Concert for Ukraine: Scottish performers come together in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Concert for Ukraine: Scottish performers come together in Perth

By David Pollock
April 8 2022, 7.52am
Oksana Mavrodii will take part in the Concert for Ukraine.
Oksana Mavrodii will take part in the Concert for Ukraine.

For Perthshire poet Jim Mackintosh, his immediate response to the war in Ukraine was to ask himself a simple question; “what would Hamish Henderson do?”

The answer he gave himself on behalf of the late fellow poet and great Scottish internationalist Henderson was simple.

“He would stand up and say, ‘this isn’t right’,” says Mackintosh. “So what can we as a nation do to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and say, this isn’t right?

“As a consequence of the concert, we’ll raise a bit of money – probably a drop in the ocean in terms of what’s really needed, but it’s something.”

Mad Ferret will take part in the Concert for Ukraine in Perth.

First, he spoke to Lu Kemp, artistic director at Perth Theatre.

Lu helped make arrangements for Perth Concert Hall being available for this special fundraising concert in support of the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Turning to the trad scene

Next, he needed a roster of talent to perform, and his thoughts turned to the trad scene.

Mackintosh is former poet-in-residence at St Johnstone FC and Makar of the Federation of Writers.

He recently celebrated the centenary of the Orcadian poet George Mackay Brown at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, performing alongside the fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and multi-instrumentalist Hamish Napier. They were his first ports of call.

“They said they’d be there, no question,” he says. “Then they asked, ‘Jim, have you thought about so and so? Here’s their numbers, go and phone them.’

“That would have been on the Tuesday or Wednesday, and by the weekend I had a full line up.

Donald Shaw and Karen Matheson joined the line-up.

“I had Donald Shaw, Karen Matheson and Julie Fowlis, and each person would say in turn, ‘try this other person as well’.

“Eddi Reader is on the bill, Dougie Maclean has come in as well, and incredibly the entire Vale of Atholl Pipe Band will be involved, which is a wonderful local connection.”

30 artists and climbing

At the moment Perth Concert Hall’s website lists 30 artists, including the Makar of Scotland Kathleen Jamie writing a letter to the people of Ukraine in the form of a poem.

The website suggests more are to be announced.

It was Chisholm who recommended that Mackintosh programme the concert in democratic fashion, that there be no headline names.

Instead, each artist gets five or six minutes to sing a song, or perhaps play a couple of tunes.

An overwhelming response

“I’ve had phone calls in the last two or three days saying, ‘Jim, I’ll be there’,” say Mackintosh.

“I’ve had to say, I’m really, really sorry… I’m not mentioning names, but people that would have filled the place on their own. And I just can’t do it, because it wouldn’t be fair. We have to give everyone a meaningful period of time.”

Ukrainian opera singer

One special guest will be Glasgow-based Ukrainian opera singer Oksana Mavrodii, who will sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

She was recommended to theatre-maker Matthew Zajac by members of the Ukrainian Club in Edinburgh, where he’s on the committee.

The director of Dogstar Theatre, Zajac will be performing songs from his hit play The Tailor of Inverness, which examines his father’s early life in Ukraine before he moved to Scotland.

Video messages from friends

Zajac, who helped organise a recent protest outside the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh, has also arranged special video messages from friends in Ukraine.

“You can feel so distant from what’s happening, because it’s a long way away,” he says. “But my friends tell me how important it is to them and to their morale to see the support from the rest of the world.

“Things like the enormous demonstration in London the weekend before last really made a difference to people there. It’s just so important to keep what’s happening in the public eye and help educate people about ways they can help, and events like this help do that.”

‘It will be quite emotional’

Anyone from Ukraine who’s sought refuge in Scotland, says Mackintosh, is welcome to request a free ticket to the event.

“Whether that happens or not, I completely understand if people don’t want to,” he says. “It’ll be quite emotional. We’ve got video messages from people in Kiev, people standing in uniform whose day jobs are actors or politicians.

“There’ll be no glitz or glam about it, although people have permission to enjoy themselves. There’ll be a rise and fall of emotions throughout the evening, though.

“There’s no political message on the night, other than that it’s the political mess of the world that’s allowed this to happen.

“This is a concert hall the same size as the theatre in Mariupol in which all those people died. We know we’re lucky.”

 

The Concert for Ukraine is at Perth Concert Hall, Wednesday April 20. www.horsecross.co.uk

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]