From food to fashion: be ready for a day at Perth Races

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A day at the Perth Races is hard to beat, and its calendar for 2022 is looking as diverse and dynamic as ever.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The atmosphere, the fashion, the noise, the anticipation – there’s nothing quite like a day spent on the edge of a course, listening to the thundering hooves of passing horses and sensing the excitement in the air.

And Perth Racecourse, nestled in the stunning parklands of Scone Palace, is one of the nation’s favourites – with good reason.

Are you new to the racing game? Has it been a while since your last visit? Read on for everything you need to know and remember for the Perth Races in 2022…

5 things to know in advance if you’re planning a day at the iconic Perth Races

1. Check the dress code for Perth Races

Throughout the season at Perth Racecourse, there are a number of different events which attract diverse audiences, and diverse wardrobes.

As it is an outdoor venue, organisers always encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the weather, no matter the event, but you can check up on the intended dress code of each fixture on the Perth Races website.

The Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day in May always attracts women in their finest attire, looking to win a prize for their efforts, while the Family Race Day in July sees ticket holders dressing for comfort, more than anything.

2. Fuel up on food and drink

Attending a day at the Perth Races means you’ll be on the go for – you guessed – the whole day. Luckily, there are plenty of options for sustenance. People who hold general entry tickets have the option of hot and cold food and drinks.

Paddock and Chips, Perth Racecourse’s very own chippie located just beside The Barn, offers delicious and fresh produce which will have you hooked, while Café 1613 serves homemade sandwiches, cakes, teas and coffees.

Hospitality ticket holders are treated to a fine dining experience of an indulgent three course menu. This is an amazing opportunity to dress up and engage with colleagues, friends, family and even strangers, in a truly iconic setting.

But that’s not all, there are food and drink stalls located all around the Grandstand enclosure, catering to all tastes and budgets.

3. How and where to place a bet

If you’re new to placing bets at Perth Races, don’t worry. There are people on hand to help – and there are a few different options.

A betting kiosk called The Tote is located on the course and you will receive expert assistance here if you are a betting novice. The minimum bet to place is £2 and the usual bets are either a bet to win or a bet each-way.

Bet to win means you essentially win if your horse places first. A bet each-way means your chosen horse would have to place first, second or third to see a return.

You can place bets at the William Hill Betting Shop, situated in the betting hall at the racecourse, and with quirky, independent bookmakers situated outdoors in the betting ring.

These big characters can be heard shouting odds and having a laugh with racegoers. The betting ring has a great atmosphere and is definitely worth a visit, even just to observe.

4. What entertainment can you expect?

As well as seven races each race day, there is after racing entertainment on a number of Perth Racecourse’s fixtures.

On Friday 22 April, the last day of the William Hill Perth Festival, local band, Strike A Chord will be playing in The Barn after racing to joyful crowd.

And on the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, entertainment levels scale up. Live music will be played as racegoers come through the gates. On the Main Stage there will be fashion competitions taking place hosted by local Radio personalities, as well as the after-racing performance from Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago.

And did you know you can book out venues at Perth Racecourse for private celebrations? Themes and menus can all be arranged to suit your guests’ requirements and your budget, and the events team can help to organise a range entertainment, including:

Race nights

Casino Nights

Live Bands

Comedians

5. Book your tickets in advance for Perth Races 2022

If you like the sound of a day at the races, Perth Racecourse advises you to book tickets well in advance, as fixtures have been know to sell out in the past.

There are early-bird ticket options for each fixture on the Perth Racecourse website, as well as more information on what each event entails.

A day at Perth Races is the perfect way to kick start 2022’s spring and summer. Even if you miss out on winning money, you can bet on making some fantastic memories.