Expecting spring and ethereal scenes in double exhibition at Tatha Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Expecting spring and ethereal scenes in double exhibition at Tatha Gallery

By Chris Mugan
April 15 2022, 10.21am
A detail from The Blue Hour , Acrylic & Oil on Canvas, 179x152.2 cm by Barry McGlashan.. On exhibit at the Tatha Gallery.
A detail from The Blue Hour , Acrylic & Oil on Canvas, 179x152.2 cm by Barry McGlashan.. On exhibit at the Tatha Gallery.

At first glance, two Scottish artists on show at Newport’s Tatha Gallery have little in common.

One specialises in a Japanese style of printing, while the other paints often uncanny scenes inspired by imagination and memories.

Yet the works of both Paul Furneaux and Barry McGlashan repay close attention.

The joy in the former’s abstract prints comes from their varied textures and small-scale additions of colour, while the latter’s seemingly minimal scenes feature tiny details easy to miss at first glance.

Accolades in common

Moreover, this pair of highly regarded creatives both hail from Aberdeenshire and in 2019 they were recipients of Tatha exhibition prizes at prestigious shows held by the Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh.

The Fife-based gallery’s owner, Lindsay Bennett, has long been a supporter of Paul, having already shown his work in her space, before awarding him a full display after he stood out at the RSA Open exhibition.

Artist Barry McGlashan.

Barry, however, was unknown to Lindsay until she discovered him later that year at the collaborative Society of Scottish Artists and Visual Arts Scotland Open exhibition at the same venue.

Now they have been awarded displays at the Tayside venue – Haru: Spring and Night Music respectively – each taking over a room, in a long-delayed pairing, the gallery director explains.

Worth the wait

“Life’s conspired against us, but, hey, it’s probably worth the wait,” Lindsay says.

“We just thought they’re two amazing artists that are well sought after. Barry was showing one picture of a boat that was such a big, demanding work. It just sang to us.

Paul Furneaux in his studio.

“Paul’s the best woodblock print artist around and when his work was in the RSA Open, we just know we wanted to show his work on its own, in its entirety.”

Born in Ellon, Paul studied at Edinburgh College of Art, in the city where he now lives.

It was in Aberdeen making woodblocks that he witnessed visiting Japanese printmakers demonstrating mokuhanga, a traditional technique that involves applying colours to handmade papers.

Anticipation of spring

Inspired by this natural style, he spent four years from 1996 in Tokyo learning mokuhanga, returning to Scotland to progress his career.

Since then, he has returned to Japan several times and it was his visit in spring 2019 that inspired the timely works on show at the Tayside venue (haru is Japanese for that season).

In the catalogue for the show, Paul writes he was enthused not by spring in full bloom, but the beginning of the season when we begin to notice the first hopeful signs of the end of winter.

He says of his pieces, “They are the restrained anticipation of this happening – the potential, the buds dormant hints of future pleasures.”

Garden Blues, Mokuhanga on two panels with resin coating, 99x126cm by Paul Furneaux.

Barry, meanwhile, was brought up in Aberdeen, studied at its Gray’s School of Art and having taught there until 2005 continues to live in the area.

His current set of paintings come in muted tones and hazy outlines that suggest twilight and nightfall, hence his show’s title.

The effect of darkness on our perception is a key inspiration, Barry explains, without wishing to divulge much more about the lone figures that inhabit many of his works.

The sense of exploration

“I’ve wanted to make a show on that theme for some time and the Tatha felt like a good fit,” he says.

“My subjects tend to wander when I’m making paintings as I like that feeling of exploration in the studio, it’s all very mysterious.”

Intriguingly, several paintings include figures in 18th Century wigs and dress, among them the title work of the show that seems to suggest Mozart’s famous composition Eine Kleine Nachtmusik (A Little Night Music).

Another is named Let Those Laugh That Win (after Kubrik), hinting at Stanley Kubrick’s historical drama Barry Lyndon – and Barry admits to a fascination with this particular time.

“I suppose they are about that period of the Enlightenment, which I think is very important in the Scottish identity as we were such a part of it,” he says.

“There’s a kind of beauty in it, maybe a sort of humour too – the pomposity of it.”

  • Haru : Spring and Night Music are at Tatha Gallery, Newport, until  May 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]