Dundee United fans can feel the love at Utd 87#

Dundee United suffered so many last-gasp heartbreaks in the 1980s that their own followers named a fanzine The Final Hurdle.

The biggest stage of all for the club was probably their UEFA Cup run of 1986-87, which included home and away successes over the mighty Barcelona and the felling of German cracks Borussia Mönchengladbach.

This ahead of a memorable final clash with IFK Gothenburg – which ended in glorious defeat over two legs.

Utd 87# The Road To Gothenburg is a one-off celebration of the 35th anniversary of that heady moment in Tannadice history – as well as a nostalgic look back at the entire campaign – being staged at the Whitehall Theatre next Friday.

Spotlight on glory days

Dundee-based Events 105 have previously shone a spotlight on the likes of Dundee FC hero Claudio Caniggia and the Dens outfit’s Dee-Fiant season in 2010-11, as well as United’s historic Scottish championship win in 1983.

Although he wasn’t present at those classic games in ’86-87, the promotions firm’s Steve Stewart says he remembers the joy Jim McLean’s troops spread even on the other side of the world.

“My family had emigrated to Australia before it all happened,” he explains.

“I was just a young laddie but my cousin was a big United supporter, so seeing the excitement on his face at the time and having the VHS tapes sent across and sitting down to watch them with him is all rekindled looking back now.

“I wasn’t in the city at the time but it brings it all back, especially the lengths people had to go to to watch the game over there.

“Getting videos sent across was a big occasion. For United fans the players involved became lifelong heroes.”

Treasure trove of archive footage

With English clubs in the midst of a European competition ban, the media glare was turned on a Scottish club like never before after the Tangerines humbled a Barcelona outfit led by ex-Spurs manager Terry Venables, and whose frontline included familiar faces Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes.

A treasure trove of archive footage will form the backdrop to appearances on stage from Tannadice legends next Friday.

“Getting everybody together at the same time is never easy – Paul Sturrock and Kevin Gallacher are having to come up from England – but there’s a real goodwill on behalf of the players to want to do this,” says Steve.

“Nobody needs convincing that this is going to be a great night.

“A few of the guys stay in the west but others – the likes of Hegarty, Malpas, John Holt – are still local, which is handy and they’ve helped getting the rest of the fellas on board.

A Scottish squad

“The whole United squad was from Scotland and many of them like Malpas came through the United youth system.

“For them to reach a European final is just an incredible story and certainly one I don’t see being repeated any time soon, unfortunately for either of the city clubs.

“The United players who were there will tell you that walking out at the Nou Camp, for example, was a moment they still find it all a bit surreal even now.”

The Whitehall event is being hosted by ex-United commercial manager Keith Haggart, and will feature an appearance from Dundee street poet and Terrors diehard Gary Robertson.

He has written a new verse on an ’87 theme especially for the occasion.

Steve, who admits to supporting Dundee, reckons the unique achievements of those heady days can be appreciated by football lovers of all hues and ages.

“It’s important for us to try and keep as much in the city as we can, so anything Dundee or Dundee United – we love both sides of them,” he declares.

“These types of events are fantastic nights and great for the fans, and equally importantly the players love it. Such occasions don’t come along that often, especially something like a European final.

A moment in time

“Because it was such a moment in time, ’87 seems to transcend the generations. Football fans love nostalgia and they love their team. When you couple that with such a great achievement it makes for something special.

“You’ll see plenty young faces on the night. At the league winners’ event that was the case – fathers, sons and grandsons came along together. That’s what’s so great about it.”

* Utd 87# starts at 7pm on May 13. whitehalltheatre.com