Review: Private Lives at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Review: Private Lives at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

By Peter Cargill
June 28 2022, 12.29pm
Marc Small (Victor Prynne) and Amelia Donkor (Amanda Prynne) in Private Lives. Picture by Fraser Band.
Marc Small (Victor Prynne) and Amelia Donkor (Amanda Prynne) in Private Lives. Picture by Fraser Band.

It is over 90 years since Noel Coward spent the equivalent of a bank holiday weekend penning what was to become his greatest success.

Private Lives was first unleashed in 1930 at the Edinburgh International Festival with Laurence Olivier joining the playwright in the leading roles.

And it is to his credit that Coward’s quips have withstood the test of time and the ever-changing styles in humour. But, with the way society has evolved in the last near-century, it could be argued that this “comedy of manners” is well past its sell-by date. However, in these trying times, who cares? It is just great to be back in the theatre having a good guffaw and there is no denying the enthusiasm of this quarreling quartet.

Tom Richardson (Elyot Chase) and Amelia Donkor (Amanda Prynne). Picture by Fraser Band.

This version, a valuable addition to Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s repertoire, is divinely decadent  — “Guilty, m’lud,” to any charge of plagiarism from the publicity blurb, but there is no better way to describe this farce of foppish foolery. Ken Harrison’s double set designs and costumes also add to one’s imagination of 1930s’ excesses.

Elyot Chase is on honeymoon with his second wife, Sybil, who quibbles. In the adjoining verandah is Amanda, also on honeymoon. She is the first Mrs Chase — awkward!

A scene from Private Lives. Picture by Fraser Band.

Not the ideal recipe for a trouble-free romantic break, but, soon, all bitterness is set aside.  Old passions come to the surface, and the orginal couple chase off to Gay Paree (definitely showing its age there).

But it’s not long before the old grudges come tumbling out — as the feathered cushions in the opulent French flat find out to their cost!

The theatre’s Associate Director Amy Liptrott has the warring couples at a challenging speed with Tom Richardson (Elyot Chase) in full chauvinistic mode, and Nalân Burgess (Sybil) taking weeping and wailing to new heights.

Moving movements. Picture: Fraser Band.

Amelia Donkor (Amanda) is delightfully vampish and coquettish with Marc Small in bemused mode as the put-upon Victor. A welcome fleeting apperance, too, from Deirde Davis as Louise, the French maid.

It’s like watching the mixed doubles at Wimbledon — verbal lobs, smashes and long rallies. New bawls, please!

The cast of Private Lives. Picture by Fraser Band.
  • Private Lives joins Sunshine on Leith and Noises Off in the Pitlochry auditorium and continues on various dates until September 30. pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier