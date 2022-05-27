At last! The free concert in celebration of older people can finally go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

At last! The free concert in celebration of older people can finally go ahead

By Andrew Welsh
May 27 2022, 7.28am
The Singing Cabbies are Jimmy Smart, left, and Wayne O'Hare.
Variety and dance performers are set for a feelgood Dundee concert that’s going ahead next week at the fourth time of asking.

The free show – the city’s contribution to the United Nations’ Year of the Older Person celebrations – will see artistes of all ages raise smiles at the Caird Hall.

NHS Tayside staff will be the special guests.

Finally here after some false starts

Organised by youth theatre stalwart Margaret Mather with support from ex-lord provost John Letford, the Dundee Pensioners Forum extravaganza was put off in early April amid a Covid staffing crisis at the venue.

This was after two previous pandemic-related cancellations.

Dundee Schools Music Theatre musical director Rachel Weir.

Fortunately, most of the performers who had been due to appear on April 2 are able to play their part in the rearranged concert, although mezzo soprano Alison Ross and two young dance troupes are unable to make it due to prior commitments.

Taking their places in the line-up are singer and Dundee Schools Music Theatre musical director Rachel Weir, along with the Menzieshill district’s Smart Moves community dance group.

The show must go on

Presently recuperating after breaking his hip, Mr Letford says last month’s setback has made those involved all the more determined to ensure the show must go on.

“Some people in the city were a bit angry but it was out of our hands,” he explains. “Even after that bitter disappointment I’m certain people will come out and enjoy themselves, because people are looking to get together again. We’ve had a positive response.”

Downfield Musical Society’s Paul Clancy was drafted in  last time as musical director and he takes the reins again next week.

The KJB with singer Linn Garden on the far left.

“It took a bit of work to put it together again because there were changes, and unfortunately a couple of the major sponsors couldn’t make it either and that was a blow,” adds John.

“I’m talking to NHS Tayside so that they know what’s going on and they appreciate that.

Other highlights will include music hall favourite Jimmy McWilliams, Montrose blues and soul big band The KJB, TV sensations The Singing Cabbies, folksters The Doolichters – whose songs recall Dundee of yore – and radio legend Ally Bally.

Fingers firmly crossed

Mrs Mather, who has run her Dundee Junior Showtime stage school since 1968, says she’s keeping her fingers crossed that the event finally comes to pass.

“People ask me what’s going on but the older folk are sensible, they know the reason why their concert has taken this long to arrive has been down to health and safety.

“After I was asked to produce the show, I tried to make it something that the elderly can relate to. There wasn’t any point in too much modern material.

“The performers were told what we wanted, and we made it so the audience could understand because we didn’t want to go right above their heads.

“We’ll have Lochee’s Margaret Souter singing The Beefcan Close for them to join in on. The area was a popular place in old Dundee and the song’s going to be a cracker on the night.”

Anyone requiring wheelchair facilities should call 07951 380173 to book.

Dundee’s Year of the Older Person Celebration Concert, Caird Hall, June 4.

 

 

