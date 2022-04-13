REVIEW: That’s entertainment! Paul Weller wows Dundee fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
REVIEW: That’s entertainment! Paul Weller wows Dundee fans

By Andrew Welsh
April 13 2022, 10.15am
Paul Weller in Dundee
Paul Weller in concert at Caird Hall Dundee.

Music legend Paul Weller showed why he’s been at the top for so long on his visit to Dundee last night.

The prolific songsmith gave his fans a night to remember at a near-capacity Caird Hall with an impressive set that touched on virtually every phase of his 45-year recording career.

Casual observers may have readied themselves for a stamina-sapping affair when the in-trim Weller, 63, bounded on stage and announced, “We’re going to play a long set tonight.”

 

A bracing opening quickly dispelled any fears, however.

The Woking-raised star and his five-piece band – including tireless twin drummers Steve Pilgrim and Ben Gordelier – tore into a slickly swaggering White Sky with measured gusto.

Master craftsman at work

Urgent yet consumately composed, it was swiftly apparent that a master craftsman was at work.

Rarely showy, the pullover and chinos-bedecked Weller and his trusty sideman Steve Craddock’s trademark guitar alchemy proved mesmerising throughout.

“I’ll hold the gig up, shall I, to sign this geezer’s shoe?

The first two-thirds of the set mostly comprised choice cuts from The Jam founder’s five studio albums released since 2015.

The likes of Saturns Pattern and Woo Sé Mama held their own alongside older favourites Stanley Road and Style Council’s Have You Ever Had It Blue.

Feathers a bit ruffled

A lush rendition of the swooning 1992 single Above The Clouds brought the relentless pace down a notch.

Then the grey-haired Weller’s feathers were ruffled slightly by slightly by one trainer-waving punter near the front.

A near capacity crowd at Caird Hall for Paul Weller.

Hilarity ensued as he quipped, “I’ll hold the gig up, shall I, to sign this geezer’s shoe?”

Yet on he went, almost raising the roof with Jam classic Start. This played cheek by jowl with Peacock Suit and Brushed in a heady power pop overload.

It was misty eyes aplenty as the veteran treated onlookers to a finale including his Britpop standards Broken Stones, You Do Something To Me and The Changingman.

His voice is every bit as robust now as when they were originally recorded.

Paul Weller showing why he’s a class act.

No one in the audience could have left anything other than super-satisfied.

Especially after hearing a joyous Town Called Malice, not to mention another equally long-lasting Jam anthem that Weller ruefuly described as having “thousands of verses”.

Yes, that truly is entertainment, folks.

 

 

