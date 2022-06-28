Review: Private Lives at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is over 90 years since Noel Coward spent the equivalent of a bank holiday weekend penning what was to become his greatest success.

Private Lives was first unleashed in 1930 at the Edinburgh International Festival with Laurence Olivier joining the playwright in the leading roles.

And it is to his credit that Coward’s quips have withstood the test of time and the ever-changing styles in humour. But, with the way society has evolved in the last near-century, it could be argued that this “comedy of manners” is well past its sell-by date. However, in these trying times, who cares? It is just great to be back in the theatre having a good guffaw and there is no denying the enthusiasm of this quarreling quartet.

This version, a valuable addition to Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s repertoire, is divinely decadent — “Guilty, m’lud,” to any charge of plagiarism from the publicity blurb, but there is no better way to describe this farce of foppish foolery. Ken Harrison’s double set designs and costumes also add to one’s imagination of 1930s’ excesses.

Elyot Chase is on honeymoon with his second wife, Sybil, who quibbles. In the adjoining verandah is Amanda, also on honeymoon. She is the first Mrs Chase — awkward!

Not the ideal recipe for a trouble-free romantic break, but, soon, all bitterness is set aside. Old passions come to the surface, and the orginal couple chase off to Gay Paree (definitely showing its age there).

But it’s not long before the old grudges come tumbling out — as the feathered cushions in the opulent French flat find out to their cost!

The theatre’s Associate Director Amy Liptrott has the warring couples at a challenging speed with Tom Richardson (Elyot Chase) in full chauvinistic mode, and Nalân Burgess (Sybil) taking weeping and wailing to new heights.

Amelia Donkor (Amanda) is delightfully vampish and coquettish with Marc Small in bemused mode as the put-upon Victor. A welcome fleeting apperance, too, from Deirde Davis as Louise, the French maid.

It’s like watching the mixed doubles at Wimbledon — verbal lobs, smashes and long rallies. New bawls, please!

Private Lives joins Sunshine on Leith and Noises Off in the Pitlochry auditorium and continues on various dates until September 30. pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/