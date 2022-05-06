Dundee United fans can feel the love at Utd 87#

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dundee United fans can feel the love at Utd 87#

By Andrew Welsh
May 6 2022, 9.37am
Dundee United manager Jim McLean being mobbed by fans as he holds the league cup aloft.
Dundee United suffered so many last-gasp heartbreaks in the 1980s that their own followers named a fanzine The Final Hurdle.

The biggest stage of all for the club was probably their UEFA Cup run of 1986-87, which included home and away successes over the mighty Barcelona and the felling of German cracks Borussia Mönchengladbach.

This ahead of a memorable final clash with IFK Gothenburg – which ended in glorious defeat over two legs.

An action shot from the Dundee United v Barcelona game, 1987.

Utd 87# The Road To Gothenburg is a one-off celebration of the 35th anniversary of that heady moment in Tannadice history – as well as a nostalgic look back at the entire campaign – being staged at the Whitehall Theatre next Friday.

Spotlight on glory days

Dundee-based Events 105 have previously shone a spotlight on the likes of Dundee FC hero Claudio Caniggia and the Dens outfit’s Dee-Fiant season in 2010-11, as well as United’s historic Scottish championship win in 1983.

Although he wasn’t present at those classic games in ’86-87, the promotions firm’s Steve Stewart says he remembers the joy Jim McLean’s troops spread even on the other side of the world.

Dundee United’s legendary manager Jim McLean.

“My family had emigrated to Australia before it all happened,” he explains.

“I was just a young laddie but my cousin was a big United supporter, so seeing the excitement on his face at the time and having the VHS tapes sent across and sitting down to watch them with him is all rekindled looking back now.

“I wasn’t in the city at the time but it brings it all back, especially the lengths people had to go to to watch the game over there.

“Getting videos sent across was a big occasion. For United fans the players involved became lifelong heroes.”

Treasure trove of archive footage

With English clubs in the midst of a European competition ban, the media glare was turned on a Scottish club like never before after the Tangerines humbled a Barcelona outfit led by ex-Spurs manager Terry Venables, and whose frontline included familiar faces Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes.

A treasure trove of archive footage will form the backdrop to appearances on stage from Tannadice legends next Friday.

“Getting everybody together at the same time is never easy – Paul Sturrock and Kevin Gallacher are having to come up from England – but there’s a real goodwill on behalf of the players to want to do this,” says Steve.

Dundee street poet Gary Robertson will contribute to the night.

“Nobody needs convincing that this is going to be a great night.

“A few of the guys stay in the west but others – the likes of Hegarty, Malpas, John Holt – are still local, which is handy and they’ve helped getting the rest of the fellas on board.

A Scottish squad

“The whole United squad was from Scotland and many of them like Malpas came through the United youth system.

“For them to reach a European final is just an incredible story and certainly one I don’t see being repeated any time soon, unfortunately for either of the city clubs.

“The United players who were there will tell you that walking out at the Nou Camp, for example, was a moment they still find it all a bit surreal even now.”

Dundee United players before kick off at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the UEFA Cup quarter-final second leg in March 1987.

The Whitehall event is being hosted by ex-United commercial manager Keith Haggart, and will feature an appearance from Dundee street poet and Terrors diehard Gary Robertson.

He has written a new verse on an ’87 theme especially for the occasion.

Steve, who admits to supporting Dundee, reckons the unique achievements of those heady days can be appreciated by football lovers of all hues and ages.

“It’s important for us to try and keep as much in the city as we can, so anything Dundee or Dundee United – we love both sides of them,” he declares.

“These types of events are fantastic nights and great for the fans, and equally importantly the players love it. Such occasions don’t come along that often, especially something like a European final.

A moment in time

“Because it was such a moment in time, ’87 seems to transcend the generations. Football fans love nostalgia and they love their team. When you couple that with such a great achievement it makes for something special.

“You’ll see plenty young faces on the night. At the league winners’ event that was the case – fathers, sons and grandsons came along together. That’s what’s so great about it.”
* Utd 87# starts at 7pm on May 13. whitehalltheatre.com

