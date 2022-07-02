TV review: One Question is simple to understand but tedious to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: One Question is simple to understand but tedious to watch

By Ewan Cameron
July 2 2022, 6.00am
Claudia Winkleman hosts One Question
Claudia Winkleman hosts One Question

Friday night’s new big-money quiz show One Question (Channel 4) has a tantalisingly simple concept – answer a single question and win £100,000.

Of course, it isn’t as easy as that, with contestants given 20 possible (and plausible) answers which they must narrow down to the correct one.

They can ask host Claudia Winkleman for clues or lifelines along the way but that will eat into their prize pot.

Many modern quizzes … have rules so complicated you almost need a degree in mathematics to keep up.

On the positive side, I appreciated that the concept could be grasped within seconds of hearing it.

Many modern quizzes have a tendency to have rules so complicated you almost need a degree in mathematics to keep up. One Question’s ‘Answer this, win that’ idea felt almost daring in its simplicity.

Unfortunately, that’s where my positivity ended.

Claudia Winkleman listens as contestants explain their answers in One Question.

The scourge of modern-day quiz shows

What I didn’t count on was how mind-numbingly tedious it would be watching contestants try to answer a single general knowledge question.

Basing a quiz on a single brainteaser sounds great on paper, but how do you fill an hour-long time slot?

What One Question has done to pad it out is the scourge of modern-day quiz shows – the need for contestants to overexplain every… single… one of their answers ad nauseam.

In the past, contestants would simply shrug and say ‘dunno’ or ‘pass’ if they were stumped.”

In the past, they’d simply shrug and say “dunno” or “pass” if they were stumped.
These days, viewers are treated to the backstory of why they’re clueless or why they know a bit of general knowledge.

The show gets even more drawn out if you’re clever enough to know the correct answer from the start because then you have to sit through about 30 minutes of contestants inanely discussing 19 wrong answers.

Sure, they might win £100,000, but I’ve lost something much more valuable – the will to live.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]