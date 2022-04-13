REVIEW: That’s entertainment! Paul Weller wows Dundee fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Music legend Paul Weller showed why he’s been at the top for so long on his visit to Dundee last night.

The prolific songsmith gave his fans a night to remember at a near-capacity Caird Hall with an impressive set that touched on virtually every phase of his 45-year recording career.

Casual observers may have readied themselves for a stamina-sapping affair when the in-trim Weller, 63, bounded on stage and announced, “We’re going to play a long set tonight.”

A bracing opening quickly dispelled any fears, however.

The Woking-raised star and his five-piece band – including tireless twin drummers Steve Pilgrim and Ben Gordelier – tore into a slickly swaggering White Sky with measured gusto.

Master craftsman at work

Urgent yet consumately composed, it was swiftly apparent that a master craftsman was at work.

Rarely showy, the pullover and chinos-bedecked Weller and his trusty sideman Steve Craddock’s trademark guitar alchemy proved mesmerising throughout.

“I’ll hold the gig up, shall I, to sign this geezer’s shoe?

The first two-thirds of the set mostly comprised choice cuts from The Jam founder’s five studio albums released since 2015.

The likes of Saturns Pattern and Woo Sé Mama held their own alongside older favourites Stanley Road and Style Council’s Have You Ever Had It Blue.

Feathers a bit ruffled

A lush rendition of the swooning 1992 single Above The Clouds brought the relentless pace down a notch.

Then the grey-haired Weller’s feathers were ruffled slightly by slightly by one trainer-waving punter near the front.

Hilarity ensued as he quipped, “I’ll hold the gig up, shall I, to sign this geezer’s shoe?”

Yet on he went, almost raising the roof with Jam classic Start. This played cheek by jowl with Peacock Suit and Brushed in a heady power pop overload.

It was misty eyes aplenty as the veteran treated onlookers to a finale including his Britpop standards Broken Stones, You Do Something To Me and The Changingman.

His voice is every bit as robust now as when they were originally recorded.

No one in the audience could have left anything other than super-satisfied.

Especially after hearing a joyous Town Called Malice, not to mention another equally long-lasting Jam anthem that Weller ruefuly described as having “thousands of verses”.

Yes, that truly is entertainment, folks.