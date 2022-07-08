Dundee’s comic book industry celebrated in Summer (Bash) Streets Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee is getting ready to transmogrify into Beanotown when the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival takes over the city from July 14 to 24.

A variety of free and family-friendly activities will be held in an exciting programme featuring talks, special events, exhibitions, screenings, trails, workshops, and colourful performances.

One of the most hotly-anticipated events will be the “funnest family fun run” – the world’s very first Dennis and Gnash Dash.

The July 17 event will turn Dundee’s streets red and black in tribute to the naughtiest schoolboy in town.

All ages are welcome to run, walk, wheel or hop the route dressed in the legendary Dennis the Menace colours with Gnasher look-a-likes also welcome.

The dash starts and finish in City Square, with a circular route that can be run twice to make approximately 4km, or once if 2km is enough.

The outfit guide is simple – any red and black t-shirts, shorts, jumpers, jackets, trackie bottoms or trousers will do.

Everybody gets a participant badge and medals will be awarded for best costume, biggest hat, cheeriest dog, biggest smile, most enthusiasm, and most mischievous Dennis.

Blamazing trail

Meanwhile a Blamazing Beanotown Trail Map, specially designed by Beano, will guide festival-goers around key Dundee hotspots associated with the famous comic characters, while an exhibition inside DC Thomson’s HQ will give visitors a rare chance to see original artwork from one of the world’s most recognisable comics.

Free outdoor performances will take over City Square across both weekends, and a character parade on July 23 will see participants dress up in their favourite comic book costumes.

The Comicopolis talk will see Dundee University’s Professor Christopher Murray delve into Dundee’s comic heritage and history, while Leisure and Culture Dundee libraries will host how to draw comics sessions for eight to 14-year-olds.

Meanwhile festival partners across the city will be adding to the programme with their own family friendly activities in McManus and V&A Dundee, and a fun “zine” event in DCA which sees the launch of a collaborative comic.

Storytelling is in our blood

Organisers, Dundee City Council, have been working closely with Beano Studios, DC Thomson, and the University of Dundee to look out all the best from the city’s comics archives and create a festival filled with free comics fun.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are delighted to be presenting what is going to be a special event for the city and beyond.

“Storytelling is in our blood and being able to share with readers, visitors and local people will be one of the highlights of the summer.”

Enriching childhoods

Culture Minister Neil Gray added: “Dundee has a well-deserved reputation for producing comics that have enriched the childhoods of generations of people around the world.

“Characters from the stories and their mischievous antics have also inspired many writers and illustrators over the years.”

The programme is supported by EventScotland as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, a year-long celebration which spotlights, celebrates, and promotes the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

For more details and a full programme of events check out dundee.com/dundee-summer-bash-streets-festival-2022