the air.

And Perth Racecourse, nestled in the stunning parklands of Scone Palace, is one of the nation’s favourites – with good reason.

Are you new to the racing game? Has it been a while since your last visit? Read on for everything you need to know and remember for the Perth Races in 2022…

5 things to know in advance if you’re planning a day at the iconic Perth Races

family at Perth Races 2022

1. Check the dress code for Perth Races

Throughout the season at Perth Racecourse, there are a number of different events which attract diverse audiences, and diverse wardrobes.

As it is an outdoor venue, organisers always encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the weather, no matter the event, but you can check up on the intended dress code of each fixture on the Perth Races website.

The Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May always attracts women in their finest attire, looking to win a prize for their efforts, while the Family Race Day in July sees ticket holders dressing for comfort, more than anything.

2. Fuel up on food and drink

Attending a day at the Perth Races means you’ll be on the go for – you guessed – the whole day. Luckily, there are plenty of options for sustenance. People who hold general entry tickets have the option of hot and cold food and drinks.

Paddock and Chips, Perth Racecourse’s very own chippie located just beside The Barn, offers delicious and fresh produce which will have you hooked, while Café 1613 serves homemade sandwiches, cakes, teas and coffees.

Hospitality ticket holders are treated to a fine dining experience of an indulgent three course menu. This is an amazing opportunity to dress up and engage with colleagues, friends, family and even strangers, in a truly iconic setting.

But that’s not all, there are food and drink stalls located all around the Grandstand enclosure, catering to all tastes and budgets.

horses jumping over hurdles

3. How and where to place a bet

If you’re new to placing bets at Perth Races, don’t worry. There are people on hand to help – and there are a few different options.

A betting kiosk called The Tote is located on the course and you will receive expert assistance here if you are a betting novice. The minimum bet to place is £2 and the usual bets are either a bet to win or a bet each-way.

Bet to win means you essentially win if your horse places first. A bet each-way means your chosen horse would have to place first, second or third to see a return.

You can place bets at the William Hill Betting Shop, situated in the betting hall at the racecourse, and with quirky, independent bookmakers situated outdoors in the betting ring.

These big characters can be heard shouting odds and having a laugh with racegoers. The betting ring has a great atmosphere and is definitely worth a visit, even just to observe.

4. What entertainment can you expect?

As well as seven races each race day, there is after racing entertainment on a number of Perth Racecourse’s fixtures.

On Friday 22 April, the last day of the William Hill Perth Festival, local band, Strike A Chord will be playing in The Barn after racing to joyful crowd.

And on the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, entertainment levels scale up. Live music will be played as racegoers come through the gates. On the Main Stage there will be fashion competitions taking place hosted by local Radio personalities, as well as the after-racing performance from Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago.

And did you know you can book out venues at Perth Racecourse for private celebrations? Themes and menus can all be arranged to suit your guests’ requirements and your budget, and the events team can help to organise a range entertainment, including:

  • Race nights
  • Casino Nights
  • Live Bands
  • Comedians

stands of people watching horses at Perth Races

5. Book your tickets in advance for Perth Races 2022

If you like the sound of a day at the races, Perth Racecourse advises you to book tickets well in advance, as fixtures have been know to sell out in the past.

There are early-bird ticket options for each fixture on the Perth Racecourse website, as well as more information on what each event entails.

A day at Perth Races is the perfect way to kick start 2022’s spring and summer. Even if you miss out on winning money, you can bet on making some fantastic memories.

