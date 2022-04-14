Gather round for Scottish Dance Theatre’s Ray at Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Gather round for Scottish Dance Theatre’s Ray at Dundee Rep

By Chris Mugan
April 14 2022, 2.45pm Updated: April 14 2022, 3.42pm
Scottish Dance Theatre's production of Ray.
Scottish Dance Theatre's production of Ray.

Contemporary dance fans can get up close and personal with performers of Ray – the latest work to be presented in Dundee by Scottish Dance Theatre.

For Ray, a world premiere that opens the spring 2022 season for the Dundee Rep-based dance company, is being staged in the round.

Audiences are sat on all sides, some on cushions and stools as well as regular seats.

This follows the success of a similar format for an earlier piece, Antigone, Interrupted, which returns to the venue next month.

Special commission to enthral

Ray has been created by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Meytal Blanaru, invited by Scottish Dance Theatre to devise a piece that would challenge dancers and enthral audiences alike.

Her first commission from a UK-based dance company, Ray joins a series of works by Meytal on the theme of communication.

SDT’s artistic director Joan Clevillé first got to know Meytal in 2014 when she was assistant to French-Belgian choreographer Damien Jalet.

Meytal invited a range of local community groups to visit the studio, including the Rep’s own Beautiful People theatre group for older people and residents from the nearby Jericho House rehab centre.

This was during the creation of the other-worldly piece titled YAMA, described by the London Evening Standard as “intensely atmospheric”.

Since then, Meytal’s own career has gone from strength to strength.

Collaboration between SDT and the Belgian-based dancer and choreographer is planned for a couple of years, Joan reveals, clearly excited to finally have attracted her to Scotland.

A desire to connect

“I love the way Meytal brings together her interest in movement with a desire to connect with people,” he says.

“The result is a work that is playful and engaging, but also unafraid to ask questions and defy expectations.

“In a way, Ray is about how we come together after two years being apart. It’s inspired by the ways in which we can meet each other and by a desire to connect beyond words.”

Community groups coming together in collaboration with SDT for Ray.

Ray follows Meytal’s 2020 powerful feminist solo work Rain and last year’s Undivided, a timely piece exploring what it means to be together, that first appeared in Brussels.

Part of her practice involves the fusion of dance with the Feldenkrais Method, a form of exercise therapy created in Israel, providing a new experience for the performers, Joan adds.

“This has been an incredible journey for the dancers,” he says. “They have been challenged to let go of their habitual movement patterns and discover a new language that is full of nuance and subtlety, but can also be raw and wild.”

Community groups take part

As part of Ray’s development, Meytal invited a range of local community groups to visit the studio and see the work in progress, ranging from the Rep‘s own Beautiful People theatre group for older people to residents from the nearby Jericho House rehab centre.

This has been a key part of the creative process, Meytal explains.

“Their presence has been essential to the development of the work, as we needed to understand how to connect with audiences in a genuine way,” he says.

“It’s been an amazing experience and something that we’ll want to do more of in the future.”

Ray is at Dundee Rep from today, April 14 to April 16

