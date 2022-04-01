The work of DJCAD students, 50 years ago and now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

College reunions give former students an opportunity to reminisce about their formative years – and the chance to work out who has achieved more success or become better off than themselves.

In a twist on this rite of passage, the University of Dundee has provided space on its walls and in cabinets for a visual reunion.

Here the participants are happy to share fond memories of their diploma studies and show what they have done since.

Students from 1968 – 1972

As an added bonus, no one gets to bore everyone else by bragging about second homes or how gifted their children are.

Taking its title from the Average White Band’s hit record, Let’s Go Round Again showcases work from students that attended Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art between 1968 and 1972, displaying pieces from their coursework beside more recent efforts.

It is a varied show that encompasses painting, photography, illustration, ceramics and, thanks to the art and design institution’s textile course, some eye-popping fabrics that would fit in with the classic seventies comedy drama Abigail’s Party.

Some of this group have gone on to enjoy success in their respective fields, such as David Macfarlane, a former director of Sotheby’s auction house in London.

Others have thrived in fields such as graphic design. Several have pursued careers in education and social work, while keeping up their creativity as a hobby or side project, many returning to their favoured passion on retirement.

How it came about

Let’s Go Round Again was inspired by another exhibition held at the university five years ago, featuring photography by Walter Simms, who studied design at DJCAD from 1968-73, the university’s curator Matthew Jarron explains.

At the time, Simms had taken portraits of fellow students, but also captured Dundee life from that period, including workers on the docks and in the NCR factory.

“That prompted several graduates from the same era to get back together and plan a group exhibition,” the curator says. “It’s been wonderful to meet many of the artists and hear about what they’ve been up to since graduating.

“Comparing student work with more recent pieces is fascinating – in some cases you can see a clear progression, but for others their current work is completely different.”

Watching the progression

Jarron points out examples provided by Jake King, who worked at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, for 32 years as a graphic designer and photographer.

“His student works are stark, black and white photos taken at a nearby slaughterhouse, while today he makes beautiful and delicate jewellery!”

A key organiser among these graduates has been Janet Tod, who studied drawing and painting at DJCAD before securing a place at Hospitalfield summer school in Arbroath.

Tod has continued to paint part-time while working as an arts administrator.

It is clear from the display that students worked hard, though the participants look back positively at a time when the government supported them with full grants and the entertainment was of high quality. Rock band Pink Floyd headlined the 1968 Art College Revels, an all-night event organised by students.

For the university, the four-year period the show focuses on marks a time of change for the art college, which was going through a process of rapid expansion.

Some no longer with us

Sadly for those involved, Jarron mentions that two of the participating artists have passed away since the show was first devised.

Joe Smernicki died last year having lived in Dundee, Montrose and Arbroath. He taught in various local schools, rising to the position of head of the faculty of expressive arts at Arbroath Academy, while continuing to paint the Angus coast and countryside.

Derek Soutar, who had shared studio space at college with Smernicki, also became a teacher, finishing his career as head of art at Perth Grammar School.

At the same time, he exhibited paintings of the Perthshire landscapes. Jarron adds, “We’re delighted that their families have supported the exhibition by lending work to us.

“It would be great to do this for later years and I’d be delighted to hear from any alumni who might be interested in organising something.”

Let’s Go Round Again is at the Lamb Gallery, Tower Building, University of Dundee, until April 22.