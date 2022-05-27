At last! The free concert in celebration of older people can finally go ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Variety and dance performers are set for a feelgood Dundee concert that’s going ahead next week at the fourth time of asking.

The free show – the city’s contribution to the United Nations’ Year of the Older Person celebrations – will see artistes of all ages raise smiles at the Caird Hall.

NHS Tayside staff will be the special guests.

Finally here after some false starts

Organised by youth theatre stalwart Margaret Mather with support from ex-lord provost John Letford, the Dundee Pensioners Forum extravaganza was put off in early April amid a Covid staffing crisis at the venue.

This was after two previous pandemic-related cancellations.

Fortunately, most of the performers who had been due to appear on April 2 are able to play their part in the rearranged concert, although mezzo soprano Alison Ross and two young dance troupes are unable to make it due to prior commitments.

Taking their places in the line-up are singer and Dundee Schools Music Theatre musical director Rachel Weir, along with the Menzieshill district’s Smart Moves community dance group.

The show must go on

Presently recuperating after breaking his hip, Mr Letford says last month’s setback has made those involved all the more determined to ensure the show must go on.

“Some people in the city were a bit angry but it was out of our hands,” he explains. “Even after that bitter disappointment I’m certain people will come out and enjoy themselves, because people are looking to get together again. We’ve had a positive response.”

Downfield Musical Society’s Paul Clancy was drafted in last time as musical director and he takes the reins again next week.

“It took a bit of work to put it together again because there were changes, and unfortunately a couple of the major sponsors couldn’t make it either and that was a blow,” adds John.

“I’m talking to NHS Tayside so that they know what’s going on and they appreciate that.

Other highlights will include music hall favourite Jimmy McWilliams, Montrose blues and soul big band The KJB, TV sensations The Singing Cabbies, folksters The Doolichters – whose songs recall Dundee of yore – and radio legend Ally Bally.

Fingers firmly crossed

Mrs Mather, who has run her Dundee Junior Showtime stage school since 1968, says she’s keeping her fingers crossed that the event finally comes to pass.

“People ask me what’s going on but the older folk are sensible, they know the reason why their concert has taken this long to arrive has been down to health and safety.

“After I was asked to produce the show, I tried to make it something that the elderly can relate to. There wasn’t any point in too much modern material.

“The performers were told what we wanted, and we made it so the audience could understand because we didn’t want to go right above their heads.

“We’ll have Lochee’s Margaret Souter singing The Beefcan Close for them to join in on. The area was a popular place in old Dundee and the song’s going to be a cracker on the night.”

Anyone requiring wheelchair facilities should call 07951 380173 to book.

Dundee’s Year of the Older Person Celebration Concert, Caird Hall, June 4.